2024 NHL Mock Draft: Horn’s Mock Draft 3.0

With the 2024 NHL Draft about a month away, I wanted to take another look at what the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft could look like. We know the teams who hold the first 28 picks already, and the final picks aren’t far from being decided either with both Conference Final matchups locked at 2-2 as of Wednesday night.

Macklin Celebrini and Cole Eiserman (The Hockey Writers)

This is a really fascinating portion of the season, where we see the full impact of a final impression on the public and private consensus. If a player played poorly in their final showing(s) like Konsta Helenius, they may start to drop down draft boards a little as a result. On the flip side, a player like Beckett Sennecke has risen significantly in the past month or so due to his excellent play down the stretch in the OHL playoffs.

Mock drafts like this are constantly changing but I wanted to give this exercise another go before the NHL Draft Combine in early June so we could get a good idea of where the majority of these prospects stand before teams get the chance to interview them directly. Those draft combine interviews can make a huge difference, especially for players who have left teams with questions this season like Cole Eiserman.

It’s also worth mentioning that most NHL teams are just starting to have their amateur scouting meetings so teams won’t really have a fully formed list going into the combine. The testing can be interesting, but the interviews are the real draw for NHL teams. Stay tuned for some excellent coverage of the 2024 NHL Draft combine from our THW team!

Without further ado, let’s take a look at how the first round might shake out!

1. San Jose Sharks: Macklin Celebrini, C, Boston University (NCAA)

No need to overthink this one. If you really need to know more about Macklin Celebrini at this point, read this.

2. Chicago Blackhawks: Artyom Levshunov, RD, Michigan State University (NCAA)

The public consensus seems to be leaning toward Ivan Demidov at second overall, but I think Artyom Levshunov’s potential as a top-pairing defender who could relieve some pressure from Kevin Korchinski is going to be tough for Chicago to pass up. They’ve likely had a lot more live viewings of Levhsunov than Demidov as well, and I expect the value of his position to be high enough that they lean toward the defender.

3. Anaheim Ducks: Ivan Demidov, RW, SKA St. Petersburg (MHL)

The Anaheim Ducks’ young forward group is soon to be the envy of the league, and I think there’s a good chance they improve that group even further. If Levshunov is available here I expect they’ll add him to shore up their depth on the right-side after trading Jamie Drysdale last season, but Demidov would be a really fun player to add, especially given the support he’d receive while playing on the wing with either Leo Carlsson or Mason McTavish.

4. Columbus Blue Jackets: Anton Silayev, LD, Nizhny Novgorod (KHL)

Anton Silayev wouldn’t be the sexiest pick for Columbus here, but his defensive success this season as a teenager in the KHL is extremely exciting. If he can be a daunting physical and defensive presence as a pro at age 17, what could he do in the NHL at 20? Offensive growth would certainly help Silayev’s pro projection, but his shutdown defensive game is enough for him to go in the top-five.

5. Montreal Canadiens: Cayden Lindstrom, C, Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)

While Cayden Lindstrom is surrounded by questions about his health, the expectation is that he will be cleared for training soon and that the back injury he’s dealing with won’t impact his draft stock all that much. Lindstrom’s size, skating, and skill combo makes him an extremely exciting prospect, and one who wouldn’t need to be a top-line center in Montreal given the two-way success of Nick Suzuki. Lindstrom could do some serious damage with the talented group of wingers Montreal has developed.

6. Utah NHL Team: Sam Dickinson, LD, London Knights (OHL)

The Utah NHL Team are in a really good spot for this draft, with a very high chance that someone they deem to be a top three or four talent falling to them here. I’ve got them snagging Sam Dickinson, a big, smooth-skating, puck moving defender who is incredibly easy to project as a top-four defender.

Sam Dickinson, London Knights (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

There’s room for more with Dickinson considering the steps he took offensively in his draft year, and I think Dickinson could be the first defender from this class to crack an NHL lineup.

7. Ottawa Senators: Zayne Parekh, RD, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

Zayne Parekh is the most skilled offensive defenseman in the 2024 Draft, and it doesn’t hurt that he’s a right-handed shot either. I could see Carter Yakemchuk being in play here as well given his size advantage over Parekh, but both are goalscoring defenders with defensive questions so the gap between them isn’t significant. Artem Zub is the only right-handed defender the Sens have on contract past next season so I think a strong RD prospect is the priority here.

