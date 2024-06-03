NHL Rumors: Stars, Oilers, Maple Leafs, Bruins

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, what are the offseason plans for the Dallas Stars after being eliminated by the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Final? What is the status of Evander Kane after delivering an awkward hit and not returning for the third period of Game 6? Could the Mitch Marner situation drag out in Toronto past this summer? Finally, there are two centers the Boston Bruins might be eyeing this offseason.

Stars Offseason Plans

As per Kristen Shilton and Ryan S. Clark of ESPN, the Dallas Stars face several key decisions but have limited cap space. For the 2024-25 season, the expectation is Stanley Cup or nothing and decisions will likely be made to make next season’s team as strong as possible.

The Stars have built a strong core and integrated new players effectively, making them a legitimate contender. Now, they must get results. Unrestricted free-agent forwards Matt Duchene and Joe Pavelski are crucial to the team’s depth and success against top contenders. Their return depends on fitting within the cap. It’s not clear if Pavelski is thinking about retirement.

Decisions also loom for trade deadline acquisition Chris Tanev, one of five defensemen needing new contracts, along with UFAs Jani Hakanpaa and Derrick Pouliot. However, defenseman Thomas Harley, a pending restricted free agent with 47 points this season, is the most significant discussion point.

In goal, the Stars are good for next season, but Jake Oettinger becomes a free agent after the 2024-25 season. He will be due a massive raise over his $4 million salary.

How Bad Is Evander Kane’s Injury?

As per Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic, Evander Kane played just nine shifts and 4:39 in Game 6. He delivered a hit earlier in the game and immediately went down the tunnel to the locker room. He returned to play a couple of shifts, but didn’t hit the ice again in the third period. Instead, he stayed on the bench and worked the forward doors.

Evander Kane of the Edmonton Oilers celebrates his first-period goal against the Los Angeles Kings with teammate Leon Draisaitl in Game Five of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch said Kane’s lowered ice time was injury-related. He said he hopes the time off before the Stanley Cup Final begins on Saturday does him good. Kane could be a key part of the Final. The last time he played in a series that included himself and Matthew Tkachuck (Oilers vs Flames), he essentially rendered the now-Panthers forward useless when he targeted him physically. The Oilers could use that kind of Kane negating what Tkachuck can do in the Final.

Marner’s Situation May Drag Into Next Season

Elliotte Friedman reports that the Mitch Marner situation in Toronto isn’t one that will likely find a quick resolution and there is worry that Marner going into next season without a contract could see the fan base turn on either the player or the team. He noted recently, “Don’t be surprised if Marner’s situation plays out over the next season in Toronto.” He added, ‘If the contract demands on both sides are crazy, it could lead to a divorce. But on June 2nd, I’m not certain that Marner will be traded.”

Related: Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Cowan, Robertson, Bertuzzi & Domi

Friedman added that the Maple Leafs and Marner are concerned about how the fans might react to all of the turmoil and how that could affect the season. Friedman also believes there is a concern in the organization that Marner could go somewhere else quieter and become a better player without the spotlight. The team had the same thing happen when they moved Nazem Kadri a few seasons ago, which the Leafs do not want to repeat.

Bruins Looking at Lindholm and Stephenson?

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now reports that the Boston Bruins previously attempted to trade for center Elias Lindholm, who is a pending UFA and may hit the market by July 1st. Friedman mentioned on the “32 Thoughts” podcast that Chandler Stephenson, a pending UFA center from the Vegas Golden Knights, could also be a target for the Bruins.

Friedman stated, “I expect them to be in on him if he hits the market. Another source mentioned Chandler Stephenson. Many believe Stephenson will be on Boston’s radar.” There is a strong belief that Boston is determined to acquire a center this offseason.

Sign up for our Daily NHL News & Rumors Substack newsletter