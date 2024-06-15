Panthers’ Evan Rodrigues Is Having Terrific Postseason

The Florida Panthers are one step closer to immortalizing themselves. After winning Game 3 by a score of 4-3, they have a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final with Game 4 this evening.

An argument could be made that a lot of pieces on the roster are a big contributing factor to the team’s achievement. Captain Aleksander Barkov is having the best playoff season of his career with 21 points (seven goals, 14 assists) through 20 games. Gustav Forsling could be crowned the most underrated defenseman for his performance in these playoffs alone, and Sergei Bobrovsky is easily a favorite to win the Conn Smythe Trophy with his performance between the pipes.

But one player has also made a big impact on the ice that not many people have spoken about. That player is forward Evan Rodrigues, who has been electric all postseason in his first playoff run with the Panthers.

Rodrigues Has Been Fantastic in the Stanley Cup Final Alone

In the Cup Final alone, Rodrigues has been an enigma on the ice. He’s found the back of the net three times on five shots between Games 1 and 2 and he tallied an assist in Game 3.

In addition to his point total, Rodrigues has a rating of plus-4 and he’s taken away the puck from the opposition four times. If he continues this trend, he’ll be the first person named Evan to have his name on the Cup.

Rodrigues Has Been Great in the Entire Postseason

During the entire postseason, Rodrigues has been fantastic. He has six goals and six assists through 20 games. His goal total makes for the fifth-best on the team. Additionally, he’s on a four-game point streak dating back to June 1 in the Eastern Conference Final against the New York Rangers.

Evan Rodrigues of the Florida Panthers celebrates after scoring a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the third period in Game Two of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

This is the best playoff performance Rodrigues has had in a single postseason in his NHL career. In 36 postseason appearances with the Panthers, Colorado Avalanche, and Pittsburgh Penguins, he’s scored 10 goals and assisted on 13 others.

Rodrigues Has Been Waiting for This Moment

The 30-year-old forward has been waiting to accomplish his dream since he stepped foot in the NHL. However, he’s still preparing for Game 4 as he has throughout the entire postseason.

“Nothing changes for our preparation for Game 4. We have to enjoy the moment that we’re in, enjoy the process leading up into Game 4. We hang out with the guys like we have. We’ll go to the lounge, hang out, I’m sure there’ll be cards. Game 4 of the NBA Finals with the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks will be on, so we’ll probably watch that. We’ll do the same things we’ve done all playoffs, and then we’ll come in here Game 4 and treat it like it’s Game 4.” Evan Rodrigues on the upcoming Game 4

He, along with the team around him, have put themselves in a position to make history. And the best part? They have him for three more seasons after this one.

What’s Next for E-Rod?

The next step? Get a win and he’ll have his name engraved on hockey’s holy grail. He and the Panthers can get the Cup as soon as tonight with one more win in Edmonton.

Not only will it be history in the making for the Panthers, but for Rodrigues himself. It will be his first Stanley Cup in his 10-season career.