8. Seattle Kraken: Zeev Buium, LD, University of Denver (NCAA)

The Seattle Kraken have designed their future around Shane Wright and Matty Beniers, two young centers who play complete two-way games, so why not add a defender who projects similarly? In their three year history, the Kraken have never used a first round pick on a defender, and Zeev Buium would be an excellent one to land at eighth overall. Buium is an incredibly smart puck mover who projects to be able to run Seattle’s power play from the blue line with the best of them.

9. Calgary Flames: Beckett Sennecke, RW, Oshawa Generals (OHL)

Beckett Sennecke is the player with the most potential to continue rising this draft cycle, with his strong play down the stretch and into the OHL Playoffs. Sennecke has grown several inches over the past 18 months or so which has helped him immensely and I think his size and skill with the puck would make him a great addition for the Flames, that is, if he’s even still available at nine. He can look a bit uncoordinated, throwing his body around defenders to try and keep up with his hands, but I think some more fluidity will come as he gets used to his newly 6-foot-2 frame.

10. New Jersey Devils: Cole Eiserman, LW, USA U18 (NTDP)

This might be a hot take, but I think Cole Eiserman is good at scoring goals. I know that one dimensional wingers can often slide in the draft, but Eiserman’s shot and ability to find the space to get it off is elite and could make him a 40+ goal scorer in the NHL. Eiserman could do himself a lot of good at the NHL Draft Combine where he’ll get the chance to prove he’s not some obnoxious puck-hog (which he’s not), and endear himself a bit to NHL GMs. I think the prospect of setting Eiserman on Jack Hughes’ wing is enough for him to go 10th.

11. Buffalo Sabres: Carter Yakemchuk, RD, Calgary Hitmen (WHL)

Obviously the Sabres would need to consider guys like Tij Iginla, Berkly Catton, and Konsta Helenius here, but their forward group is already incredibly crowded going forward so I think a big right-handed defender would be an amazing get for them.

Carter Yakemchuk, Calgary Hitmen (Photo by Dale Preston/Getty Images)

Carter Yakemchuk is a remarkable offensive talent, and I think his defensive deficiencies could be heavily mitigated by lining him up next to someone like Owen Power or Rasmus Dahlin. Adding a projected top-four defender with the potential to be much more would be a huge win for this Sabres team.

12. Philadelphia Flyers: Berkly Catton, C, Spokane Chiefs (WHL)

Let me get out ahead of this one and say that I think Berkly Catton is closer talent wise to the fifth overall spot than this spot, and him sliding to 12 is a bit more of a prediction than an expectation. Undersized forwards who play high-skill games slide in the draft, that’s just a fact at this point, the only question is how far will he fall? Zach Benson fell to 13th overall in the 2023 Draft, though size was an even bigger concern in his case.

Berkly Catton, Spokane Chiefs (Larry Brunt)

A few key late risers (Solberg and Sennecke) will help him slide a bit, though it’s very possible that teams as early as New Jersey at 10 see too much talent to pass up on as he’s falling and snap Catton up. Regardless, Catton would be a phenomenal add for a Philadelphia Flyers team that could be adding Matvei Michkov sooner than later. While there may be questions about their size, it’s not hard to imagine that duo dominating on the power play someday.

13. Minnesota Wild: Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, RW, Mora IK (Allsvenskan)

Konsta Helenius and Tij Iginla would absolutely be on the table here (and Director of Amateur Scouting Judd Bracket would be banging the table to draft either of them), but I could see Minnesota passing on them given some similarities to other players they’ve got in their system like Marco Rossi. Having two undersized centers high in the lineup doesn’t exactly fit Minnesota’s MO. Someone who does fit the style they tend to draft a bit better is Michael Brandsegg-Nygård, the competitive Norwegian winger who scored at a really strong pace as a pro this year.

14. San Jose Sharks (via. Pittsburgh Penguins): Stian Solberg, LD, Vålerenga (Norway)

Stian Solberg reminds me a lot of Moritz Seider in his draft year. Both are defensemen with size and tons of physicality who skate well. The comparisons don’t end there either as both played in professional leagues that rarely see NHL top prospects and endeared themselves to the NHL world through brilliant international play at the junior and senior levels. I don’t expect Solberg to jump into the top-10 like Seider did back in 2019, but a leap up into the top-16 picks or so seems likely at this point given his size and two-way potential.

15. Detroit Red Wings: Tij Iginla, C/RW, Kelowna Rockets (WHL)

Tij Iginla has been one of this draft year’s biggest risers. After being a healthy scratch at times for a dominant Seattle Thunderbirds team in the 2022-23 season, Iginla was traded to the Kelowna Rockets and immediately took-off (pun intended). He has the hands to make opposing defenders miss him entirely, and his shot has the speed and elusiveness to be an excellent weapon in the NHL. Iginla would be a good complement to recent Red Wings draft picks like Marco Kasper and Nate Danielson.

