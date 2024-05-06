Projected Lineups for the Bruins vs Panthers – Game 1

The Florida Panthers host the Boston Bruins at Amerant Bank Arena tonight for Game 1 of their second-round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

(2A) BRUINS at (1A) PANTHERS

Eastern Conference Second Round, Game 1

8 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC

Bruins projected lineup

Pavel Zacha — Morgan Geekie — David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle – Jake DeBrusk

James van Riemsdyk — Trent Frederic — Justin Brazeau

John Beecher — Patrick Brown — Pat Maroon

Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon — Kevin Shattenkirk

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Jesper Boqvist, Derek Forbort, Matt Grzelcyk, Jakub Lauko, Michael DiPietro

Injured: Andrew Peeke (upper body), Danton Heinen (undisclosed)

Status Report

Carlo missed the Bruins’ morning skate for the birth of his son, but coach Jim Montgomery said he’s “very hopeful” Carlo will arrive in time to play. If he doesn’t, it appears Forbort will take his place.

It appears Brown, who was called up from Providence of the American Hockey League on Sunday, will take Boqvist’s place as the fourth-line center.

Heinen, a center, and Peeke, a defenseman, skated again Monday; Montgomery said “they’re getting closer” but will remain out for Game 1.

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe — Aleksander Barkov — Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Sam Reinhart

Vladimir Tarasenko — Kevin Stenlund — Evan Rodrigues

Nick Cousins — Steven Lorentz — Kyle Okposo

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Ryan Lomberg, Tobias Bjornfot, Uvis Balinskis, Josh Mahura, Jonah Gadjovich, Spencer Knight, Rasmus Asplund, Mike Benning, Magnus Hellberg, Matt Kiersted, Will Lockwood, Mackie Samoskevich, Justin Sourdif

Injured: Sam Bennett (upper body)

Status report

Florida coach Paul Maurice ruled out Bennett, a center, for Game 1; he is day to day with an apparent hand injury sustained in Game 2 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Lomberg, a forward, has been out since Game 1 of the first round due to an illness. He has been practicing since Game 4 but will not play Monday.

