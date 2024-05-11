Winnipeg Jets 2024 Free Agents: Sean Monahan

The Winnipeg Jets’ season end was abrupt, and introduced a wealth of questions a lot earlier than they anticipated. With eyes shifting to the offseason activities, the Jets’ current unrestricted free agents take center stage. Several key players are reaching the end of their deals and many are wondering what their futures could look like. This article series will beg the question: Will they remain in Winnipeg, or are they set to move on?

In the first segment of this article series, Jets’ forward Sean Monahan takes center stage. Coming off a season where he played 83 games between the Montreal Canadiens and the Jets, he is an ideal candidate to start next season as the second-line center. That said, there are some question marks in terms of what makes sense for the contract itself, and the Jets’ short and long-term goals could impact what those negotiations might look like.

Sean Monahan Helped the Jets Down the Stretch

Acquired during the NHL All-Star Break, Monahan was the first step the Jets took to address needs through a trade in order to make a legitimate run down the stretch. With the team seemingly always in need of a second-line center, the trade actively addressed that and Monahan was off and running.

Monahan tallied 13 goals and 24 points in 34 games down the stretch for the Jets, helping them to secure the second-best regular season in franchise history. There is no questioning how important his impact was down the stretch in helping to make the roster just that little bit deeper.

Sean Monahan, Winnipeg Jets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

That being said, much like most of the roster, Monahan was one of the players who vanished in their playoff matchup against the Colorado Avalanche. Registering just one assist in the five-game series, his performance was one of many that fell short. Whether that impacts the perception of his value remains to be seen, but chances are both team and player want to put that in the past.

Looking ahead, there is a fit in the short term for Monahan to remain a mainstay in the Jets’ top six. He would provide stability down the middle, helping the next coach of the team craft a balanced lineup.

As an eight-time 20-goal scorer, Monahan’s production would be tough to replace if he decides to walk. It isn’t the easiest task to find someone who’s been that consistent in putting the puck in the back of the net, so it makes a lot of sense if the Jets try to work with Monahan on finding something that works.

Brad Lambert’s Progress Could Complicate Things

One hiccup with this potential contract actually has nothing to do with Monahan, but instead the next in line for that middle-six center role. Jets’ prospect Brad Lambert is coming off of a stellar rookie season, leading the Manitoba Moose in scoring, while also finishing second in American Hockey League (AHL) rookie scoring to Dallas Stars’ prospect Logan Stankoven.

Lambert took massive steps in his game after moving to center this season and seems like the logical “next man up” for the Jets in that role. That said, if there is a contract given to Monahan that spans longer than a season or two, the Jets then run the risk of stunting the path in front of Lambert.

Lambert clearly fits better as a center, as seen in his development in the 2023-24 season. By forcing him to either stay longer in the AHL or move off the position where he took the next step, it could disrupt a future key piece of the top six.

Does it Get Done?

All of that considered, there is a fit for Monahan in the short term. The best situation for the team is likely in the two-year range to help fill that spot until Lambert is ready to take the leap, but adding any extra years to that could jeopardize the impending youth movement.

The Monahan camp is more than likely looking for something that fits more of a longer-term role, probably ranging from three to five years. That might not jive with what the Jets are planning, but there may be some wiggle room to try and make things work because it’s clear the team and player both see a fit.