Maple Leafs/Bruins 1st Round Series Is Ideal Playoff Matchup

As the NHL regular season concludes, the Toronto Maple Leafs‘ fortunes suddenly took a quick turn on Tuesday night. For so long, it seemed they would cross paths again with the Florida Panthers. After all, the two teams ran in second and third place for most of the regular season in the tough Atlantic Division. It would have been an interesting matchup, a reprise of last season’s second playoff round when the Panthers outlasted (more, in fact, out-goalied) the Maple Leafs.

Suddenly, over the last week of the season, the Boston Bruins – who had been comfortably ahead in the standings for so long – took a nosedive. Winning four straight, the Panthers secured the top spot and moved the Bruins into second place. Instead of staying in Florida to meet the Panthers, the Maple Leafs fly home after tonight’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. They will start their series one on the road in Boston on Saturday night.

Welcome to the Eastern Conference First Round Series Between the Maple Leafs and the Bruins

The Maple Leafs suddenly find themselves gearing up for a critical series against Boston in Round 1 of the Eastern Conference. The Bruins (47-20-15) got home-ice advantage by finishing second in the Atlantic Division, while the Maple Leafs (46-25-10) took third place. Interestingly, this series promises to reignite a historic rivalry between two Original Six teams. It also sets the stage for an intense and captivating playoff series beginning on Saturday.

The Bruins dominated the Maple Leafs during the regular season, winning all four games. Furthermore, they did it in every way possible, with wins in a shootout, overtime, and two regulation games. Fortunately, none of that matters in the postseason. The teams start fresh.

The only thing that might be missing is a Brad Marchand vs. Michael Bunting battle of the super pests now that Bunting has ended his season with the non-postseason-bound Pittsburgh Penguins. But the series will feature Auston Matthews vs. David Pastrnak in a battle of elite scorers.

Why Might the Bruins Be Better for the Maple Leafs than the Panthers?

Given the Maple Leafs’ sorry regular-season record against the Bruins, is there any reason Toronto would prefer this first-round matchup? In an interview after the team was embarrassed by the Panthers on Tuesday night, sports analysts Shawn McKenzie and Luke Fox discussed that topic. Together, they outlined several factors that might contribute to this strategic preference.

First, the Bruins and the Maple Leafs have a storied rivalry. That matchup always invites fans to relive that history. As an Original Six team, the Maple Leafs carry significant historical weight and significance. This matchup could energize both teams and pull fans into this rich tradition again.

Second, from a pragmatic point of view, the Bruins’ recent inconsistencies might make them appear (at least on the surface) more vulnerable compared to the surging Panthers. The Maple Leafs might see a chance to exploit Boston’s poor season-ending form and successfully challenge them in the playoffs. Given their elite scoring, Toronto might believe they match up better against the Bruins.

Could they be a deeper team with four stronger lines than the Bruins? Can they identify the areas to capitalize on Boston’s defensive weaknesses? Perhaps, at least, that was where Fox and McKenzie landed in their conversation.

Finally, the emotional and psychological factors of facing a historic rival like the Bruins could motivate the Maple Leafs to elevate their game and start the postseason on a strong note.

A Brief History of the Maple Leafs and the Bruins Playoff Meetings

These two teams have met 16 times in the playoffs, each winning eight series. However, the Bruins have recently had the Maple Leafs’ number. They’ve won the past six playoff meetings, including a memorable seven-game series in 2019. It’s not that the Maple Leafs have not played the Bruins well; it’s more like something goes off the rails at the end of the series that allows the Bruins to carry off the win.

Brad Marchand has always been a super pest against the Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Both franchises boast rich Stanley Cup histories, with the Maple Leafs winning 13 Stanley Cups and the Bruins six. However, the fly in the ointment is that the Bruins won most recently in 2011, but the Maple Leafs’s (as all Blue & White fans know) last win was in 1967. This history adds extra intensity (and potential joy or frustration on the Maple Leafs’s side) to this playoff series. It will be a must-watch series for hockey fans on both sides of the aisle.