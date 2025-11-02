Projected Lineups for Blue Jackets vs Islanders –11/2/25

The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the New York Islanders at the UBS Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLUE JACKETS (7-4-0) at ISLANDERS (5-5-1)

5 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSGSN

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov — Sean Monahan — Kirill Marchenko
Boone Jenner — Adam Fantilli — Kent Johnson
Cole Sillinger — Charlie Coyle — Mathieu Olivier
Miles Wood — Isac Lundestrom — Yegor Chinakhov

Zach Werenski — Denton Mateychuk
Ivan Provorov — Damon Severson
Dante Fabbro — Jake Christiansen

Elvis Merzlikins
Jet Greaves

Scratched: Zach Aston-Reese, Dysin Mayo

Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. … The Blue Jackets are playing the second of back-to-back games after they won 3-2 against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday.

Islanders projected lineup

Jonathan Drouin — Bo Horvat — Emil Heineman
Calum Ritchie — Mathew Barzal — Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Simon Holmstrom
Kyle MacLean — Casey Cizikas — Anthony Duclair

Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock
Matthew Schaefer — Scott Mayfield
Alexander Romanov — Tony DeAngelo

Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich

Scratched: Maxim Tsyplakov, Adam Boqvist

Injuries: Maxim Shabanov (upper body), Pierre Engvall (Injured Reserve, offseason hip surgery, season-ending ankle surgery), Semyon Varlamov (Injured Reserve, knee surgery), Ethan Bear (Injured Reserve, upper body)

Status report

Ritchie, who made his Islanders debut Friday in their 3-1 win against the Washington Capitals on Friday, is expected to remain in the lineup.

