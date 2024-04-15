Canada Defeats US in Overtime to Win Women’s Gold

In a very different game then their preliminary-round matchup, Canada got an overtime goal from Danielle Serdachny to defeat the United States 6-5 in the IIHF Women’s World Championships

The two teams went scoreless in regulation in their first matchup before the United States got a Kirsten Simms goal in overtime to take home the victory. Tonight, the two teams combined for 11 goals.

GOLD FOR CANADA! DANIELLE SERDACHNY WINS IT IN OVERTIME! #WomensWorlds pic.twitter.com/fHmqUmHoGw — TSN (@TSN_Sports) April 15, 2024

Canada opened the scoring in the first period when Erin Ambrose directed an Emily Clark pass over American goaltender Aeren Frankel. The United States quickly responded with a goal from Laila Edwards, who had a hat trick in the United State’s semifinal victory over Sweden.

Canada struck first in the second period on a goal by Julia Gosling. The United States answered back with goals from Alex Carpenter and Megan Keller before Marie-Philip Poulin’s goal tied the game at 3-3.

Hilary Knight scored for the United States on a power play goal, but Canada responded quickly with an Emily Clark goal to tie the game a few minutes later. Poulin picked up her second goal of the game to put the Canadians up by one but Caroline Harvey tied the game up two minutes later.

The U.S. has appeared in 23 straight gold medal games at the IIHF Women’s World Championship, the only country to have appeared in every gold medal game staged. The U.S. has won gold ten times and silver 12 times. Canada has appeared in 22 of the 23 contests, only failing to reach the gold medal game in 2019.

Related: PWHL Standouts From 2024 Women’s World Championship

Sunday was the 22nd meeting between the two sides in the final. Canada has won 12 of the previous 21 title game meetings, but the U.S. has won six of the last eight.

Many players in this game will return to their PWHL teams and resume playing on Thursday, April 18. Canadian Natalie Spooner of PWHL Toronto is currently the leading scorer in the league, one point ahead of American Alex Carpenter, who plays for PWHL New York. The PWHL regular season concludes on Sunday, May 5.