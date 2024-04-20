2024 Stanley Cup Playoff Round 1 Predictions

The 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs are upon us, and the first round is set and ready to go. The writers at The Hockey Writers took a poll on the first-round matchups and cast their votes on who they think will win each series, how many games, and the series MVP (most valuable player).

New York Rangers vs. Washington Capitals Predictions

New York Rangers: 100% of votes

Washington Capitals: 0% of votes

It is not too often you see a playoff series with such overwhelming numbers in favor of one team, let alone every single vote. The Rangers were the best team in the NHL, while the Capitals just barely squeaked in, which wasn’t expected throughout most of the season. The 90-goal differential between the Rangers and Capitals is one of the biggest gaps we have seen in recent memory, and there isn’t much confidence in the Capitals from our writers.

NYR in 5 Games: 69%

NYR in 6 Games: 17.2%

NYR in 4 Games: 6.9%

NYR in 7 Games: 6.9%

The consensus was that the Rangers would make quick work of the Capitals, with 75.9 percent of voters saying it would take them five games or less.

Series MVP: (Top 3)

Artemi Panarin: 42.9%

Igor Shesterkin: 25%

Mika Zibanejad: 21.4%

It is not a surprise to see the Rangers stars taking over the Series MVP conversation, and with Artemi Panarin having a true superstar season, him leading the way is no surprise either.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders Predictions

Carolina Hurricanes: 86.2% of votes

New York Islanders: 13.8% of votes

The Hurricanes have looked nearly unbeatable since the trade deadline. With Jake Guentzel having an incredible run with the club on top of Sebastian Aho and Frederik Andersen playing excellently, it is no shock to see the Hurricanes take a large percentage of the votes here. There is some faith in the Islanders, which stems from the great play from Noah Dobson, Bo Horvat, and Mat Barzal, but with some uncertainties in the net and poor defensive play this season, the Hurricanes are rightfully the heavy favorites coming into the series.

CAR in 6 Games: 41.4%

CAR in 5 Games: 31%

CAR in 7 Games: 13.8%

NYI in 7 Games: 13.8%

Not many of the writers are predicting as quick a series as the Rangers vs. Capitals, with 69 percent of votes saying it goes to six or seven games. The only writers who are giving the nod to the Islanders are saying it will take at least seven games.

Series MVP: (Top 3)

Jake Guentzel: 28.6%

Sebastian Aho (CAR): 21.5%

Frederik Andersen: 21.4%

The MVP race is a bit more balanced in this series, but again, the play from Guentzel has been so good in the regular season for the Hurricanes that it is hard to deny he should be the favorite for the MVP in the first series. On top of that, he has some of the best playoff totals among all active players.

Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Predictions

Boston Bruins: 53.3% of votes

Toronto Maple Leafs: 46.7% of votes

The closest vote out of all of the series goes to the Bruins and Maple Leafs, and rightfully so. Both teams have shown they are strong contenders in the regular season, and they each have their own pros and cons. A tight series between these playoff rivals is certainly going to be fun to watch and truly can go either way.

BOS in 7 Games: 30%

TOR in 7 Games: 26.7%

BOS in 6 Games: 23.3%

TOR in 6 Games: 20%

Over half the voters predict this will be a seven-game series, and it doesn’t get any better than that. Everybody predicts it to be close, and again, Boston is just getting the edge here.

Series MVP: (Top 3)

Auston Matthew: 27.6%

Mitch Marner: 20.6%

David Pastrnak: 17.2%

Both teams are pretty star-studded. Two of the NHL’s best goal scorers and an elite playmaker with a strong two-way game make up the top three votes for the MVP, and these names leading the way is no surprise. Finishing fourth in voting and worth mentioning was Charlie Coyle with 11.2 percent.

Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Predictions

Florida Panthers: 70% of votes

Tampa Bay Lightning: 30% of votes

The Battle of Florida is bound to be an exciting series. It is always hard to count out the Lightning, as they have been the best team in the NHL over the past half-decade, but the Panthers are coming off of a trip to the Stanley Cup Final. They rolled into the regular season and kept up their great play. There is so much talent, depth, and quality goaltending on both sides; it is certainly going to be a competitive series.

2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1 Florida Panthers Tampa Bay Lightning (The Hockey Writers)

FLA in 6 Games: 36.7%

FLA in 7 Games: 33.3%

TB in 7 Games: 26.7%

TB in 6 Games: 3.3%

The voters predict another long series, and if the Lightning are going to have a shot at winning, they think it will take seven. The Panthers, again the major favorites, could wrap things up a bit quicker in six games, but nobody thinks this will be an easy series for either team.

