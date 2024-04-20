Sportsnet Insiders Break Down the Maple Leafs & Bruins Series

As the NHL playoffs gear up, the Toronto Maple Leafs are set to face the Boston Bruins in a highly anticipated Eastern Conference first-round series, starting this Saturday in Boston. This game marks the beginning of the new “second season,” where past performances and regular-season statistics fall to the wayside in favor of playoff hockey’s gritty, unpredictable nature.

As the NHL playoffs kick-off, the first game between the Maple Leafs and Bruins is highly anticipated. In a pre-game discussion, sports journalists Shawn McKenzie and Luke Fox delved into the strategic nuances and lineup uncertainties both teams face. What emerged from their conversation can be seen in the video below.

Both teams are playing their cards close to the chest, with Maple Leafs’ coach Sheldon Keefe and Bruins’ coach Jim Montgomery keeping lineup decisions under wraps. Under directives from general manager Brad Treliving, Keefe remains particularly secretive, especially concerning the status of William Nylander, who was notably absent from practice. Keefe described Nylander as a “possibility” for the game but refrained from disclosing whether his absence was due to illness or injury.

The Bruins & the Maple Leafs Goalie Matchup

The goaltending situation could be a critical factor in this series. While the Bruins have not officially named their starter, McKenzie and Fox speculate that Jeremy Swayman will likely be in the net, given his impressive performance against the Maple Leafs in the regular season.

At the other end of the ice, Ilya Samsonov is expected to start for Toronto despite recent struggles, including conceding eleven goals in his last two regular-season appearances. Samsonov has had a week to regroup and work with goaltending coach Curtis Sanford. The two undoubtedly focused particularly on the concept of mental resilience, which will be crucial in managing the highs and lows of playoff pressure.

Do the Bruins or the Maple Leafs Have the Overall Edge in the Series?

Looking beyond the primary stars like Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, and the uncertain Nylander, the Maple Leafs’ forward depth is strong. It was bolstered by offseason acquisitions like Max Domi and Tyler Bertuzzi. That depth might prove a decisive advantage. This secondary scoring capability, which Toronto has lacked in previous seasons, might be the edge they need to overcome an always-tough Bruins team.

Tyler Bertuzzi, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images)

Despite Toronto’s enhanced forward depth, Fox and McKenzie give Boston the goaltending edge. If Swayman encounters difficulties, Boston still has a reliable backup in Linus Ullmark. In comparison, Toronto’s goaltending situation is more precarious.

As game one approaches, the coaches’ strategic silence and the tension surrounding key players like Nylander add an extra layer of intrigue. Both teams are ready for a tough battle with high stakes for each side. As McKenzie and Fox concluded, the stage is set not just for a game but for a memorable clash that epitomizes the excitement and unpredictability of playoff hockey.

It’s always a great series when these two Original Six rivals contest in the postseason.