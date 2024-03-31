5 Red Wings Who Will Not Return in 2024-25

While general manager Steve Yzerman has made his fair share of solid free-agent signings and trades in his time with the Detroit Red Wings, there have certainly been a few that have not panned out. While some of the ones that have not panned out have been made in previous seasons, this season has highlighted them even more, and there are a handful of players who should not be back with the organization once the 2024-25 season starts.

Robby Fabbri

One of Yzerman’s first trades as general manager came in November 2019 when he acquired Robby Fabbri from the St. Louis Blues for fellow forward Jacob De La Rose. While the Red Wings have gotten the better end of the deal by far, it may be time for a split between the two parties.

While being strong offensively number-wise, Fabbri has struggled with injuries in his time in Detroit. Another issue comes in the form of his offensive game being streaky and finding his way to the bottom six of the forward grouping this season. With a cap hit of $4 million next season and still being under the age of 30, the Red Wings could possibly find a suitor to take Fabbri in a trade this offseason. With the prospects the organization has in its system, one of them could slot into Fabbri’s spot in the bottom six of the lineup while also being more cost-efficient for the team as well.

Justin Holl

One of the free agent signings Yzerman made this last offseason, Justin Holl, has not worked out as hoped for the Red Wings this season. He was in the lineup often early on in the season but has since been seen as a healthy scratch. The biggest issue with moving on from Holl is the three-year contract he signed and the value attached to it.

If Yzerman were to want to move on from him via trade, he would likely have to retain a solid portion of his remaining salary on top of having to attach more to Holl in any move. Buying him out may also be an option and spreading out his remaining salary over the next few seasons. In the end, this signing has not panned out at all for the organization or Holl and a split before next season would most likely be the best course of action for both sides if possible.

Ville Husso

Yzerman has been in search of his number-one goaltender ever since taking the reins as the Red Wings’ GM. He swung and missed when he brought in Alex Nedeljkovic from the Carolina Hurricanes in 2021. He then turned to the St. Louis Blues once again for another crack at it by bringing in Ville Husso in the following offseason. The hope was that he and Nedeljkovic could create a one-two punch in the net for the Red Wings. That never came to fruition, and Yzerman let the latter leave as a free agent this last offseason.

With Husso, he has not been able to either stay healthy long enough or play consistently enough for the team to consider him the sure-fire answer in the net. This season has been no different, whether it be battling injuries a few times or not looking like a number-one when he is healthy, the Red Wings have not been able to rely on the 29-year-old netminder. While the Red Wings may not have an answer going into next season for a number-one goalie, with Alex Lyon seemingly hitting a wall towards the end of this season, there should be serious discussion on moving on from Husso.

With two more seasons on his contract, Yzerman would have to find a team willing to take a chance on Husso’s ability to bounce back to full health and regain the form he had while in a Blues uniform if he wants to move on from him.

David Perron

Yzerman brought in veteran forward David Perron two offseasons ago and signed him to a two-year deal. Perron has brought some veteran leadership along with offensive production to the lineup when needed. But with his contract expiring at the end of the season, it may be a mutual decision for him to sign elsewhere (despite rumors of an extension possibly being done around the trade deadline).

David Perron, Detroit Red Wings (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

With the players on the Red Wings roster becoming more seasoned, the need for a player like Perron may not be needed in that aspect. He may end up in the same situation as Fabbri, with the organization looking to go younger in their lineup (if anyone is “deemed” NHL-ready).

Jeff Petry

One of the puzzling moves Yzerman made last offseason was the acquisition of defenseman Jeff Petry from the Montreal Canadiens. The move has not panned out as hoped. He has been probably the most frustrating player to watch on the defensive side of the puck for the team this season.

While given numerous opportunities and ice time, Petry has been caught out of position and has possibly been the worst defenseman in the everyday lineup. With a 15-team no-trade list and being owed just over $2.3 million by the Red Wings next season, they could either look to cut bait with Petry or find a suitor for him (which might be difficult to do). Either way, he should not be in the Red Wings lineup come next season.

Plenty of Offseason Decisions

With the Red Wings hitting a crucial point in their development and hopeful upward tick to being a contender in the playoffs once again, this offseason will prove to be possibly the biggest for Yzerman, and it very well may start with making some tough decisions on roster management.