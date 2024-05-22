2024 NHL Entry Draft: Top 10 Right Wingers

With the 2024 NHL Entry Draft just over a month away and the Draft Lottery having set up the picks from 1 to 16, it is time to start ranking prospects and determining the top players in each position.

Regarding the right-winger prospect pool, excellent options are expected to go within the top 10 and a handful more throughout the rest of the first round. This list will include the 10 best right-wingers available in the upcoming draft, according to the NHL Central Scouting Ranking.

10. Sam O’Reilly, London Knights (OHL)

Central Scouting Ranking: 24th (NA Skaters)

Finishing his second second with the London Knights, Sam O’Reilly finished with 20 goals and 36 assists for 56 points in 60 games. He consistently demonstrates his willingness to get involved and does whatever it takes to regain possession with his strength and body positioning. He’s constantly battling and getting to the tough areas of the ice, whether it’s below the goal line, in the corners, or along the boards. O’Reilly excels in tight spaces, driving hard to the net and creating havoc for scoring or second-chance opportunities. He also has a decent shot from the outside and consistently positions himself well in open ice to make plays or finish them at the right time.

Two of his main weaknesses are his skating and speed. His stride could be better, and his lack of speed and agility can be problematic when creating separation from attacking players or during transition. On the positive side, he excels at protecting the puck, demonstrating great hands and puck skills. His intelligence and positioning make him a strong support player. If he can enhance his skating and speed, he has the potential to become a real threat on the ice due to his existing mindset and determination.

9. Melvin Fernstrom, Orebro HK J20 (SHL)

Central Scouting Ranking: 23rd (EU Skaters)

Melvin Fernstrom is a 6-foot-1, 187-pounds right winger who tends to shoot first. He plays in the J20 with Orebro and is currently third in league scoring, ranking first for U-18 players. In 32 games, he has scored 21 goals and accumulated 40 points. Additionally, he was the second-highest scorer for Sweden at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, recording three goals and five points in four games. Fernstrom incorporates a power-forward style in his game, as he is willing to battle along the boards and down low, making him a dangerous forechecker. While he isn’t the most physical player, he is known to lean into opponents, push them out along the boards, and occasionally deliver hits to assert his presence.

He is an aggressive player who tends to shoot first but can also make plays and has a high IQ. Fernstrom is a decent skater, although he could improve his explosiveness. His agility and edge work well for him when playing in the lower areas of the court. Defensively, his performance receives mixed reviews. While he puts in effort, his play away from the puck in this area may be lacking. However, most people still consider him an excellent two-way player. He demonstrates vital defensive skills in the offensive and neutral zones, where he can proactively stop the opposing team’s rush. He is competitive, hardworking, and committed to doing what it takes to win.

8. Matvei Gridin, Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL)

Central Scouting Ranking: 21st (NA Skaters)

Matvei Gridin‘s game stands out in two key aspects: his skating and his processing. He excels at building speed with crossovers and is exceptionally light on his feet. His 38 goals and 45 assists for 83 points in 60 games helped show his skill to the fullest potential. His long, powerful strides allow him to cover a great distance in a short amount of time. Whether through crossovers or his first few steps, he quickly reaches top speed and effortlessly matches his teammate’s pace. He can easily catch up to defenders in a short amount of time, surprising them. The most impressive aspect of his game is how calm and effortless he makes it all look, which is a consistent theme.

He always seems to be thinking three moves ahead, receiving a pass and quickly deciding how to maneuver the puck around obstacles. His ability to navigate around or through defenders is awe-inspiring. His stickwork and agility allow him to move through the offensive zone and find open space easily. There is some concern about whether he will drive the play or be a passive participant, as he often appears to wait for the play to develop. He tends to shoot from anywhere, and while getting shots on the net is essential, the quality of the shot matters.

