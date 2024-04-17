Rochester Americans Looking to Further Playoff Success in 2024

The script is familiar. The Buffalo Sabres will miss the playoffs again, extending their NHL-record drought to 13 seasons. But all is not lost, and like last year, fans can take comfort in their top minor league affiliate.

The Rochester Americans are headed to the American Hockey League postseason for a third consecutive year, looking to pick up where they left off after being eliminated in last year’s Final Four. It’s largely the same cast of characters as it has been over the past few seasons for the Amerks, but the team has one noticeable upgrade who could be a difference-maker.

Another Solid Season in Rochester

The 2023-24 season did not go to plan for the Sabres, but it was business as usual for their friends up the road. The Americans posted another strong campaign and have secured their ticket to the playoffs. As of April 16, they had a 37-29-9 record, good for second in the North Division and sixth in the Eastern Conference. The key to success for head coach Seth Appert’s team was once again strong all-around production from its entire lineup.

Though the usual suspects continued to stand out for the Americans, they’ve proven to be a formidable squad from top to bottom. Look no further than Mason Jobst. The 30-year-old emerged from the ranks this season and established himself as one of their best players with a team-leading 50 points and nine power-play goals. Behind him, youngsters Isak Rosen and Jiri Kulich continued their rapid development with 46 and 43 points, respectively, in what could be their last AHL season.

Isak Rosen and Jiri Kulich were both strong for the Americans once again and could be in the NHL full-time next season (Micheline Veluvolu/Rochester Americans).

The ever-reliable Brandon Biro wasn’t as dominant as he has been in the past but still turned in a strong campaign with 41 points in 56 games. Michael Mersch’s production dipped slightly in his third season as captain, but he continued to lead by example with a respectable 38 points, a mark matched by Lukas Rousek. The defensive corps also provided a boost with a 32-point showing from Jeremy Davies and a team-leading plus-19 rating from rookie Nikita Novikov. Western New York native blueliner Joe Cecconi returned after being traded to the Dallas Stars last season and recorded 11 points, as well.

Their inspired team effort helped the Americans keep up in what has proven to be an airtight Eastern Conference, and their 83 points is already an improvement over last season – with three games remaining. The AHL’s playoff picture is still undetermined and won’t be set until the season ends on Sunday. But regardless of whom they match up with, the Amerks should be up to the challenge. In addition to its strong roster, the team has another major reason to be confident heading into the postseason.

Levi Is the X-Factor in Playoffs

Rochester’s goaltending scene has been somewhat inconsistent over the last few seasons after much turnover. Dustin Tokarski returned to the Sabres organization this season after spending 2022-23 with the Pittsburgh Penguins and was assigned to the Americans to be their number one. The veteran journeyman was solid for the most part but didn’t perform to the level that was likely expected of him, and the team needed more to stay in the race. That came in the form of an early Christmas present.

Devon Levi was demoted from the Sabres in early December after he struggled in the big role he was rushed into. Coming to Blue Cross Arena at the War Memorial was exactly what the 22-year-old needed and proved to be exactly what the Americans needed as well. He took over the starting role on his arrival and was terrific from then on, going 14-6-3 with a 2.48 goals-against average and .925 save percentage as of April 13.

It’s no coincidence that the Americans’ fortunes improved with Levi at the helm, and they’re now riding an impressive wave of momentum, having just four regulation losses since March. To Buffalo’s credit, the parent club made the wise move to keep him where he is rather than recall him at the end of the season. In addition to needing the continued opportunity to grow at his own pace, he’s vastly more valuable to the Amerks, who, unlike the Sabres, had something to play for down the stretch.

With him aboard, Rochester has a major edge over other teams in the postseason. Though still relatively inexperienced, the Quebecois is already far better than the typical veteran goaltenders that tend to inhabit the AHL. While his attempted introduction to the NHL this season didn’t go to plan, the playoffs will give him ample opportunity to show why he’s received so much hype. It also presents a huge opportunity for the Americans, and they must take full advantage.

Everyone knows that Levi is not long for the AHL, and though he could be in Rochester for a time next season, it’s not likely. The Sabres are sure to bring him back after his strong showing, and he almost certainly will be gone by the time next year’s playoffs come around. He gives the Americans their best chance in a while to win, but it will be a one-time-only affair. The team can’t afford to squander him and must be dialed in from the outset.

Will the Third Time Be the Charm for Amerks?

The Boys in Blue and Red had a very successful playoff run last year but again came up short of the finish line. After a remarkable rally from an 0-2 series deficit to defeat their archrival Syracuse Crunch in the North Division Semifinal, they went on to make short work of the Toronto Marlies in the Division Final with a 3-0 sweep. The Calder Cup was within striking distance, and the sky seemed to be the limit after that impressive run. But the Americans sputtered in the Eastern Conference Final against the eventual champion Hershey Bears and fell in six games, ending a truly thrilling run on a sour note.

With the last season’s roster largely intact and now featuring an even better goaltender, the Amerks have as good a chance as any to reach the Calder Cup Final, something they haven’t done since 2000. For that to happen, they’ll have to continue to showcase the same resilience and gumption that has made them a consistent contender over the last three years. Luckily, they’ll receive a welcome boost with the return of Rousek, who was reassigned to the Americans after finishing the season with the Sabres and will make their odds that much better.

Will Rochester’s deep and versatile roster get the job done this time around and bring the Calder Cup back to the War Memorial for the first time since 1996? Will Levi’s presence in net give the team the edge they’ve lacked over the past two years? What storyline will you be following the most come playoff time?