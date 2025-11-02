Bruins’ 3 Standout Performers From the Week

What a week for the Boston Bruins! They saw a lopsided defeat against the Ottawa Senators turn into a three-game winning streak. That’s hockey, baby. There is a lot to be happy about for the Bruins and plenty of positive takeaways.

Charlie McAvoy and Nikita Zadorov Work Well Together

You don’t love the fact that defenseman Mason Lohrei has been scratched for three straight games. He is a player you want to see in the lineup. Head coach Marco Sturm touched on that prior to puck drop against the Carolina Hurricanes.

“He should be pissed, he should be very pissed. He should be upset. He works hard in practice. He’s ready, he just waits for his opportunities, but I think that’s the goal, having him out there and be a little bit different when he comes back.”

Tommy’s Takes Boston Bruins (The Hockey Writers)

While Lohrei should not like that he’s sitting in the press box, there is the notion that the Bruins cannot break up this top pair. The pairing of Lohrei and Charlie McAvoy has not worked, but when McAvoy is paired with Nikita Zadorov, good things have happened on the ice. This pair gels well, and Zadorov has grasped Sturm’s defensive system and has been able to thrive in it. That’s allowed McAvoy to play his game and be a major factor.

This week alone, the pairing has been stellar, and the on-ice impacts are on the positive side of things. Together they have a 58.02 Corsi for percentage (CF%) and a 1.01 expected goals differential. That’s good for a 66.54 expected goals for percentage (xGF%). What’s been noted is their ability to protect the front of the net and limit high-quality chances. They lead 8-2 in high-danger attempts and 23-13 in scoring chances. Also, McAvoy has loved playing with Zadorov and has noted his impact.

“He’s strong man. There’s just so many times during the game where I’m just like, ‘wow’, it’s like, just a man’s game. He’s able to physically dominate guys, which I think is his superpower, right? He has that size and he uses it.”

Lohrei should be on the ice. His ability to excel in transition and help the team offensively is needed. However, he should play on the third pair and give the Bruins some balance on that pair.

Joonas Korpisalo Stood Tall in the Crease

During this week of games, two of the wins came on the back of Joonas Korpisalo. After allowing the first two goals early against the New York Islanders, he was steady the remaining 40 minutes. The Bruins’ offense took care of the rest and gave him the proper goal support. In addition, he deserves the star of the week for his performance against the Buffalo Sabres.

Related: 3 Takeaways From Bruins’ 4-3 Win Over the Sabres

The Bruins should not have won their game against the Sabres. You give every ounce of praise to the forwards, who capitalized on the chances they did get. However, the Bruins got dominated and outplayed. In all situations, the Sabres controlled the expected goals share 5.78-2.32. Korpisalo did allow three goals, but still finished with a 2.78 goals saved above expected. That is a true testament to how good he was in the crease. His point-blank save on Jason Zucker helped encapsulate how good he was.

When you look at the overall numbers for Korpisalo this season, they aren’t the sharpest. However, this week has been stellar, and that’s why it’s a main takeaway. This week, Korpisalo had a .933 save percentage, 4.74 goals saved above expected, and he stopped 23 of 25 shots in the high-danger areas of the ice. You love to see it.

Marat Khusnutdinov Belongs on the First Line

Losing Elias Lindholm stings, as he is the team’s top-line center. Overall, Lindholm has nine points and has been a key piece to this Bruins puzzle. Replacing that is not going to be easy, but it’s the next man up mentality, and the Bruins still have games to play. There are many ways they can go about plugging that spot. They could look internally and bring up Matthew Poitras, but one thing is for certain: Marat Khusnutdinov belongs on the top line.

Related: How the Bruins Can Weather the Elias Lindholm Injury

Khusnutdinov plays the type of game that the Bruins need. He is a player who brings an element of speed, and his ability to create offense has been evident all season long. He has primarily been on the fourth line, and that aspect of his game has paid off. However, since he’s moved to the top line, he has shown that he can keep up with Morgan Geekie and David Pastrnak. He belongs on that line, and for the time being, that’s where he should stay.

Khusnutdinov can also win his faceoffs, which is obviously important as a center. When he came in for the injured Lindholm against the Sabres, he won four of five faceoffs. Also, he was 50% in the faceoff circle against the Carolina Hurricanes. Khusnutdinov has been a blessing since being acquired from the Minnesota Wild at the trade deadline last season. Keep it rolling and let him thrive.

Plenty to Be Positive About

What a week for the Bruins for being able to turn it around after that bad loss to the Senators. They’ve gotten really strong goaltending, and the new-look top pair needs to stay put. Losing Lindholm at center stings, but Khusnutdinov shows he belongs there.