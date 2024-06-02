Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Cowan, Robertson, Bertuzzi & Domi

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll focus on the possibility that the team could work to build a roster for the upcoming season by infusing young talent into their lineup that could be a game-changer. The financial flexibility gained by not signing high-priced free agents could be redirected towards bolstering other areas of need while giving promising youngsters the chance to prove themselves.

By embracing this strategy, the Maple Leafs could build a more sustainable and competitive team, ready to make a deep playoff run and ultimately achieve their championship aspirations. The evolution of the forward units, driven by the rise of young stars, could catalyze the Maple Leafs to finally break through and achieve the success their fans have long awaited. At least, that’s a dream scenario. Who’s to say it could not happen?

Item 1: Easton Cowan’s London Knights Meet Spirit in Tonight’s Memorial Cup Final

Tonight’s Memorial Cup Final pits two Ontario Hockey League (OHL) rivals, the Saginaw Spirit and the London Knights, against each other in the final. The championship game promises to exemplify elite junior hockey, with both teams competing hard for the prestigious trophy.

Maple Leafs’ top prospect, Easton Cowan, has been a standout performer for the Knights during their impressive run in the 2024 Memorial Cup. The Knights have put up a perfect 3-0-0 record through the round-robin stage, with Cowan playing a pivotal role in their success. His play in the final round-robin game was particularly significant. Cowan scored the game-winning goal against the host Spirit with just over a minute left in regulation. His quick release and accuracy beat Spirit goalie Andrew Oke. He then put the icing on the with an empty-netter. That goal sealed a 4-2 win and capped off a three-point game that included a primary assist on a first-period power-play goal.

Easton Cowan, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Tonight’s game marks the fifth time these two OHL teams have met in the Memorial Cup Final. The Knights hold a 7-4 record against the Spirit this season, including their Western Conference Final win. Will the Knight’s past successes trump the Spirit’s home-ice advantage? It promises to be an intense and close game.

Item 2: Cowan Has Shown Up During the Memorial Cup

Cowan’s contributions have helped push the Knights directly into the Memorial Cup Final and cemented his reputation as a big-game player. Throughout the playoffs, he’s shown the ability to perform under pressure and thrive in a hostile environment. He’s been composed and almost emotionless, even after scoring the game-winner. His attitude reflects the grit and determination often seen in successful NHL teams.

Cowan’s play during his team’s Memorial Cup run has continued his stellar playoffs. In total, he’s accumulated 34 points in 18 games. After going pointless in the first game of the Memorial Cup playoffs, he’s since collected five points in his last two games. He demonstrates his ability to find his game as the stakes rise. Having turned 19, his dominant displays in junior hockey seem to answer the question: is he ready for the next step in his career?

Given that he has no option to play in the American Hockey League (AHL) because of his age, will the Maple Leafs consider integrating him into their forward lines next season? Cowan blends skill, clutch scoring, and an amazingly striking competitive edge into a 5-foot-11, 185-pound body. He could be a valuable asset for the Maple Leafs as they seek to build their roster around young, dynamic talent.

Item 3: It’s Time for Maple Leafs to Rely on Youngsters

The Maple Leafs face decisions on their forward lineup, with Tyler Bertuzzi and Max Domi among the players in question. Coming off a $5.5 million contract, Bertuzzi offers grit and scoring ability. However, he’ll be 30 years of age next February. Domi is coming off a $3 million contract. He brings stellar playmaking contributions and a feisty playing style. But his 30th birthday is just a week after Bertuzzi’s. Of the two, if I had a choice, I’d re-sign Domi simply because he’s so grounded in Toronto and would likely take a bit of a hometown discount to play here.

I want the team to offer more opportunities for the younger, more cost-effective emerging options. These include younger talents like Nick Robertson, Matthew Knies, Bobby McMann, and Pontus Holmberg. If they can assert themselves, the Maple Leafs could rely more on a youthful core, potentially reducing their reliance on more expensive free agents. It’s time to cultivate internal talent for the team’s top three lines.

Item 4: One More Chance for Nick Robertson?

In his limited ice time, Robertson emerged as one of the Maple Leafs’ who showed offensive potential last season. Despite averaging just 11:23 minutes per game, the 22-year-old showcased his scoring prowess with 14 goals and 13 assists in 56 games. Who knows his potential if he finds a place in the top six?

The thing about Robertson that people seem to forget is his motor. He never quits on the ice and can produce instant offense. He’s growing stronger in his forechecking abilities and has a knack for driving play. He’s always been a prospect with potential. Could he become a valuable asset?

Standing at 5-foot-9 and 178 pounds, his size belies his impact on the ice. As he heads into contract negotiations, a bridge deal around $1.5 million per season seems likely, reflecting his growing importance to the team’s future plans.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Integrating younger players into the lineup would not only save salary cap space but also foster the development of a more balanced and dynamic forward group. Their youthful exuberance and fresh perspectives can invigorate the team, leading to a more robust and adaptable roster capable of competing at the highest level.

The Maple Leafs’ commitment to developing homegrown talent is evident in their drafting and nurturing of players like Robertson and Knies, who are poised to take on more significant roles. I would also love to see players like Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, and William Nylander become mentors for the younger players. I feel it would ramp up their own play as an example for the youngsters.