Series MVP: (Top 3)

Nikita Kucherov: 18.2%

Matthew Tkachuk: 18.2%

Andrei Vasilevskiy & Sergei Bobrovsky: 11.3%

A draw between the two best players for the first spot and a draw between the two-star goalies for the next. That is as close as it can get. A few other players got a vote or two, but it is clear that each team has one standout player and a goalie that any one of them could take over the entire series.

Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights Predictions

Dallas Stars: 80% of votes

Vegas Golden Knights: 20% of votes

Even though the reigning Stanley Cup Champion finished in the second wildcard spot in the Western Conference, I expected a bit more in terms of votes. The Stars are a fantastic team and one of, if not the deepest, team in the NHL, but it is hard to count out the band of misfits with Vegas.

DAL in 7 Games: 36.7%

DAL in 6 Games: 33.3%

VGK in 6 Games: 13.3%

VGK in 7 Games: 10%

The votes for the number of games were a bit more diverse than in some other series, but the percentage results lean heavily towards Dallas in Game 6 or Game 7.

Series MVP: (Top 3)

Jake Oettinger: 41.2%

Miro Heiskanen: 13.7%

Jamie Benn & Jack Eichel: 13.3%

Despite having a relatively average season, the voters went to the proven superstar goaltender Jake Oettinger to be the MVP for this series.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Colorado Avalanche Predictions

Winnipeg Jets: 53.3% of votes

Colorado Avalanche: 46.7% of votes

Another extremely close vote, and what should be as close of a series, the Jets and Avalanche are going to be a great example of great offense against great defense. Both teams have great play at both ends of the ice, but the Avalanche are one of the top offensive teams, while the Jets are the best defensive team in the NHL, backed by the likely Vezina-winning Connor Hellebuyck. Everything about this series should be thrilling.

WPG in 7 Games: 30%

COL in 6 Games: 30%

WPG in 6 Games: 23.3%

COL in 7 Games: 13.3%

This series is all over the place in terms of how it will go. On top of the close race for six and seven games, Colorado in five games also received votes, but the Jets are the favorites according to the writers.

Series MVP: (Top 2*)

Nathan MacKinnon: 40.3%

Connor Hellebuyck: 37.9%

While every other series has a Top 3 for the MVP race, the only players with multiple votes were MacKinnon and Hellebuyck, predictably so. A Hart Trophy favorite and a Vezina favorite going head-to-head should make for an entertaining matchup.

Edmonton Oilers vs. LA Kings Predictions

Edmonton Oilers: 83.3% of votes

LA Kings: 16.7% of votes

For the third year in a row, the Oilers and Kings will face off in the playoffs and the voters have the same outcome as before in a convincing fashion. The Oilers are on the verge of a deep playoff run, and Connor McDavid will be hungry for some post-season success. The Kings had ups and downs throughout the season, but it doesn’t look like there is enough confidence in the Kings making it this year.

EDM in 6 Games: 46.7%

EDM in 5 Games: 30%

LAK in 7 Games: 10%

A 76.7 percent vote for the Oilers to take it in six games or less should tell you everything you need to know about how the Kings are stacking up against the Oilers.

Series MVP: (Top 3)

Connor McDavid: 58.1%

Leon Draisaitl: 20.6%

Evan Bouchard: 11.4%

The best hockey player on the planet comes out on top as the heavy favorite as the MVP in this series. Who is surprised?

Vancouver Canucks vs. Nashville Predators Predictions

Vancouver Canucks: 80% of votes

Nashville Predators: 20% of votes

The Canucks have everything going for them, from strong forwards, elite defensemen, great goaltending, and great coaching. The Predators, on the other hand, missed a U2 concert and took that personally and went on a crazy stretch of hockey and are all of a sudden one of the hottest teams in the league. It could be closer than people think, but the voters give the Canucks the far better odds.

VAN in 6 Games: 36.7%

VAN in 5 Games: 23.3%

VAN in 7 Games: 20%

NSH in 6/7 Games: 10%

The Canucks could make fairly quick work of the Predators, but one thing that is noticeable with this group of voters, they didn’t pick any teams to win in four games other than the Rangers. I thought this could be the other series; we see at least one vote for it, but that is not the case.

Series MVP: (Top 3)

Thatcher Denko: 24.1%

Quinn Hughes: 24.1%

J.T Miller: 23.9%

The Canucks’ superstars take over this vote, but with how close the vote was, it is clear that people know they have so many players capable of taking over a series.

Excellent Matchups

The first round is set to be one of the most exciting sets of games in a while. Be sure to leave your thoughts on the predictions from our writers, and leave your predictions in the comments!