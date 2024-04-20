Bridgeport Islanders Shut Out by Phantoms

The Bridgeport Islanders took on the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Saturday (Apr. 19) at Total Mortgage Arena to kick off their final homestand of the season. The Islanders have long been eliminated from postseason contention. However, they were looking to play the role of a spoiler; the Phantoms were looking to clinch a playoff berth with a point of any fashion in the game.

When it was all said and done, the Islanders were shut out, and the Phantoms found themselves with a goal in each period, winning the game 3-0. Here are some takeaways from the matchup.

Lopsided New Personnel

The Philadelphia Flyers and the New York Islanders made several personnel changes in the past week. The Islanders called up several players from their ECHL roster: forwards Ashton Calder, Matt Kopperud (who is on an amateur tryout contract), Reece Newkirk and Jake Pivonka, as well as defenseman Trevor Cosgrove and goaltender Henrik Tikkanen. The Flyers, on the other hand, received six players from their NHL Roster as Philadelphia’s season ended earlier in the week. These changes made the Islanders a less experienced team as a whole, and they instantly gave the Phantoms a major boost with the arrival of NHL-level talent. The difference showed on the ice.

Related: Bridgeport Islanders Look to Avoid Last Place in Final Homestand

These personnel differences were evident from the start of the game. In the first period, the Flyers could register nine shots on goal, including a wrist shot from Elliot Desnoyers, who beat Tikkanen above his blocker. It felt like the puck was in the Islanders’ end the entire period, and the team from Bridgeport could muster up just four shots on goal in the first 20 minutes. Heading into the first intermission, it seemed like the Islanders had an uphill battle for the remainder of the game.

Islanders Shut Out

The Islanders were able to pick the pressure up in the second and third periods, finishing with a total of 24 shots on goal. They were, however, unable to beat Flyers’ goalie Cal Petersen once, and when the final horn sounded, it was the ninth time the Islanders were shut out this season. Petersen played a fantastic game; there is no doubt about that. He had to stop several grade-A scoring chances from the Islanders, and he seemed to be tracking the puck well all night. With that being said, the Islanders did not help themselves. They missed the net on multiple scoring chances, a few of which occurred early in the game when they were down by one, and on their best chance of the night, Ashton Calder rang a puck off the post on a breakaway as he searched for his first AHL goal.

Iskhakov’s Absence

Ruslan Iskhakov was called up to New York earlier in the week, where he debuted on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Penguins and registered his first NHL point. As of Saturday night, he remains on the Islanders’ roster as they prepare for a playoff run. The team in Bridgeport felt his absence. Iskhakov has factored in on nearly 40% of the AHL Islanders’ goals in 2023-24 and has been an explosive asset in an otherwise stagnant offense. While disappointing, it may not be the most surprising thing that the Islanders were shut out in their first game without him.

Ruslan Iskhakov, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

While Iskhakov’s absence is felt in Bridgeport, his teammates are happy for him. Islanders’ star forward and top prospect Matt Maggio touched on this sentiment in his postgame presser, saying, “He’s such a special player. He’s fun to play with; he makes the game easy… I’ve been texting him every few hours since he got called up, and I’m just so happy for him. He’s such a good player and so talented, and he works so hard.” Iskhakov will look to bring his speed and playmaking ability to the next level if he is given the opportunity to hit the ice during the NHL playoffs.

Looking Ahead

The Islanders will take on the Providence Bruins on Sunday at 7:00 PM for their last game of the 2023-24 season. The Bruins are safely in a playoff spot and can clinch the number two seed in the Atlantic Division with just one point over their three remaining games. The Islanders are looking to end the season on a high note and avoid losing six consecutive contests to end the season.