How GM Ken Holland Is Shaping the Kings’ Future

As of May 2025, the Los Angeles Kings have replaced Rob Blake with Ken Holland as the new general manager and vice president of the Los Angeles Kings. Along with what he’s brought to the franchise, there’s been a noticeable shift in the organization’s tone and overall direction.

Holland’s return has marked a veteran leadership reset, one where the values that the 2012 and 2014 champions had, are introduced. With decades of experience with the Detroit Red Wings and Edmonton Oilers, Holland brings a structured and balanced approach to the Kings’ locker room and front offices.

A New Crown for the Kings

Nearly a decade later, on May 5, 2025, the Kings and Rob Blake parted ways and introduced a new voice in the organization’s locker rooms. Holland stepped in with a reputation built on balance, results, and experience. With four Stanley Cup championships under his belt, Holland brought the message that it is time to bring grit and physicality to the table once again.

Under Blake’s eight-year tenure, fans and analysts wondered when the 2012 and 2014 champions would return, if ever. Questions arose, such as, will the Kings be able to move past round one in the Stanley Cup Playoffs? Will the Oilers dominate for the fourth time in a row? While it’s a bit early to answer these questions, Holland has made it clear he intends to change the perspective and tone within the franchise.

Holland’s Vision

Beloved veteran star player and captain, Anže Kopitar, sat down with the press to announce his retirement at the end of the 2025-26 season. The news marked a shocking yet emotional turn of events as fans had to prepare to say goodbye to their beloved player. For Holland, this meant filling a huge gap in leadership, ensuring the Kings didn’t lose their composure during crucial moments, and finding an individual who could command respect on and off the ice while mentoring younger talent.

In the summer, Holland added five new veteran players. He started by re-signing Andrei Kuzmenko and letting Vladislav Gvarikov go to the New York Rangers. Corey Perry, Joel Armia, Cody Ceci, Brian Dumoulin, and Anton Forsberg joined the lineup and the roster began to take shape under Holland’s vision and direction. With these moves, it’s clear the roster is intentionally crafted to handle the intensity and physicality of NHL while maintaining professionalism and discipline.

Ken Holland, Edmonton Oilers GM (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Perry was introduced to the organization due to his phenomenal net-front presence during power plays. While he carries a $2 million cap hit on a one-year deal, the veteran has proved to be necessary to the lineup. Although he has suited up for six games as of this writing, the Canadian right-winger currently has five goals, two assists, and seven points. Meanwhile, Armia was brought in to kill penalties on a two-year, $2.5 million average annual value (AAV) contract.

As for defense, Ceci and Dumoulin leaned a bit questionable with the contract lengths, considering Ceci signed a four-year, $4.5 million AAV contract and Dumoulin signed a three-year, $4 million AAV contract. Holland’s last signing, Forsberg, was brought to California on a two-year, $2.25 million AAV deal to serve as a backup to Darcy Kuemper. With the team still hesitant to rely fully on rookie Erik Portillo as a full-time starter, Forsberg has stepped in to provide stability in net.

Where This Leads the Kings

With a clear cultural reset in the locker room and a fresh face to the roster, the stage has been set for Los Angeles and has moved past the rebuilding stage. With eyes set on a new captaincy and experience, the Kings are positioning themselves to be the competitive and gritty team they once were. Holland’s additions have not only brought skill and guidance, but reliability and versatility.

In the reign of the new roster and strategic leadership under Holland, Los Angeles is embracing a new identity focused on adaptability and tenacity. Is this truly the season the Kings finally move past the Oilers in round one? Only time will tell.