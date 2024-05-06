Senators Set to Hire Travis Green as Head Coach

The Ottawa Senators are set to announce that Travis Green has been hired as the 14th head coach in team history. Green finished the 2023-24 season with the New Jersey Devils with the interim tag.

Green’s record to finish last season as the bench boss was 8-12-1, but at that point, the Devils had been struggling all season, which resulted in the firing of Lindy Ruff. He spent five years with the Vancouver Canucks from the 2017-18 season until he was fired 25 games into the 2021-22 season. With the Canucks, he posted a 133-147-34 record.

The Senators finished the 2023-24 season with Jacques Martin behind the bench, but he was never the long-term option. Instead, he will go back to his role as an advisor to the coaching staff. Martin took over after the Senators parted ways with D.J. Smith.

Green must have done quite well in the interview he had with the Senators, given some of his competition. Craig Berube, Claude Julien, Dean Evason, and Todd McLellan were among the many names tied to the Senators, all of which have a better track record than Green, but general manager Steve Staios and Senior Vice President of Hockey Operations, Dave Poulin, must have been impressed by what Green can bring to the table.

Travis Green’s Style

A coach that can demand the most from his players, and adapt to the style of game the opponent is forcing, while also allowing the players to play in a way that they can excel in is what the Senators need.

Green brings all of those things.

The Senators have spent parts of five seasons with a true “players coach” with Smith, and they are getting something similar with Green, but now that the Senators’ top players are more developed, they can have more of a professional relationship while still respecting the value of the relationship between them and Green. While Green’s Canucks teams weren’t thriving defensively, their offence was as good as it has ever been analytically. The offensive style with Green was a mix of quantity and quality. That is something the Senators could really use a bit more of, in both categories.

Travis Green, Interim Head Coach of the New Jersey Devils (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Defensively, a rookie coach is always going to struggle more than a veteran, and now that he has spent time with multiple organizations, it could be an opportunity to show his growth.

The biggest priority for the new coach should be holding players accountable for their play. It is a fresh slate for Green, as well as the players. Time to show the new coach what they are capable of. Two-way play from the top players is going to be key in earning the trust of the new coach. The offence isn’t likely to be an issue with these players and Green. His coaching style and the talent on this roster could mesh very well.

Players to Thrive Under Green

There are a handful of players who stick out like a sore thumb as players who could really do well under Green.

Brady Tkachuk plays a similar style to Green, and while Tkachuk is a better player than Green ever was, there is a lot that Green can teach him about how to thrive in a grinder/tough guy role, while still embracing his elite offence. Tkachuk is the heart of this team, and this could be a hiring that makes him feel very good.

Thomas Chabot and Jakob Chychrun are two players who could do very well under Green. The offensive aspect of the game could use another bump for these two, and while the biggest key for both players is staying healthy, a strong offensive system could benefit them greatly.

Ridly Greig could have a career on a similar trajectory as Green, and if anyone knows just how valuable a player like Greig can be, it is the new head coach.

Green Wasn’t Fans’ Top Option, But Worth the Opportunity

The aforementioned candidates in Berube, Evason, McLellan, and the others in the running for the coaching job in Ottawa were likely closer to the top of the list for fans following this team, but I am here to tell you that giving Green a fair chance to win you over is warranted. He had some great stretches in Vancouver, including a 17-game playoff run.

There is the potential for some very fun hockey for the Senators under the systems that Green brings, and having the adaptability to change the pace of the game is something this club could really use some more of.