7. Ryder Ritchie, Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)

Central Scouting Ranking: 19th (NA Skaters)

Ryder Ritchie is incredibly fast, making him a highly-exciting player to watch. His quick acceleration, minimal time needed to reach top speed, and his ability to move laterally make him stand out. However, analyzing him as a shooter and goal-scorer is tricky. Although he didn’t score 20 goals as a Western Hockey League rookie through luck, his shooting lacks power and velocity, resulting in many good looks turning into easy saves. Despite his accurate wrister and deceptive release, he did not surpass his previous goal total this season, scoring 19 (albeit in 14 fewer games.)

Ritchie possesses lightning-fast hands and isn’t afraid to use them to challenge opposing defenders. He excels in one-on-one situations during rushes and is adept at maintaining possession of the puck under pressure. His competitiveness is outstanding, and he consistently applies pressure on the opposing team, whether he has the puck or not. As a forechecker, he threatens defenders attempting to break the puck out due to his speed and ability to steal the puck through quick stick lifts or intercepting passes. While his competitiveness is not a concern, his physicality is an area for consideration.

6. Terik Parascak, Prince George Cougars (WHL)

Central Scouting Ranking: 15th (NA Skaters)

Terik Parascak knows how to get open, has a great mid-range shot, and goes to the net when the play funnels there. Although he’s not a flashy skater or individual playmaker off the rush, he uses timing and skill to create offensive opportunities. Parascak excels at identifying where he needs to be off the puck to provide his linemates with a quality passing option in a good shooting lane. He is one of those players with an innate ability to anticipate where the puck will be and always has an option in all zones. He remains composed under pressure, connects with tape-to-tape passes, and consistently shows finishing ability. He showed that to the fullest in his second season with the Cougars, as he finished with 43 goals and 62 assists for 104 points in 68 games.

However, when Parascak leads the charge and has the puck on his stick, his speed hampers his ability to cut to the inside. He is not an overly-physical player and will use his weight sparingly when dealing with tight pressure while possessing the puck. Parascak is an intelligent forward with decent puck skills and an excellent feel for the game. However, his skating needs significant improvement. Despite this, he has the potential to become a top-six two-way forward.

5. Liam Greentree, Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

Central Scouting Ranking: 14th (NA Skaters)

Liam Greentree‘s shot is already a formidable weapon: scoring 25 goals as an Ontario Hockey League rookie and leading players in your age group in scoring doesn’t happen without it, and he followed it up by scoring 35 goals in the next season as the newly-minted captain. His primary weapon is a quick wrist shot that can beat goaltenders cleanly from a distance. However, Greentree also has a diverse set of scoring skills. He is strong on his backhand, has excellent hands for redirects in front, and quick hands in tight to capitalize on second-chance opportunities. One thing that Greentree seems to need is a solid ability to perform a one-timer. Although he already scores a lot on the power play, adding a one-timer to his arsenal would make him even more dangerous. He seldom releases the puck with a single touch, usually opting for a catch and release.

Greentree stands out from the rest due to his exceptional puck skills and creativity, making him a potential candidate for selection by a lottery team. He consistently evades defenders and actively seeks opportunities to advance within the faceoff circles. His ability to protect the puck is outstanding, seamlessly transitioning between his forehand and backhand, leaving defenders behind. He is a big player who needs help to build up his speed quickly, which affects his consistency in all three zones. His inability to escape pressure often leads to turnovers as he tries to push through checks by attacking the middle of the ice.

4. Beckett Sennecke, Oshawa Generals (OHL)

Central Scouting Ranking: 13th (NA Skaters)

Beckett Sennecke is an impressive skater, especially considering his 6-foot-2, 181-pound frame. His flawless, lengthy stride quickly allows him to gain ground on his opponents. Finishing with a career-high 27 goals and 41 assists for 68 points helped show what he brings to the offence. Additionally, he possesses good edge work and can navigate tight areas of the ice using his feet and hands. Sennecke’s unusual combination of height and long stride makes him a standout prospect. Sennecke’s skillful puck handling sets him apart as a player.; whether moving the puck into the offensive zone or creating scoring opportunities, his hands are always in control.

