Red Wings Sign David Perron to Two-Year Deal

The Detroit Red Wings have signed forward David Perron to a two-year deal carrying an average annual value (AAV) of $4.75 million.

UPDATE: The #RedWings today signed left wing David Perron to a 2-year contract. pic.twitter.com/brYHXpMS6M — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) July 13, 2022

During his 15-year NHL career, the 34-year-old has played for 5 different teams, he’s been traded 3 times, and he’s been selected in one expansion draft. Despite his journey across the league, this marks the first time that he signed a contract with a team other than the St. Louis Blues. In total, he signed five times with the Blues, including the deal he just completed, a four-year, $16 million contract.

A Consistent Offensive Threat

Perron appears to be getting better with age. He has put up 46 points or more in each of the last six seasons and over 55 points in each of the last three years. In 2021-22, he scored 27 goals and 55 points. He made his first All-Star Game appearance after posting 49 points over the first 49 games of the 2019-20 season. He’s become one of the top power play specialists in the game today. He’s also a strong veteran leader who has served as a mentor for many of the Blues’ young players.

David Perron, St. Louis Blues (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Perron is also a proven player performer and has a knack for scoring big goals when his team needs it the most. During this past postseason, he notched nine goals and 13 points in 12 games. During St. Louis’ run to the Stanley Cup in 2019, he had 16 points in 29 games.

Even though he has suited up for five other teams including the Edmonton Oilers, Anaheim Ducks, Pittsburgh Penguins, Vegas Golden Knights, and now the Red Wings, he’ll always be considered an all-time great in the history of the Blues franchise.

How Perron Will Fit In

Detroit has been busy on the opening day of free agency, adding Perron, Andrew Copp, Dominik Kubalik as well as defensemen Olli Maatta and Ben Chiarot. They also signed goaltender Ville Husso last week.

Perron will fit perfectly into the Red Wings’ top-six forward group either next to Copp or on captain Dylan Larkin’s wing and he’ll be an important weapon on their power play.

With today’s significant signings, general manager Steve Yzerman is sending a message to the rest of the NHL that he expects his squad to take a big step towards becoming a playoff team this season.