Maple Leafs May Target Guentzel if They Move Marner [Report]

According to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, the Toronto Maple Leafs are one of several teams that could take a run at signing Jake Guentzel in free agency this summer. That is, assuming they can move Mitch Marner first. Suggesting that the Vancouver Canucks might be the early favorites to push the hardest for Guentzel, Seravalli notes, “There are more than a handful of teams expected to be in the mix for the Stanley Cup-winning winger.

He adds:

“If the Toronto Maple Leafs trade Mitch Marner, they could be players, as well as the Florida Panthers if they are not re-signing Sam Reinhart. There will also be other teams such as the Washington Capitals or maybe even the New York Rangers, if they can find requisite cap space.”

While there is no guarantee the Leafs are anywhere close to moving Marner and reports are the two sides haven’t even discussed a trade, it’s important to note that Guentzel will be one of the most sought-after free agents on the market this summer. If the Leafs want to land him, they’ll likely have to enter a bidding war.

Is This a Wise Move by the Maple Leafs?

Seravalli explains that Guentzel, who would turn 30 before playing his first game under a new deal, is anticipated to demand a contract worth at least $65 million. This deal could potentially span seven years at $9.5 million per year. However, there is also the possibility of an eight-year term through a sign-and-trade arrangement, which the Carolina Hurricanes, his current team, have indicated they are open to facilitating.

It was not suggested the trade would be Marner for Guentzel.

Jake Guentzel of the Carolina Hurricanes celebrates his goal against the New York Rangers during the first period in Game Three of the Second Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images)

In comparison to Marner, Guentzel would be a more cost-effective option by approximately $2 million per season. Is Marner $2 million better? That is a question many fans will ask if this report by Seravalli turns out to be more than early speculation.

While each offers a slightly different style of game, both players are top-notch. However, if the Leafs are moving Marner to free up money and refocus how they spend their cap dollars, would immediately turning around and giving most of Marner’s money to Guentzel be the savvy play?

If this is about playoff success, Guentzel’s proven playoff performance makes him an attractive candidate for a team looking to bolster its postseason odds. Following his trade from Pittsburgh to Carolina at the March deadline, Guentzel thrived, tallying 25 points in 17 regular-season games and adding nine points in 11 playoff contests. Marner, meanwhile, has taken some criticism for being less productive when it matters most.

The Odds of Guentzel To the Leafs Seems Low

It’s understandable to suggest the Maple Leafs might want to shoot for an offensive weapon if Marner is traded. Losing a player of Marner’s caliber would sting and while Guentzel doesn’t necessarily replace the playmaker, he is one of the NHL’s most consistent top-six offensive threats.

Still, a lot has to happen for this kind of move to become reality. Marner has to agree to waive his no-move. The Leafs need to find a taker for his contract and a trade that works. Then, Guentzel needs to choose Toronto over what will likely be at least a half-dozen other options. And, even if they were able to pull all of this off, what do the Leafs do about their blue line? Multiple reports have suggested they are making improvements on defense a priority.