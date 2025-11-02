Ducks News & Rumors: John Gibson Returns to Honda Center, Limited-Edition Apparel Launch, and More

The Anaheim Ducks are on a two-game win streak this week after a shootout win against the Florida Panthers and a 5-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings. They play again on Sunday evening against the New Jersey Devils. This week in Ducks News & Rumors, we take a look at John Gibson’s return to Honda Center, the team’s collaboration with Ryoko Rain apparel company, and an update on some Ducks’ prospects.

Gibson Returns to Honda Center

Long-time Ducks goaltender Gibson returned to Honda Center on Friday night to face his former team. He was traded to Detroit this offseason, with Anaheim acquiring Petr Mrazek. The team honored Gibson with a tribute video, and he was welcomed with thunderous applause. He played 506 games across 12 seasons in Anaheim, tallying 204 wins.

Earlier tonight we paid tribute to one of the best goalies in franchise history, John Gibson, as he gave a heartfelt acknowledgement to the Honda Center crowd during a rousing ovation.#FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/EOWMF9HIk1 — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) November 1, 2025

Forward Leo Carlsson showed up in a big way against his former teammate, having a 4-point performance. He scored once and notched three assists in his team’s victory. Troy Terry earned the first star of the game by scoring twice on his old goalie and adding an assist to his points total. Chris Kreider drew back into the lineup after being out with an illness and scored.

Ducks to Collaborate with Ryoko Rain

The Ducks have announced a collaboration with Ryoko Rain, an apparel company with roots in Orange County, California. This limited-edition drop will feature four jackets, seven outerwear pieces, four hats, four shirts, two shorts, and the signature Duck-foot clog.

“Every Ryoko Rain collection starts with a story, and this one is about an iconic hockey brand doing the unexpected with us — from ice to street, from athlete to community,” said Garrett James, Founder and Creative Director for the brand. He continued, “The Ducks capsule is playful, bold, and disruptive in the best way possible. We wanted to push the boundaries and go beyond expectations to create something no other NHL organization has done.”

Lukas Dostal, Radko Gudas, Jacob Trouba, Frank Vatrano, Carlsson, and Kreider modeled for the campaign, which was themed “Duck Hunting Duck Hunter”. The team is one of a small number of hockey clubs that have done a fashion collaboration in this vein. The collection launches on Nov. 22.

Ducks Prospect Report

Quite a handful of young players in the Ducks’ pipeline have had stellar performances with their respective teams. Goaltender Ville Husso, playing with the San Diego Gulls, earned his second shutout of the season, a feat only accomplished by one other Gulls player—Dostal. Husso has a .927 save percentage so far.

Tim Washe recorded a two-goal game against the San Jose Barracuda for his first career multi-point performance. Matthew Phillips also had a multi-point outing in the same game with two assists—his third multi-point game of the season. He leads the team in both points (seven) and assists (six).

Emile Guite, who plays for the Chicoutimi Sagueneens, has recorded a 10-game point streak with 10 goals and four assists. Maxim Masse, of the same team, has five power-play goals on the season and had 10 points in eight games in October. Tarin Smith, a defenseman for the Everett Silvertips, leads the team’s blueliners in points, goals, and assists with 11 points (four goals, seven assists).

In the NCAA, forward Austin Burnevik of St. Cloud State stands out. He has a seven-game point streak with 10 points and ranks second in the NCAA in goals with eight. He leads his team in both point-scoring and goals. Roger McQueen, a 2025 first-round pick, had a three-game assist streak.

Ducks Prospect Roger McQueen (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Herman Traff, who was acquired in a trade with the New Jersey Devils, is making himself known among European prospects. He leads his league, HockeyAllsvenskan, in assists with 12. He also ranks third in points. He is the team leader in scoring and assists and is tied for second place in goals.

All prospect statistics via the Ducks’ prospect report.

The Ducks are looking to continue chasing wins as November begins. With four wins in the past five games, it seems as though they are truly clicking, and head coach Joel Quenneville and his crew have found what works for the squad. Keep your eye on The Hockey Writers for all things Ducks, NHL, and beyond.