Projected Lineups for Blue Jackets vs Islanders –11/2/25

The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the New York Islanders at the UBS Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLUE JACKETS (7-4-0) at ISLANDERS (5-5-1)
5 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSGSN
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dmitri Voronkov — Sean Monahan — Kirill Marchenko
Boone Jenner — Adam Fantilli — Kent Johnson
Cole Sillinger — Charlie Coyle — Mathieu Olivier
Miles Wood — Isac Lundestrom — Yegor Chinakhov
Zach Werenski — Denton Mateychuk
Ivan Provorov — Damon Severson
Dante Fabbro — Jake Christiansen
Elvis Merzlikins
Jet Greaves
Scratched: Zach Aston-Reese, Dysin Mayo
Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. … The Blue Jackets are playing the second of back-to-back games after they won 3-2 against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday.
Islanders projected lineup
Jonathan Drouin — Bo Horvat — Emil Heineman
Calum Ritchie — Mathew Barzal — Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Simon Holmstrom
Kyle MacLean — Casey Cizikas — Anthony Duclair
Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock
Matthew Schaefer — Scott Mayfield
Alexander Romanov — Tony DeAngelo
Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich
Scratched: Maxim Tsyplakov, Adam Boqvist
Injuries: Maxim Shabanov (upper body), Pierre Engvall (Injured Reserve, offseason hip surgery, season-ending ankle surgery), Semyon Varlamov (Injured Reserve, knee surgery), Ethan Bear (Injured Reserve, upper body)
Status report
Ritchie, who made his Islanders debut Friday in their 3-1 win against the Washington Capitals on Friday, is expected to remain in the lineup.
