Celebrini Talks of Going Somewhere Familiar, Basketball and the Collegiate Route

When you’re given the label as the top prospect for the NHL draft, there’s bound to be a lot of eyes on you. From Scouts, to reporters, to fans, Macklin Celebrini has been garnering attention for the last two seasons and for good reason.

What he did on the ice this season was on another level as a 17-year-old rookie playing for Boston University in the NCAA. He averaged a 1.68 point per game average and became the youngest ever to win the Hobey Baker Award as the best collegiate player, dominating the competition. With the NHL Entry Draft just weeks away, Celebrini went more in depth about his draft season and the possibility of going somewhere familiar at the NHL Combine in Buffalo, New York.

Heading to Cali

With the San Jose Sharks earning the top pick in the NHL Draft, it definitely would be an added bonus to bring in Celebrini as their top prospect in an already growing pool of high-end talent. Already having the likes of Will Smith, Quentin Musty and Kasper Halttunen as some of their top names, Celebrini would be the icing on the cake for the Sharks.

Macklin Celebrini, Boston University (Photo by Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images)

General manager Mike Grier already hinted at selecting Celebrini, which would be already the worst kept secret at the moment. He would instantly become their top line centre and although he isn’t a generational talent, he sure played like one given what he has accomplished to this point. If he does end up going to California it definitely would be a strong sense of familiarity as he did spend a year there.

“If that happens, it would be great,” Celebrini said. “I lived there for a year and kind of got to know the area a little bit. If I got picked there that would be great.”

In addition, Celebrini’s father, Rick, works in the state as he’s the vice president of player health and performance for the Golden State Warriors of the NBA. He alone is excited for the potential of his son being drafted in the Bay Area. While Macklin is a wizard on the ice, on the court, he feels that he’s a pretty decent ball player as well.

“I think it’s pretty good,” he said with a smile. “But every time I play and he watches, he says, ‘I’m a hockey player playing basketball.’”

Celebrini would instantly be a star on the Sharks and lead the team going forward, just as the Warriors have the likes of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. While Celebrini is confident in his game, would he go up against the likes of the Warriors two well-known sharp shooters and players in a matchup?

“Probably not, no.” he laughed. “I don’t think that would go over very well.”

College Route and a Possible Return

In the past, majority of the top prospects have always gone the CHL route for their major junior and draft eligible stage of their career. However, there’s starting to be a shift of top names go through the USHL and college route as a means of their development. The latest example is Adam Fantilli as he played for the Chicago Steel in the USHL (before Celebrini) and with the University of Michigan last season. Celebrini definitely had a season to remember and didn’t second guess on his decision as it has worked out tremendously.

“It was great for me. I’m really happy with my decision,” Celebrini said. “It was a great experience playing against older, stronger, faster guys. I couldn’t be more happy.”

Even though he was a 17-year-old going up against much older competition, Celebrini wasn’t deterred by that as he was dominant against players older than him. It’s been a common theme for him early on in his career. He excelled with the Steel as a 16-year-old, took the U-18 tournament and World Junior Championship by storm and topped it all off with a number of accolades in his freshman season.

“For the most part, I just try to be the best player I can be,” Celebrini said. “Play my game and do things that I feel will help the team win. When it comes to that stuff, I just try to do the best I can and sometimes it works out.”

While Celebrini has shown that he can dominate at every level, there’s a sense that he could be ready for the pro level. His instincts, smarts and over skillset will definitely work to the Sharks’ advantage in the future, but would another year in college be beneficial? The Sharks are in rebuilding mode and while he could have a stand out rookie season, there are a few reasons to go back.

Celebrini said there isn’t any problem with going back for another season of development. In the process it could give him a chance to win some more hardware. The Terriers came close to winning this year but they fell short and missed out on achieving that goal. There isn’t any doubt that he would love the opportunity to go back and win and add it to his resume. Even though they missed out on winning it all, his play was a big reason why they were able to get to that point and could replicate it next season.

All eyes will be on Celebrini in Las Vegas. His play alone this season got everyone excited as he’s truly a dynamic and impactful centreman. Although the NHL is most likely the next stop, the Sharks will definitely have a key corner stone piece for their franchise.

