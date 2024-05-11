2024 NHL Entry Draft – Top 10 Centers

The 2024 NHL Entry Draft is right around the corner, and with the Draft Lottery for this season in the past, it is time to start breaking down who some of the top options are.

When looking at centers, there are some very good options expected to go in the first half of the first round, led by the consensus top prospect, Macklin Celebrini. The following list is based on NHL Central Scouting’s 2024 Draft Prospect Final Rankings.

10. Lucas Pettersson, MoDo J20 (J20 Nationell)

Central Scouting Ranking: 16th (EU Skaters)

If you are looking for a prospect who can do a bit of everything, keep an eye on Lucas Pettersson. While finishing 10th in league scoring with 57 points in 44 games, he brings a whole lot more than just his point totals. His two-way game makes him a dependable top option for MoDo, and his skating combined with his ability to read the play makes him a threat anywhere on the ice.

Playing off the rush is where someone like Pettersson thrives. He has great skating, playmaking, and shooting abilities. That trio of skills makes him difficult to defend against. He has so many options with the puck, it is no surprise he is the one who led his J20 team in scoring.

9. Julius Miettinen, Everett Silvertips (WHL)

Central Scouting Ranking: 18th (NA Skaters)

Julius Miettinen has a big frame but doesn’t let it slow him down. For a 6-foot-3 forward, he has good skating and puck control. His size makes it difficult to knock him off the puck, making it easier in the transition game for him. While he isn’t necessarily someone who is going to drive his own line, he can certainly be an effective part of what makes a forward unit thrive.

His puck retrievals and effort in board battles make for an effective forechecker, and once he wins the battle, his combination of hockey IQ and great shot create a threat anywhere in the offensive zone. He is the type of player to prioritize a shot, which is fine considering how much of a threat his shot is, but he certainly holds the skills to make the smart pass if it is there.

His defensive game could use some work still, but with the potential of becoming a top-six scoring forward who is a pain to play against, it balances his game out.

8. Sacha Boisvert, Muskegon (USHL)

Central Scouting Ranking: 16th (NA Skaters)

Another centre with the size and shot to be impactful, Sacha Boisvert has done well in the United States Hockey League (USHL) and hopes to carry it into the University of North Dakota next season. He doesn’t play with the same edge as some others of his size, but he focuses a lot on developing his offense. He has a smart shot, good skating, and has developed a better defensive game as the season has gone on.

Sacha Boisvert, Muskegon Lumberjacks ( Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

The aforementioned defensive game can still use some work, but one thing he does well is make decisions under pressure. Boisvert takes his time with the puck and makes sure he takes the smart route and avoids risky passes. He could benefit from a bit more creativity, but as a developing two-way center, working on these small things will help in the long-term outlook.

Boisvert’s compete level is among the best the USHL has to offer this season, and mixing in his offensive capabilities, he is a difficult forward to play against. He has the hands, IQ, and of course, the shot. There is a good chance he will become a good second-line center in the NHL, and has already drawn comparisons to a playstyle like Evgeni Malkin.

7. Linus Eriksson, Djurgardens (HockeyAllsevsken)

Central Scouting Ranking: 10th (EU Skaters)

Linus Eriksson is a Swiss (Swedish?) Army knife of a centre. He has great skating that complements the rest of his skillset very well, which allows him to be a versatile, two-way option for his club. He spent time between the men’s and junior team for Djurgardens this season, and put up solid production in both leagues.

Watching Eriksson, it is fair to say that he isn’t a play-driving center quite yet, but he has a lot of the pieces to make him an effective asset on a skilled line. He plays a strong defensive game and has a lot of positive playmaking traits, and again, his skating helps him create space in transition.

NHL Central Scouting has Eriksson as the second-ranked European center, and while other rankings have him lower, this list is based on NHL CSS reports.

6. Michael Hage, Chicago (USHL)

Central Scouting Ranking: 10th (NA Skaters)

Michael Hage has an excellent offensive side of the game. His playmaking ability is top-tier, and he sees the ice very well. With the ability to make brilliant passing plays, he could end up as one of the league’s high-end playmakers. What really rounds out his offensive game is his skating and hands. The passing is something everyone can see, especially on the scoresheet, but his ability to make space for himself with his speed and ability to handle the puck makes for an excellent option for a team to add to their prospect pool.

A lot of the skills are there to develop into a strong two-way center, but he needs to develop a better defensive game. He can get a bit slack with defensive coverage, but once the puck is on his stick, his transition through the three zones is excellent. A bit more of a responsible effort in his own zone and he could pan out to be an excellent prospect.

