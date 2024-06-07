From Last to First: Can Oilers Turn Season Around?

As the Edmonton Oilers gear up for the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers, beginning on Saturday, all eyes are on Connor McDavid. This series represents more than just a battle for hockey’s ultimate prize—it’s McDavid’s coming out party. Since being drafted first overall in 2015, he has been hailed as one of the most electrifying talents in the NHL, but a Cup victory has eluded him.

Now, as he leads his team into this final showdown, McDavid has the chance to cement his legacy and silence any doubts about his ability to win on the biggest stage. This series is poised to be a defining moment in McDavid’s career, a chance for him to show his leadership and skill and finally lift the coveted Stanley Cup.

Edmonton Hockey Analysts Weigh in on Oilers’ Remarkable Turnaround

In the video below, Gene Principe and Mark Spector report from Sunrise, Florida, near Fort Lauderdale. They start by contrasting the Oilers’ early-season struggles with their drastic turnaround from a 2-9-1 start to now competing in the Stanley Cup Final, reflecting on the team’s solidity and resolve.

The Oilers have had an extraordinary season. Now, on the brink of history, the team has been driven by resilience and determination. At the center of this transformation is McDavid, the face of the franchise.

In the video, Spector and Principe discuss the pressure and expectations surrounding McDavid. Before this season, there was so much contemplation about McDavid’s future in Edmonton if they didn’t win a championship. Spector now believes the Oilers have a team capable of winning the Cup, acknowledging the support cast around McDavid that contributes to the team’s success.

They further discuss the physical challenge posed by the Panthers, highlighting players like Sam Bennett, who brings a tough style of play. They note the Oilers’ resilience against physical teams, referencing their previous series against the Dallas Stars. Spector argues that while the Panthers are physical, it won’t be enough to dominate the Oilers. Instead, he believes Edmonton can handle Florida’s physical game and possibly win the series.

Both analysts also mention the unusual juxtaposition of hockey in a warm, beach-like environment, joking about the need for swim trunks and highlighting the contrast between the teams’ home environments.

Can Oilers Skill Overcome the Panthers’ Physicality?

This interview offers a preview of the series, focusing on both teams’ strengths, challenges, and key players. As most analysts do, Spector focuses on the critical matchup of the Oilers’ skill vs. the Panthers’ physicality.

Known for their aggressive forechecking and vigorous defensive presence, the Panthers aim to impose a physical presence on their opponents. Players like Bennett and Matthew Tkachuk epitomize this approach, making the Panthers a tough challenge for the Oilers.

Sam Bennett, Florida Panthers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Will this clash become a focal point of the series? The Oilers’ strategy revolves around their high-end skill, speed, and scoring depth, while the Panthers will look to disrupt their flow with physical play.

Key Oilers’ Players and Factors for Their Success

As noted in the video, McDavid is the heartbeat of the Oilers. He’s known for his speed, playmaking ability, and offensive prowess. His leadership and performance will be crucial in this series, and fans should expect to see him dominate. His long-time partner, Leon Draisaitl, complements McDavid by bringing elite scoring and versatility, forming one of the most formidable duos in the NHL.

Draisaitl turns on his motor when the postseason starts. Even playing injured, as he has in previous playoff seasons, he can dominate. Defenseman Darnell Nurse’s play was panned early in the postseason, but he’s turned his game up a notch. He is a key player on the blue line, and his physicality and defensive skills will be essential in countering the Panthers’ offense.

If the Oilers are to win this series, as Spector and Principe suggest, there are a few things they must do well. First, the Oilers need McDavid to continue his exceptional playoff performance, driving the offense and elevating his teammates. His dominance on the ice is essential.

Second, although goaltending didn’t come up in this conversation, the Oilers need stability in net. Stuart Skinner‘s continued consistency will be vital in stopping the Panthers’ scoring threats. If he plays like he did against the Stars, he can provide that solid backbone that will keep the Oilers erect.

Zach Hyman of the Edmonton Oilers celebrates his second goal of the game in the second period against the Los Angeles Kings with teammates Connor McDavid, Evan Bouchard and Adam Henrique in Game One of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

Finally, the Oilers’ special teams must continue to flourish. They must capitalize on power play opportunities and maintain discipline on the penalty kill to gain an edge over the Panthers. Right now, the Oilers are riding a record-setting penalty-kill unit. While they won’t be able to stop every power play, that unit must continue to play well. In that area, Connor Brown might be the Oilers’ unsung hero.

What Should Oilers Fans Watch For?

Reflecting on the Oilers’ season, Spector highlights the significance of McDavid’s role in this transformation, emphasizing the pressure and expectations surrounding him since his draft day almost a decade ago. The Oilers have built a team around McDavid capable of winning the Stanley Cup, and this final series will be the ultimate test of their progress and potential.

As the Oilers work to complete their remarkable season, fans can expect a captivating series filled with intense action and pivotal moments. The key storylines to watch will include McDavid’s leadership, the Oilers’ response to physical play, and the effectiveness of their special teams. Whether the Oilers can handle the Panthers’ physicality and execute their game plan will be crucial in their quest for championship glory.

Several key questions emerge: First, can McDavid lead his team to victory with his dominant play? Second, how will the Oilers manage the Panthers’ physicality and aggressive style? Finally, how will each team perform on both special teams?

The answers to these questions could be pivotal in determining the series’ outcome. Game 1 is on Saturday, June 8.