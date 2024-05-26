NHL Draft-Eligible Players in the 2024 Memorial Cup

With a total of nine players looking to hear their name called at the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, each team participating is equipped with players that the draft gurus around the world will be watching. This tournament always garners lots of fans and viewers, but the 2024 Memorial Cup is set to be a great tournament.

The 2024 Memorial Cup has arrived, and with the Canadian Hockey League’s (CHL) best teams getting set to face off, there are a number of 2024 NHL Draft-eligible players looking to come out victorious. The teams included in the four-team tournament are the Ontario Hockey League’s (OHL) London Knights, the Western Hockey League’s (WHL) Moose Jaw Warriors, the Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League’s (QMJHL) Drummondville Voltigeurs, as well as the host team, the Saginaw Spirit of the OHL.

Zayne Parekh, Saginaw Spirit

NHL Central Scouting: 5th (NA Skaters)

The Spirit’s star defenseman, Zayne Parekh, has had a phenomenal season. Setting records with the most goals (33) and points (96) by a defenseman for the club, the offensive side of his game has truly broken free. Any time Parekh has the puck on his stick, he is a threat to make magic happen. During the first game of the round-robin part of the tournament, he made his mark. Scoring a goal and adding two assists, he was selected as Player of the Game.

For some players, hitting the Memorial Cup is the biggest stage they have played on at that point in their career, and for Parekh, that is true too. What really stands out is that in his first game in the biggest junior hockey tournament, he didn’t flinch once and took it as an opportunity to show the world what he was capable of. Parekh’s offensive capabilities are unmatched in this tournament, and he is hoping to raise his already high draft stock.

Sam Dickinson, London Knights

NHL Central Scouting: 7th (NA Skaters)

Another very high-ranked defenseman in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft is Sam Dickinson. Playing for the Knights is always a pleasure as they have one of the best rosters in the CHL, but Dickinson isn’t a passenger on this team, he is part of the reason why they are the powerhouse they are.

Sam Dickinson, London Knights (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

While the offensive flash isn’t as prominent with Dickinson, he is just as highly regarded. He has fantastic skating, which can be seen on the breakout and transition side of things, but his defensive play is among the best of the players in the tournament. With the Knights having a pretty strong defensive group, Dickinson doesn’t get to be the go-to guy like Parekh, but he is making an impact each time he touches the ice.

Sam O’Reilly, London Knights

NHL Central Scouting: 24th (NA Skaters)

Sam O’Reilly is a great two-way center option that the Knights can depend upon. Though coming up shy of the point-per-game mark in the regular season, his solid production had carried into the playoffs as well. While skating isn’t his strong suit, he makes up for it in many ways. When carrying the puck, he has a strong handle on things and is hard to knock off the puck. When he is without it, whether on the offensive or defensive side of the play, he always knows where to be.

He doesn’t make it easy for the opponent to generate an offensive rush, and when they do, he is always on the right player for coverage. There is a reason that head coach Dale Hunter trusts him with so much responsibility. On a team flooded with so many NHL prospects, O’Reilly stands out, especially as the second-line center behind superstar Easton Cowan, or the top center with Cowan on his wing.

Jared Woolley, London Knights

NHL Central Scouting: 73rd (NA Skaters)

Yet another defenseman on the Knights, Jared Woolley is a third-pair defenseman that adds size, physicality, and shut-down capabilities to the lineup. While they don’t look to Woolley for offense, he has produced at a better rate through the playoffs than he did in the regular season.

But again, that isn’t his job. With high-end players like Dickinson and Oliver Bonk, the need for a pure shut-down defenseman to eat some minutes on the bottom pair is exactly what Woolley gives. He does a good job cutting off the puck carrier, taking away the lane to skate by as well as the potential pass. His 6-foot-4 frame gets used well as he is great at angling players to the outside and making plays along the boards.

Pavel McKenzie, Moose Jaw Warriors

NHL Central Scouting: 176th (NA Skaters)

While Pavel McKenzie plays mostly a depth role for the Warriors, he has chipped in with his fair share of offense. In his rookie season, he posted 15 goals and 36 points, which is solid production from a player in his role.

The defensive side of his game isn’t something that is showcased while watching his games, but despite only recording 36 points, there is evidence of a strong offensive game if he earns a bigger role next season. He is quick with the puck, makes smart decisions, and has good skating. He scored some clutch goals throughout the season and in the playoffs and gives the Warriors a great option on their fourth line to generate pressure.

Simon-Pier Brunet, Drummondville Voltigeurs

NHL Central Scouting: 185th (NA Skaters)

Simon-Pier Brunet is a depth defenseman on the Voltigeurs but plays an important role for them. As a 6-foot-2 right-handed defenseman, he provides size and physicality and is often tasked with shutting down the top players on the other team. His defensive play is quite impactful, and while there is little offense to expect from him, he makes sure he is letting others know he is on the ice.

Creating space for his teammates is something Brunet is good at. He is tough in the board battles and can take an opponent out of the play with his physicality. He has a smart stick as he can break up developing plays and passes.

Peter Repcik, Drummondville Voltigeurs

NHL Central Scouting: 191st (NA Skaters)

Peter Repcik is an overager eligible for the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, but with each season he has taken significant steps forward. Lining up as the Voltigeurs’ second-line center, he has proven his value to the club. Scoring over a point-per-game in the regular season and adding 16 more points in the playoffs, his role on the team includes creating offense, but also playing a two-way game.

While he isn’t one of the top defensive centermen, Repcik has done well to show he can be trusted in the defensive game. Where he is best is in offensive roles, and having freedom to generate plays. He has a strong shot and great placement, but his playmaking abilities are strong too. He isn’t the player to drive his own line, but he certainly isn’t a passenger either.

Ruslan Gazizov, London Knights

NHL Central Scouting: 192nd (NA Skaters)

Ruslan Gazizov has shown he has a knack for showing up in big moments in the OHL Playoffs. With big goals, especially in the OHL Final, his game has elevated significantly this season. As an overager, that is expected, but the confidence in Gazizov’s game has sky-rocketed too.

After earning a top-six job on the Knights, Gazizov has become a crucial part of the team’s offense. He has the extra step in his game that has translated to his skating, playmaking, and positioning which has turned him into a complete offensive-oriented player. Once the puck is on his stick, there isn’t much Gazizov can’t do. Sure, having players like Cowan helps, but Gazizov’s development has been phenomenal, regardless of the players he plays with.

Jackson Unger, Moose Jaw Warriors

NHL Central Scouting: 27th (NA Goalies)

Jackson Unger was one of the best goalies in the WHL this season posting 35 wins. Once getting to the playoffs, his record becomes even more impressive with a 16-1-2 record through the WHL Playoffs. While his individual stats aren’t spectacular, he makes the big saves when his team needs it. He has done a great job of rebounding from a few tough seasons in the WHL and now looks to be en route to being drafted by an NHL team.

Chances to Raise Draft Stock

Every single one of these players has the chance to increase their draft stock to get selected higher or get picked at all in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. The 2024 Memorial Cup is filled with players fighting for not only the most prestigious junior hockey award but also to set up their NHL career.

