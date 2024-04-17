Flyers 2023-24 Player Grades: Jamie Drysdale

The Philadelphia Flyers were competitive until the very end, losing a playoff spot in heartbreaking fashion. Among other things, this can be boiled down to the team’s lack of star talent, excepting the recently acquired 22-year-old defenseman Jamie Drysdale. You know the story by now: former prospect Cutter Gauthier didn’t want to play in Philadelphia, so the two high-end talents were swapped in a trade. Quite frankly, this drama was an unnecessary distraction.

Three months after the trade, it’s impossible to decide whether the Flyers or Anaheim Ducks won the blockbuster move. We might only know a decade in the future. However, we can still look at Drysdale and see how he did in 2023-24.

Drysdale Has the Talent to Be a Star

Drysdale’s raw talent won’t go away for a while. It was apparent the moment he slotted into the lineup.

“His ability to skate is gonna be a big thing for us as far as the way we’re trying to play,” said head coach John Tortorella following his Flyers debut on Jan. 10. “There were a couple of times where he was up the ice and we didn’t get him the puck,” he later added.

Drysdale can fly from north to south, east to west — that comes naturally to him. It’s a prerequisite to his game. When he is on the ice, the youngster will have the best legs of anyone out there. While speed itself is not exactly a talent, using it properly definitely is.

Drysdale came to Philadelphia as an unpolished, raw defender. For the most part, that hasn’t really changed. But he does show flashes of excellence defensively.

In the first period against the New York Islanders on April 1, following an absence of 16 games due to injury, Drysdale didn’t miss a beat. With a 96th percentile top-skating speed, Mathew Barzal dashing into the Flyers zone on a 2-on-2 rush without the puck, Drysdale had one option — keep up with him, and that’s exactly what he did.

Drysdale skated toe-to-toe with Barzal, eliminating a potentially dangerous chance. A pass came to the Islander forward, but it didn’t find him. There was no harm other than a shot from long range that was eventually cleared. It’s subtle but still shows how speed can be an asset in the NHL if used correctly.

Why Drysdale is Vital to the Flyers

Drysdale has used his all-around skating ability for offense, too. The Flyers don’t have many players who can dance in the offensive zone quite like he can, and he keeps defenders on their heels a bit.

That is an important detail because, sometimes, the Flyers seemed to have concrete in their skates – their movement in the offensive zone tended to be minimal compared to the elite offensive teams. They did much more shooting than creating quality looks — it’s a big reason they finished ninth in the NHL in shot attempt share (51.7 percent) yet 27th in goals (235).

It’s not that they didn’t want to create better shots, they just didn’t have the talent to generate them at an elite rate. But Drysdale is that talent. He is what the Flyers need more of.

This season, the Flyers tended to score goals overwhelmingly off the rush. When they were unable to get those chances, their scoring suffered. When they finished their season series against the Los Angeles Kings, the Kings were the best team in the NHL at preventing odd-man rushes. Of their opponents in 2023-24, the Flyers’ worst even-strength expected goals for per 60 minutes at 5-on-5 came against Los Angeles. That’s no coincidence.

With a talent like Drysdale, the Flyers will be able to rely more on their in-zone scoring rather than doing so almost solely on the rush. Ironically, the team’s only goal that wasn’t scored off the rush in the Islanders game mentioned earlier was one that the 22-year-old assisted on. His influence has been apparent early.

Drysdale’s Weaknesses

Not everything has clicked for Drysdale, though. He still had some of the worst on-ice stats of any Flyer this season. Again, he made plays that show he is capable in all three zones. Putting it all together is the biggest thing he needs to figure out.

Drysdale looked like a fish out of water when faced with a 2-on-1 rush against the Chicago Blackhawks on Feb. 21. Laying flat on the ice to stop a cross pass, a toe drag was all that was needed to take him out of the equation. It was a tough look.

It’s worth noting that defensemen aren’t supposed to be flawless right away. With just 24 games under his belt with the Orange and Black, he has a lot to learn. While he might not be close to his prime today, he also doesn’t need to redefine his game. Fighting through the growing pains of being a young defender in the NHL should only make him stronger.

Drysdale’s Final Grade

In terms of pure skill, the hype is real with Drysdale. He has lived up to his potential in that regard but also hasn’t sunken below what should have been expected of him. The Ducks wouldn’t have parted ways with him if he was a finished product. Overall, a D-grade seems appropriate. He didn’t play all that well, but he doesn’t deserve a failing grade, either.

Progression is important, and that’s how we will analyze Drysdale moving forward. ‘Incomplete’ would be the best term to describe him. He has tools, but it takes a master to know how to use them, and he’s not at that level yet. But once he is fully developed? Once he figures out the complexities of how to play the Flyer way and succeed in that role? He could be dangerous. Drysdale has the chance to be a fabled name in Philadelphia. Time is on his side to make that a reality.