NHL Rumors: Canucks, Flames, Devils, Penguins, Hurricanes

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Vancouver Canucks have reportedly settled on a number they are comfortable offering pending UFA Elias Lindholm. Meanwhile, are they close on Nikita Zadorov? The Calgary Flames and New Jersey Devils have reopened trade talks regarding Jacob Markstrom and the Pittsburgh Penguins are going to ramp up talks with Sidney Crosby about a contract extension. Finally, the Carolina Hurricanes want to sign Jake Guentzel, but are open to trading his rights and have let teams know.

Canucks Willing to Offer Lindholm $7M, Close on Zadorov?

The Vancouver Canucks are reportedly willing to offer pending unrestricted free agent center Elias Lindholm a contract extension to keep him with the team long-term. As per Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts, Vancouver will offer around seven years and $7 million annually. It’s a huge drop considering there was a time it was reported Lindholm was looking for $9 million on an AAV.

While a $7 million annual offer is on the table, it’s uncertain if Lindholm will sign for that. Friedman doubts the Canucks can secure him at that figure, and they can’t go much above it with their numerous free agents also needing new deals.

There was a report on Thursday that the Canucks were close on a deal with defenseman Nikita Zadorov. Iain McIntyre wrote, “Amid Canuck coaching news the last couple of weeks, there has been significant traction in contract talks w UFAs Nikita Zadorov and Elias Lindholm. Maybe neither re-signs, but it’s possible the Canucks could keep both players.” However, Zodorov’s agent refuted the report.

Dan Milstein posted on X.com, “Fake news” and shared a pic of McIntyre’s post. Clearly, he was trying to say the Canucks and Zadorov were not as close as was being reported.

Flames and Devils Talking Markstrom Trade Again

TSN’s Pierre LeBrun is reporting that the Calgary Flames and New Jersey Devils renewed their trade talks regarding Jacob Markstrom. The two teams got close to completing a deal in February when Calgary backed out of the trade at the last minute. The belief was that Markstrom was willing to waive his no-trade to join New Jersey.

Jacob Markstrom, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

LeBrun claims Markstrom is still willing to waive his no-movement clause but the Devils aren’t the only team calling the Flames with interest. LeBrun said there remains a difference of opinion on the return and what it would cost the Devils to land Markstrom. If another team makes a better offer or salary retention becomes a hurdle, LeBrun suggested the Devils may shift their focus toward Boston Bruins’ Linus Ullmark or Anaheim Ducks’ goaltender John Gibson.

Penguins to Intensify Extension Talks with Crosby

Rob Rossi of The Athletic reports that a lack of developments in talks between Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins does not mean that there is trouble brewing when it comes to getting an extension done. Rossi writes, “Talks are expected to intensify soon, perhaps during this week’s NHL Scouting Combine in Buffalo, N.Y., a team and league source said.”

He added:

Dubas and Brisson are proceeding as though Crosby’s next contract will get finalized this summer, the sources said. Whether that happens around July 1 — the start of the next league year, when extension-eligible players can re-sign with teams — or afterward likely would have more to do with how many roster changes Dubas has planned over the next few weeks. source – ‘Penguins’ Sidney Crosby contract, Mike Sullivan rumors, Tristan Jarry trade: What I’m hearing’ – Rob Rossi – The Athletic – 06/04/2024

Hurricanes Willing to Trade Guentzel’s Contract Rights

Elliotte Friedman reported on the 32 Thoughts podcast that the rights to Hurricanes forward Jake Guentzel are available for a mid-round pick. The Hurricanes would like to re-sign him, but they understand he’s more likely to test the free agency market and they’d prefer not to lose him for nothing.

The Hurricanes gave up a lot to get Guentzel. In the trade with the Penguins, they sent Michael Bunting, three prospects, and a second-round pick to Pittsburgh. If they can get a second or third back, it’s a trade that doesn’t sting as much.