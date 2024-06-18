Panthers’ Resilience vs. Oilers’ Dominance in Game 5 Showdown

After a stunning 8-1 defeat in Game 4, the Florida Panthers will look to close out the series against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final tonight in Sunrise, Florida. The Panthers, who lead the best-of-seven series 3-1, missed their first chance to secure the franchise’s first championship but remain optimistic about their chances to bounce back.

Panthers Remain Confident, as They Should With a 3-1 Series Lead

Despite the humbling loss, Panthers head coach Paul Maurice emphasized the importance of learning from the experience. “We needed to go through that experience. We would have traded our experience for a win, but we must embrace that learning.” As Maurice stated, the Panthers have demonstrated resilience throughout the playoffs. When they needed to, they rebounded from significant losses with solid games. They’ll look to draw on that resilience in Game 5.

Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, who was pulled early in Game 4, remains focused and confident. “It’s a new game. It’s a 0-0 score, and I’m getting ready for the next shot.”

Oilers Have Hope and Look to Build on Their Game 4 Momentum

On the other side, the Oilers are buoyed by their dominant Game 4 performance. They will look to build on their momentum as they approach another do-or-die contest. Edmonton head coach Kris Knoblauch noted the team’s resilience, having been counted out before and bouncing back. “Their backs have been against the wall. They’ve been counted out by others, but they feel good,” Knoblauch said.

Kris Knoblauch, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

Connor McDavid’s four-point performance in Game 4 was key to the Oilers’ victory, and the team will look to replicate that offensive success. However, they remain wary of a Panthers team eager to avenge their lopsided loss. Forward Leon Draisaitl shared the need for continued improvement. “We can probably take the positives out of that and try to apply that again into our game plan, but we know they’re going to be better, and we can be better in certain areas as well,” he said.

3 Things Fans Should Watch for in Game 5

All eyes will be on Bobrovsky in Game 5. Can he rebound from his early exit in Game 4? The Panthers’ hopes of shutting down the Oilers’ offense heavily rely on their goalie’s ability to regain his strong form between the pipes. As noted, the Panthers have shown remarkable push-back throughout the playoffs. When they need to, they bounce back from big losses with strong games. After the humiliation of Game 4, how the Panthers respond? Can they leverage home-ice advantage to close out the series and hoist the Cup?

On the Oilers’ side, fans will be eager to see if their offensive stars, including McDavid and Draisaitl, can maintain the explosive performance showcased in Game 4. The Oilers’ success hinges on their ability to sustain this offensive pressure and capitalize on opportunities against the Panthers’ defense.

Did Oilers’ Blowout Win Shift Momentum in Stanley Cup Final?

In a discussion yesterday (shown in the video below), David Amber, Kelly Hrudey, and Kevin Bieksa looked ahead to Game 5 and discussed how each team might fare after the blowout Oilers win in Game 4. They agreed the Oilers’ dominant performance has significantly shifted the momentum, leaving both teams to reassess their strategies and mental states.

Hrudey noted that, after watching Monday’s practice, he thought the Oilers looked good—relaxed and loose. We saw Stuart Skinner and Darnell Nurse speak with the same easy mood to the press. Going into Game 5, Edmonton doesn’t seem to feel any pressure. The Oilers scored five of their eight goals in the blue paint last game, which was their gameplan. They succeeded by playing with more speed and using the open ice effectively. This success could be something they rally behind.

Bieksa shared that, although Bobrovsky was world-class in the first three games, he was chased from the net after allowing five goals in Game 4. He believed this could flip the script and shift the emotional pendulum in the series. Although world-class goaltenders like Bobrovsky can rebound from a game like that, the Oilers’ success in Game 4 might affect their psyche positively. They feel good about themselves and accomplished things they couldn’t in the first three games. He believed Florida would regroup, especially given the two days in between games. He stated the obvious point that the Oilers needed to build on their last performance.

Amber highlighted the Oilers’ ability to bounce back throughout the season. He noted that the Oilers were a perfect 3-0 in elimination games. He cited Ryan McLeod as recalling that the team had “been through hell this year.” He remembered their poor start in November and the sixteen-straight wins they rattled off after that. As a result, he believed his team was confident enough to string together three wins in a row and win this series.

The Bottom Line? Both Teams Have Something to Prove Tonight

As Game 5 approaches, both teams have something to prove. The Oilers will aim to maintain their momentum and capitalize on their renewed confidence, while the Panthers look to bounce back and reclaim their form. The series is not over, but tonight’s Game 5 is a key one.