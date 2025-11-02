Projected Lineups for Lightning vs Mammoth –11/2/25

The Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Utah Mammoth at the Delta Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
LIGHTNING (5-4-2) at MAMMOTH (8-3-0)
3:30 p.m. ET; The Spot, Utah16, NHLN, SN, TVAS
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Curtis Douglas
Oliver Bjorkstrand — Dominic James — Gage Goncalves
Zemgus Girgensons — Yanni Gourde — Pontus Holmberg
Victor Hedman — J.J. Moser
Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg — Charle-Edouard D’Astous
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Jack Finley, Darren Raddysh
Injured: Max Crozier (lower body), Nick Paul (upper body)
Status report
Paul, a forward, traveled to Utah but will not play during the Lightning’s three game road trip, said coach Jon Cooper, who added that Paul’s status will change to day to day after the road trip.
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz
JJ Peterka — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther
Lawson Crouse — Jack McBain — Michael Carcone
Kailer Yamamoto — Kevin Stenlund — Brandon Tanev
Mikhail Sergachev — Dmitri Simashev
Nate Schmidt — John Marino
Ian Cole — Olli Maatta
Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Liam O’Brien, Kevin Rooney
Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body)
Status report
Yamamoto replaces O’Brien, a forward, after not dressing for a 6-3 loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday.