5. Tij Iginla, Kelowna Rockets (WHL)

Central Scouting Ranking: 9th (NA Skaters)

Tij Iginla has a ton of offensive talents and has shot up the draft rankings over the course of the season. He is strong on the puck and has good skating, but his creativity with possession is where he really stands out. Without hesitation, he can find a great play and end up with a scoring chance. His vision and hockey IQ to be able to find the seam pass is fantastic. On top of being a threat to make a dangerous pass, he has the shot to keep defenders guessing on what his next move will be.

Comparisons to his father, Jerome Iginla, will never go away, but Tij is showing everyone that he is his own kind of player. Some similarities like the work ethic and aggressiveness in puck battles have been made, but the offensive game is where he truly shines, unlike Jerome, who was a treasured power forward.

Iginla’s top speed isn’t anything special, but what matters more is the agility, acceleration, and edge work. He can be explosive, especially with the puck on his stick, which makes him a threat from anywhere on the ice to beat the defender.

4. Berkly Catton, Spokane Chiefs (WHL)

Central Scouting Ranking: 8th (NA Skaters)

With Berkly Catton being a sure-fire top-10 draft pick, whoever ends up taking him will be getting a play-driving centre who, while undersized a bit at 5-foot-11, can make magic anywhere on the ice. He plays well on both sides of the puck but makes the most of offensive opportunities. He has great skating, which helps with the size factor, as he can play an elusive game when combining his agility and hands.

A draft-eligible forward finishing fourth in league scoring (Western Hockey League – WHL) is quite remarkable. With 116 points, he will be in the running for the Four Broncos Trophy (WHL Player of the Year) and will be one of the favorites heading into next season. Catton has a great balance of being good at everything. He is dependable in any situation, and that versatility will certainly help his case as a top draft pick.

3. Konsta Helenius, Jukurit (Liiga)

Central Scouting Ranking: 3rd (EU Skaters)

Another very well-rounded center option, Konsta Helenius is one of the top options for centermen in this draft. There are a ton of offensive aspects of his game to appreciate. He is excellent at both ends of the ice, whether it be strong defensive coverage or playing physically in the defensive zone, or he can make every highlight package with his hands, shot, passing, and elusive skating.

There isn’t much to dislike about Helenius. He is good at everything. The one knock could be just that. He is good at everything but not incredible at anything specific. He has a lot of the assets to continue developing into someone who can excel in certain parts of the game, and being as well-rounded and reliable as Helenius certainly isn’t a bad thing. If he develops one of his many strengths into a truly elite talent, he will be a very special player.

2. Cayden Lindstrom, Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)

Central Scouting Ranking: 3rd (NA Skaters)

With power forwards becoming more of a rarity, finding a center prospect with the skillset Cayden Lindstrom has is certainly going to attract many NHL clubs. Standing at 6-foot-3, and using every inch of that to play a physical and competitive game, he is one of the highest-ranked centers in the draft.

Along with the tough playstyle, there is a ton of skill to go along with it. Lindstrom has excellent skating for his size, making it nearly impossible to steal possession from him, and he is great in tight areas. He likes to work along the boards and in front of the net, but can certainly make the most of a shooting opportunity with his quick, blistering shot.

One of the most multi-dimensional skaters in the draft, Lindstrom will go very high in the draft, likely in the top five picks.

1. Macklin Celebrini, Boston University (NCAA)

Central Scouting Ranking: 1st (NA Skaters)

As if there was any question about who would be leading the way on this list, Macklin Celebrini is set to be the first pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and nobody is disputing that. With just about every skill you could look for in a prospect, Celebrini has been highly-touted for years now.

With a threatening shot, creative and incredibly effective playmaking abilities, and the vision and IQ to create opportunities for himself and his teammates, Celebrini does it all. Prospects with this kind of offensive talent are often seen playing a bit lazy on the backchecking and defensive side of the game, and while it isn’t often that Celebrini needs to play out of his own end, he can certainly be trusted. At just 17 years old, he is the youngest player to win the NCAA’s Hobey Baker award, and just the fourth freshman to do so. He is truly a special talent.

High-End Options, But Also Diverse Options

There are a lot of intriguing centers in this draft. From future superstars to strong two-way players, a team looking for a center can find exactly what they are looking for in this draft. The only obstacle for them will be if they slide far enough to be available at their selection.