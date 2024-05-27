Senators Should Target Tyler Myers in Free Agency

It is no secret that Steve Staios and the Ottawa Senators have some work to do in the 2024 off-season. Whether you want to look at adding forward depth, finally locking in a full-time second-line left winger, or acquiring a starting goaltender, well, the Senators need a bit of everything. The defence is one of the biggest priorities, and one way to improve that would be by signing Tyler Myers.

Predicting what the blue line is going to look like in October is nearly impossible. The only certain locks to be in the opening night lineup are Jake Sanderson and Artem Zub. At least one of Jakob Chychrun or Thomas Chabot will be there, and the rest is up in the air.

Tyler Myers Fills Senators’ Needs

One critique the Senators’ blue line has faced with their current structure is the need for size. Myers’ 6-foot-8 frame would certainly move the needle on the average height of the defence group. It is not just about the height though. What the Senators need is someone who can play mean and move bodies in front of the net. Myers has been doing this his whole career and doesn’t look to be slowing down any time soon.

Tyler Myers, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

With a defence group including Quinn Hughes, Filip Hronek, and Nikita Zadorov, it is worth noting that Myers was in the conversation for one of the best defenders on the Vancouver Canucks during the playoffs. While he has received plenty of criticism over the years, mostly stemming from his $6 million cap hit, he has been a strong defensive option, and that was on display in the playoffs. Expecting offence isn’t fair when looking at the impact Myers can have, but his physicality and willingness to step in front of any shot, as well as his experience, are assets in helping his team win.

Staios has said that his goal is to bring in quality veterans. Bringing in Myers to play on the third pair would be doing just that. With nearly 1,000 games played in the NHL, plus 61 more in the playoffs, Myers has a plethora of experience he would be bringing to the Senators lineup, and he could be a perfect role model for some players.

Myers Fits Third Pair Perfect

Does anything sound better than 13 feet of Tyler’s on the Senators’ third pair?

Myers alongside Tyler Kleven could be a bruising and effective third pair. With Erik Brannstrom potentially on the move and Kleven looking like he is going to take the next step next season, Myers could be the perfect role model for him.

The Senators need players who are harder to play against on the third pair. Adding in Kleven and Myers would be the perfect move for Staios to address that glaring need. While players like Brannstrom and Jacob Bernard-Docker are certainly NHL-level defencemen, Brannstrom isn’t the role player the Senators need on the third pair, and if you are trying to introduce Kleven to the NHL, having someone with more experience as his partner would be better than Bernard-Docker.

Making Space to Sign Myers

The Senators have roughly $12 million to work with for the offseason, but no big-ticket players needing a contract outside of Shane Pinto. There are a few holes to fill in the lineup, but internally, there likely aren’t any other players making over $1.5 million.

They don’t have a ton of flexibility, but with rumours surrounding Chychrun and Chabot, both goaltenders and others, it is impossible to predict what kind of money they will have to play with once free agency hits. Making room for Myers could be difficult, or depending on any trades, it may come naturally.

Predicting Myers’ next contract is a bit difficult. On one hand, as mentioned, his previous cap hit was far too high for the caliber of player he was, but this season, in a reduced role, he showed that he can still be very effective. At 34 years old, Myers is likely looking for a bit of security and will want two or three years on a contract, and with his play as of late, could likely demand a contract with a $3 million average annual value. Is that something the Senators are in a position to be handing out? Time will tell, but if they do decide to take a run at Myers, it could be very beneficial for the team next season, as well as in the future as a role model for some of the Senators’ younger defencemen.