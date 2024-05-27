Kings Royal Report: Prospects, Management, Physicality & More

Welcome to the Kings Royal Report. Here we will discuss the good, bad, and ugly of the Los Angeles Kings. It will be a place to bring up recent reports, discuss prospects, brainstorm ideas, and break down the coming schedule. If you are looking for bold and creative ideas, you are in the perfect place! Now, let’s get to the good stuff!

The past week saw the NHL begin Round 3 of the playoffs, but the Kings have not been sitting around watching. They have made key decisions in the coaching staff, addressed the media concerning their future outlook, and signed players from within their system. While the offseason is just getting started, fans already have news to follow.

Jim Hiller Named Head Coach

The Kings have signed Jim Hiller to a multi-season contract. This comes after he filled in for the fired Todd McLellan. He went 21-12-1 in 34 games as interim head coach, leading the Kings to a third-place finish in the Pacific Division. When Hiller was promoted, general manager Rob Blake stated the playoffs were a “mandate” for him to be considered for the job full-time, and he satisfied the requirement. However, the team did not last long in the playoffs, losing in five games in Round 1 to the Edmonton Oilers.

Moving forward, most of the discussion is surrounding concerns over the Kings’ use of the 1-3-1 system. From team personnel to fans, there is widespread concern regarding the system limiting the team’s offensive potential. While it appears they will move on from the system amid recent decisions, Blake continues to state they are considering all options.

Rob Blake Press Conference

At Hiller’s introductory press conference, Blake stated he was frustrated with the Kings’ physicality, or rather a lack thereof, this past season. He believes the team needs to do a better job at driving offense from around the crease, rather than opting for the easier opportunities around the hash marks, or as he put it, “five feet away” from the crease. While trades have occurred, the Kings will likely stay away from making any moves until the draft, but this is something to keep an eye on moving forward.

Ontario Reign’s Season Ends

The Ontario Reign fell in the Pacific Division Final of the American Hockey League (AHL) Playoffs to the Coachella Valley Firebirds in three games. Coachella dominated each game, holding the Reign to just seven goals all series. Reign goaltender Erik Portillo also had no defense against the Firebirds, giving up 11 goals in three games.

Erik Portillo, Ontario Reign (Photo Credit: Ontario Reign)

It is a frustrating end to an otherwise strong season from the Reign. Coachella was favored to come out of the Western Conference, so there was not much the Reign could do. Since they are expected to retain most of their roster, including the dominant Portillo, they should return to the Calder Cup Playoffs again next season.

Kings Sign Key Depth Pieces

Following the Reign’s season, the Kings signed two key depth pieces from the roster. The first is defenseman Joe Hicketts. He has spent the majority of his career in the AHL, primarily with the Grand Rapids Griffins, and two seasons with the Iowa Wild. He scored 20 points in 30 games this past season and six points in eight playoff games. He is unlikely to see NHL time barring multiple injuries, but it is a nice addition to the Kings’ organizational depth.

In addition to Hicketts, the Kings signed right wing, Taylor Ward. After completing his collegiate career at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, he signed with the Reign in the 2021-22 season. Since then, he has been a crucial part of the Reign’s depth, driving offense while providing stable defense from the middle six. Just like Hicketts, Ward is unlikely to see NHL time in the future. However, anything is possible, especially with the Kings’ weakness at right wing.

Kings Sign Prospect Aatu Jamsen

The Kings have signed prospect Aatu Jamsen to a two-year, entry-level contract worth an average annual value of $852,000. He is a 6-foot-2, 157-pound left-handed wing prospect who was selected in the seventh round of the 2020 NHL Draft. He has spent the past three seasons in Finland’s premier league, the Liiga, and is expected to suit up for the Reign next season.

It was a busy week for the Kings, making significant changes on the NHL roster and in the system. As the front office hashes out the team’s direction moving forward, it will be interesting to see how they go about solving their issues, whether it be through trade, free agency, coaching, or elsewhere.