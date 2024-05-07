2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2 Predictions

The first round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs is history, and the second round is set and ready to go. The writers at The Hockey Writers took a poll on the second-round matchups and cast their votes on who they think will win each series, how many games, and the series MVP (most valuable player).

New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes Predictions

New York Rangers: 61.3% of votes

Carolina Hurricanes: 38.7% of votes

*At the time of the vote, the Rangers and Hurricanes had already played Game 1*

There is no doubt that this should be an entertaining series. With the two top teams in the Metro Division facing off, an extremely good team is set to be eliminated. The Rangers have true superstar power leading the way, both with their forwards Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad and their defense with Adam Fox. On the other side, there is no reason not to have players like Sebastian Aho, Jake Guentzel, and Andrei Svechnikov in the same conversation as the Rangers’ stars.

Stefan Noesen of the Carolina Hurricanes attempts a shot between the legs against Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers (Photo by Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images)

While there may be some more confidence in Igor Shesterkin than Freddy Andersen, both goalies have shown to be capable of stealing a game or series. This will be a matchup worth paying close attention to.

With Game 1 already in the books and the Rangers having a 1-0 series lead, some of the numbers may be swayed by that, but it certainly doesn’t look to be a blowout series for either team.

NYR in 6 Games: 35.5%

NYR in 7 Games: 25.8%

CAR in 7 Games: 29%

CAR in 6 Games: 9.7%

As expected, voters are predicting a long series between the Hurricanes and Rangers. Over half the votes going toward a Game 7 should make for a thrilling fight between these two juggernauts.

Series MVP: (Top 3)

Mika Zibanejad: 41.9%

Jake Guentzel: 19.4%

Adam Fox: 6.5%

The Rangers’ MVP from Round 1 is a safe bet for the second series as well. Especially with Game 1 being played prior to the first round’s conclusion, Mika Zibanejad’s three-point night certainly gave him an edge in this vote.

Florida Panthers vs. Boston Bruins Predictions

Florida Panthers: 93.6% of votes

Boston Bruins: 6.4% of votes

A rematch between the Florida Panthers and Boston Bruins from the first round last year is set to be an exciting series. The Bruins notoriously choked that series after holding a 3-1 series lead, and the Panthers carried that momentum all the way to the Stanley Cup Final. Voters picking the Panthers by this big of a gap comes as a bit of a surprise, but I think the dominant play from Florida warrants it.

FLA in 6 Games: 41.9%

FLA in 5 Games: 32.3%

FLA in 7 Games: 19.4%

BOS in 7 Games: 3.2%

BOS in 6 Games: 3.2%

Predicting a fairly quick series feels bold, and if it ends in Game 5 or Game 6, the Bruins will likely feel it was a disappointing series. The Panthers are rightfully the favorite, but having 32.3 percent of votes for Florida in five feels bold.

Series MVP: (Top 3)

Matthew Tkachuk: 29%

Sam Reinhart: 25.8%

Sergei Bobrovsky: 16.1%

The only Bruins player to receive any votes was Jeremy Swayman, who is going to have to be the MVP for Boston if they want to make an impact in the series. The three Panthers who were voted the highest are pretty easy guesses, but that doesn’t discredit the votes. All three had a great showing in Round 1.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Predictions

Dallas Stars: 54.8% of votes

Colorado Avalanche: 45.2% of votes

A Central Division matchup that includes two of the best teams in the Western Conference is bound to be physical and full of offense. With the Dallas Stars just barely edging the Avalanche out for the series is about how it is expected to be. It should be a very tight series all the way through.

DAL in 7 Games: 35.5%

COL in 6 Games: 22.6%

DAL in 6 Games: 16.1%

COL in 7 Games: 16.1%

Another long series looks to be headed our way. With two teams as fun as the Stars and Avalanche can be to watch, fans should be hoping for this series to go on as long as possible, and with how strong of a matchup this is, six or seven games feel like a guarantee.

Series MVP: (Top 3)

Nathan MacKinnon: 32.3%

Wyatt Johnston: 22.6%

Cale Makar: 12.9%

Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar on here should be no surprise. They are two of the most dominant players on the planet. With the way Wyatt Johnston has been playing too, he certainly belongs on this list as he was the Stars’ MVP in Round 1.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Vancouver Canucks Predictions

Edmonton Oilers: 61.3% of votes

Vancouver Canucks: 38.7% of votes

An all-Canadian matchup in the second round is set to be an exciting series as the Canucks are coming out of a defensive battle against the Nashville Predators and will have to change their tune to worry about keeping up with the Oilers’ offense. The Oilers made easy work of the LA Kings in the first round and their stars certainly showed up. They will hope to keep that going against the Canucks.

EDM in 6 Games: 41.9%

VAN in 7 Games: 25.8%

VAN in 6 Games: 12.9%

EDM in 5/7 Games: 9.7% each

The voting for this one was a bit of everything. The Oilers in six games was the most likely, and even with the prediction of Vancouver in six or seven games being the next two highest votes, they still don’t match up against the Oilers in six or fewer.

Series MVP: (Top 3)

Connor McDavid: 45.2%

Quinn Hughes: 19.4%

Brock Boeser/Zach Hyman: 11.4%

With a ton of choices for the Series MVP, Connor McDavid leading the way was the only real option. This vote had the most candidates voted for with 11.

Another Great Round

This is set to be another great round of hockey with a lot of tight and competitive matchups. We will continue these predictions for the next two rounds here at The Hockey Writers.