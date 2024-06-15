Projected Lineups for Oilers vs Panthers – Game 4 Stanley Cup Final

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Florida Panthers at Rogers Place tonight for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
(1A) PANTHERS at (2P) OILERS
Stanley Cup Final, Game 4
8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN+, ABC
Florida leads best-of-7 series 3-0
Panthers Projected Lineup
Evan Rodrigues — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Vladimir Tarasenko
Steven Lorentz — Kevin Stenlund — Kyle Okposo
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Brandon Montour
Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Dmitry Kulikov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Ryan Lomberg, Nick Cousins, Tobias Bjornfot, Uvis Balinskis, Josh Mahura, Jonah Gadjovich
Injured: None
Oilers Projected Lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Ryan McLeod — Leon Draisaitl — Corey Perry
Mattias Janmark — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown
Warren Foegele — Derek Ryan — Dylan Holloway
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Philip Broberg
Brett Kulak — Cody Ceci
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Vincent Desharnais, Sam Gagner, Sam Carrick
Injured: Evander Kane (sports hernia), Troy Stecher (ankle)
Status Report:
- Knoblauch said “I’m going to have to make you wait” when asked about potential lineup changes, but Kane, a forward, is expected to miss his second consecutive game