He has a talent for outmaneuvering opponents with his puck handling and placing the puck in strategic spots on the ice. His impressive range allows him to handle the puck close to his body and farther away. Sennecke is a promising goal scorer at the next level due to his versatile scoring skills. He has a powerful wrist shot and can cleanly one-time pucks with a slapshot. Additionally, he possesses good hands and a quick release in tight situations. Sennecke excels at creating space to utilize his shot by using his edges to cut to the middle.

3. Emil Hemming, TPS (Liiga)

Central Scouting Ranking: 6th (EU Skaters)

Emil Hemming‘s standout skill is his shooting ability. He is renowned for both the power and accuracy of his shots, which he has consistently demonstrated throughout his career. While only scoring seven goals with TPS and 11 with TPS U20, his scoring was emphasized with how he scored and the capitalizing on the opportunities either given or created. Even in Liiga this season, he proved his reliability as a scorer when given the opportunity. Hemming excels at scoring from difficult angles, often catching goalies off guard. This skill is particularly valuable at higher levels of play where clear scoring opportunities are limited.

Hemming is an excellent skater with strong strides and the ability to move quickly on the ice. He can reach high speeds and beat defenders on the rush. His edgework is also impressive, as he uses crossovers and other maneuvers to keep defenders guessing. As a power forward, he can use his skating to create space in front of the net, set screens, and find open lanes for tips and tap-ins. Hemming’s main challenge is consistency. At times, he performs exceptionally well, fully engaged at both ends of the ice, showcasing why he is considered one of the top talents in this year’s draft. However, he is barely noticeable in other games and often appears lazy on the ice.

2. Michael Brandsegg-Nygård, Mora IK (HockeyAllsvenskan)

Central Scouting Ranking: 5th (EU Skaters)

Michael Brandsegg-Nygård is known as a two-way power forward, but his most significant strength is his incredible shot. His shot combines raw power and a quick release, making it difficult for goalies to read. His eight goals and 10 assists for 18 points might have been lower than his 2022-23 total, but it was his growth in what he showed in the higher league and not the “J20” league. Another aspect of his game that makes him dangerous is his high awareness and hockey IQ. He has a solid ability to read the game and position himself well to make plays, whether it’s through a strong pass or a quick first-time shot.

He excels in the dirty areas, positioning himself well and demonstrating exceptional stickwork. His hockey IQ is among the best in his draft class, allowing him to read the game at a high level. This enables him to block numerous passing lanes and disrupt plays before they can develop. He is solid in almost every aspect of his game. However, his skating is a weak point. While technically sound and well-controlled, it lacks the explosiveness needed to effectively maneuver past his direct defenseman, particularly in the first step.

1. Ivan Demidov, SKA-1946 St. Petersburg (MHL)

Central Scouting Ranking: 2nd (EU Skaters)

Ivan Demidov is a skilled player with excellent puckhandling abilities. He remains calm under pressure and uses his smooth and fluid movements to navigate through challenging situations. He led his team in scoring, finishing with 23 goals and 37 assists for 60 points in only 30 games, just two points shy of his production last season in 41 games. His passing skills are exceptional, and he often finds ways to unlock tight defenses with precise and creative passes. However, he may sometimes prioritize passing overtaking a good shot despite having a powerful and accurate wrist shot. His focus on passing and dynamic puck movement can sometimes overshadow his own scoring abilities with his rocket of a wrist shot.

Ivan Demidov, SKA Saint Petersburg (Photo by Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Demidov consistently works hard on defense and always competes at a high level. He never takes a shift off and battles for the puck, regardless of its location. Although his size presents some challenges defensively, his high IQ in both the offensive and defensive zones makes him more than capable. Demidov’s game has a weakness: his skating. It could be more fluid, and he needs more top-end speed to get open or burn past the defense. He often relies on his edges for deception, creating a unique style.