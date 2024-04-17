NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Wild, Flyers, Canucks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Montreal Canadiens have extended the contract of head coach Martin St. Louis. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Wild have signed Marc-Andre Fleury to a one-year contract extension. The Philadelphia Flyers missed the playoffs and sealed the fate of three other teams when they pulled their goaltender in an attempt to win, and what happens with the Vancouver Canucks and Elias Lindholm?

St. Louis Extended in Montreal

The Montreal Canadiens exercised an option on the contract with head coach Martin St. Louis and made the announcement they’ve extended him for two more seasons. He’ll be the Canadiens coach for at least the next three years. When talking about the news, the Canadiens noted they saw St. Louis as invaluable and St. Louis said, “It’s a passion, not a job. I want to be here until they don’t want me anymore.”

St. Louis is the man the Canadiens want behind the bench as they intend to take a big leap this summer. Rumors are that GM Kent Hughes plans to be aggressive in his pursuit of players who can help next season, giving St. Louis a team that can contend.

Wild Sign Marc-Andre Fleury to One-Year Extension

The Minnesota Wild announced on Wednesday that they have signed goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury to a one-year contract extension worth $2.5 million. Despite trade rumors at this past season’s NHL Trade Deadline, Fleury wasn’t moved and it’s now clear it’s because he didn’t want to play anywhere else. Fleury will turn 40 next season and likely retire in a Wild uniform.

Marc-Andre Fleury, Minnesota Wild (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Fleury ranks second all-time in wins (561) and if he plays in 21 more games, he can pass Patrick Roy and Roberto Luongo for second all-time in games played by a goaltender. He’s unlikely to be the regular starter for the Wild, but he can share duties with Filip Gustavsson, and had Fleury signed with a contender, he might have seen his games played reduced.

There would have been teams interested in Fleury, but like Phil Kessel and clubs being concerned about breaking Kessel’s Iron Man streak, how many teams would have wanted to take on Fleury knowing there was pressure to ensure he got in 21 games next season? Contenders might not have been comfortable with that unspoken guarantee. Fleury didn’t exactly have a stellar season, going 17-14-5 with a goals-against average of 2.98 and a .895 save percentage.

Did Tortorella Actually Know About the Red Wings Goal?

John Tortorella told the media he didn’t know that the Detroit Red Wings had scored to send their game to overtime with the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night when he decided to pull his goalie and go for the win in a 1-1 tie. His decision allowed Washington to score, effectively sealing the Flyers’ fate (they were already technically out thanks to the Red Wings overtime) and the fates of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Detroit Red Wings. All needed Washington to lose.

Some believe that Torts had to have known the Red Wings scored when he claimed he didn’t find out until after they pulled their goalie and Washington got the empty-netter. It might not have changed his decision to go for it, but some have questioned the timing and how truthful Tortorella was being.

Has Lindholm’s Value Dropped Like a Stone?

There is some chatter about what’s next for Elias Lindholm and the Vancouver Canucks. Wildly underperforming compared to expectations when the Canucks gave up a huge haul to trade for him, there is speculation the Canucks will not only not be able to sign him, but they might not want to. Lindholm can change the narrative around him with a strong playoff, but as is, some are wondering if he’s worth less than half of what he turned down in Calgary now.

Rick Dhaliwal said during a conversation on the Donnie and Dhali Show, “I’m sure they’re gonna sit down and talk with Lindholm’s agent and say, ‘hey, hey, buddy. What do you want on the market?’” He suggested if the Canucks can get him cheap enough, they could hang onto him. When asked how much cheap was after Lindholm turned down $8 million with the Flames, Dhaliwal responded, “Well, you better get them in the fours. I’ll tell you if you can get them in the four.” Dhaliwal acknowledged he was guessing with that number and it seems crazy to think Lindholm would settle for that. Still, his value has dropped immensely.