NHL Rumors: Flames, Devils, Maple Leafs, Jets, Canucks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is more talk featuring the Calgary Flames and New Jersey Devils. The Toronto Maple Leafs do not intend to ask Mitch Marner to waive his no-trade clause until there’s a good reason to do so. Brendan Dillon is likely leaving the Winnipeg Jets. Are the Vancouver Canucks willing to pay Filip Hronek more than their captain per season? Finally, what kind of players will the Pittsburgh Penguins target in the offseason?

Devils and Flames Still Talking Markstrom Trade

On the latest 32 Thoughts Podcast, Elliotte Friedman says “There’s definitely something going on” between Calgary and New Jersey on goaltender Jacob Markstrom. He added that Calgary is trying to keep things quiet and goes on to mention the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators are also interested.

Friedman added that he wonders about Toronto and said, “…the GM in Toronto is the guy who signed Markstrom in Calgary and just on paper a Markstrom-Woll combination is a pretty good combination.” He added, “The other team that I think is in on almost every goalie conversation is Ottawa, now I don’t know how Markstrom feels about that, but I was told every conversation that involves a goalie you have to have Ottawa around it.”

Marner Won’t Be Asked to Waive His No-Trade

According to Maple Leafs reporter Steve Simmons, Mitch Marner reportedly won’t be asked to waive his NMC until the Leafs get a trade offer to their liking. Teams are aware that if they have an interest in Marner, they need to present a trade package that the Maple Leafs would consider accepting before they go to Marner and ask him what he’s thinking.

This will prevent Toronto from giving Marner too many options if there aren’t serious trades worth discussing.

Brendan Dillon Going to Free Agency

Friedman said that the Winnipeg Jets and defenseman Brenden Dillon are likely parting ways. “I just heard he’s (Dillon) going to free agency, I think there was some conversations between him and the Jets, you never rule anything out, but I don’t think there is going to be any re-signing with Winnipeg before the wFilip Hronekindow opens, so I expect Dillon to hit the market.”

Canucks Willing to Pay Hronek $8 Million Per Season?

On the Sekeres and Price podcast, Frank Seravalli discussed Vancouver Canucks defensemen Filip Hronek and Nikita Zadorov. Hronek, a restricted free agent with arbitration rights this summer, was a big part of the Canucks’ push this season. It is believed it will cost a lot to keep him in the fold.

Filip Hronek, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Seravalli believes Hronek could secure an eight-year deal worth an average annual value of $8 million. This would surpass Quinn Hughes’ $7.85 million annual salary through 2026-27. Many teams have internal caps where the top players always make the most, but Seravalli doubts Hughes would mind Hronek making $150K more per season. It won’t last long anyway as Hughes is likely to earn around $14 million annually on his next contract.

Penguins Looking to Add Team Youth

The Pittsburgh Penguins will be taking a different approach to offseason plans. As one of the older teams in the league, NHL.com’s Adam Kimelman reports that in speaking with GM Kyle Dubas, the team’s priority will be replenishing their younger assets.