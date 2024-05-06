Projected Lineups for the Bruins vs Panthers – Game 1

The Florida Panthers host the Boston Bruins at Amerant Bank Arena tonight for Game 1 of their second-round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
(2A) BRUINS at (1A) PANTHERS
Eastern Conference Second Round, Game 1
8 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC
Bruins projected lineup
Pavel Zacha — Morgan Geekie — David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle – Jake DeBrusk
James van Riemsdyk — Trent Frederic — Justin Brazeau
John Beecher — Patrick Brown — Pat Maroon
Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo
Parker Wotherspoon — Kevin Shattenkirk
Jeremy Swayman
Linus Ullmark
Scratched: Jesper Boqvist, Derek Forbort, Matt Grzelcyk, Jakub Lauko, Michael DiPietro
Injured: Andrew Peeke (upper body), Danton Heinen (undisclosed)
Status Report
- Carlo missed the Bruins’ morning skate for the birth of his son, but coach Jim Montgomery said he’s “very hopeful” Carlo will arrive in time to play. If he doesn’t, it appears Forbort will take his place.
- It appears Brown, who was called up from Providence of the American Hockey League on Sunday, will take Boqvist’s place as the fourth-line center.
- Heinen, a center, and Peeke, a defenseman, skated again Monday; Montgomery said “they’re getting closer” but will remain out for Game 1.
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe — Aleksander Barkov — Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Sam Reinhart
Vladimir Tarasenko — Kevin Stenlund — Evan Rodrigues
Nick Cousins — Steven Lorentz — Kyle Okposo
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Brandon Montour
Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Dmitry Kulikov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Ryan Lomberg, Tobias Bjornfot, Uvis Balinskis, Josh Mahura, Jonah Gadjovich, Spencer Knight, Rasmus Asplund, Mike Benning, Magnus Hellberg, Matt Kiersted, Will Lockwood, Mackie Samoskevich, Justin Sourdif
Injured: Sam Bennett (upper body)
Status report
- Florida coach Paul Maurice ruled out Bennett, a center, for Game 1; he is day to day with an apparent hand injury sustained in Game 2 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
- Lomberg, a forward, has been out since Game 1 of the first round due to an illness. He has been practicing since Game 4 but will not play Monday.