16. St. Louis Blues: Konsta Helenius, C, Jukurit (Liiga)

A mediocre performance at the U18s and World Championships for Finland could see Konsta Helenius’ stock fall a bit despite his remarkable season in the Finnish Liiga this season. Helenius is a highly competitive center with great hockey sense and playmaking. His skating and puck skills aren’t particularly dynamic, but he makes a ton of strong, smart plays at high speeds.

17. Washington Capitals: Adam Jiricek, RD, HC Plzen (Czechia)

The injury Adam Jiricek sustained at the World Juniors has kept him out of play since December, but a big, right-shot defenseman who competes hard on defense is hard for NHL teams to forget about. He’s not likely going to be the offensive producer that his older brother David is, but he projects safely as a strong top-four defender.

18. Chicago Blackhawks: Michael Hage, C, Chicago Steel (USHL)

After landing a high-end defender at 2nd overall, Chicago goes for the highest offensive potential left with Michael Hage, a former top prospect for this age group who only lost that title due to an injury that kept him out for most of his draft-1 season (2022-23). Hage’s size, skating, and skill would help the Blackhawks move someone like Frank Nazar to the wing in the NHL and I think he’s got a chance to really outperform this draft position.

19. Vegas Golden Knights: Trevor Connelly, LW, Tri-City Storm (USHL)

The Vegas Golden Knights have never been afraid of bad press and so I don’t think they’ll be all that nervous about taking Trevor Connelly here. There are reasons for pause (on and off the ice), but Connelly is without a doubt the most skilled player at this point in the draft, with high-end puck skills and great playmaking instincts. The Draft Combine interviews could be the difference between Connelly going in the top-16 and falling to the end of the first round.

20. New York Islanders (via. Tampa Bay Lightning): E.J. Emery, RD, USA U18 (NTDP)

EJ Emery is a late riser this year as a smooth, defensive defenseman who projects to make stops in the NHL, though he’s not likely to contribute much offensively. Emery is a 6-foot-3 defender with a right-handed shot and although he’s already a strong defender and physical player, he’s got a ton of room to grow into his frame. His offensive skills are trending in the right direction and I expect he’ll hear his name called on Day 1 of the 2024 NHL Draft.

21. Los Angeles Kings: Liam Greentree, RW, Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

Liam Greentree’s draft stock was on the rise all season as he led a weak Windsor Spitfires team in points (24 more points than his next best teammate). He has NHL size, good skill, and a shot that he gets off really quick. Greentree didn’t have the best showing for Canada at the recent U18 Worlds, and I think that may lead to him being drafted a little later in the first round, but I think he’s worthy of this range in the draft on talent alone.

22. Nashville Predators: Cole Beaudoin, C, Barrie Colts (OHL)

Cole Beaudoin is exactly the type of player who can jump up into the first round of a draft due to some impressive Draft Combine testing results and interviews.

Cole Beaudoin, Barrie Colts (Terry Wilson / OHL Images)

He’s an incredible athlete, built like a pro already despite just turning 18 in April. Beaudoin doesn’t have any dynamic offensive traits and isn’t the quickest skater, but his physical play and motor are high-end, and he projects as a high-energy bottom-six forward with the potential to be more if his offense develops well.

23. Toronto Maple Leafs: Jett Luchanko, C, Guelph Storm (OHL)

Jett Luchanko has gradually established himself as a high-end prospect in this year’s draft, which isn’t all that uncommon for someone as young as him (late August birthday means he’s almost a 2025 Draft eligible). Luchanko’s top speed and hockey sense make him a strong puck carrier in transition, and he projects to lead a ton of zone entries and exits in the NHL.

24. Colorado Avalanche: Igor Chernyshov, LW, MHK Dynamo Moskva (MHL)

This might be close to the floor for Igor Chernyshov, as I think his size and speed will put him firmly in the discussion for many teams, starting as early as the Red Wings at 15. He’s got the size and shot to be a good pro player, and the way he wins puck battles with his physicality is impressive for his age.

25. Ottawa Senators (via. Boston Bruins): Lucas Pettersson, C, MoDo Hockey J20 (J20 Nationell)

Lucas Pettersson is a pro-style center who was a dominant two-way force in Sweden’s top junior league this season. Pettersson delays well through traffic, faking out defenders and creating space by pausing at just the right moments. He isn’t likely to be a high-end scorer in the NHL someday, but I’m confident he’ll have a long career given his size and penalty-killing potential at the pro level.

26. Montreal Canadiens (via. Winnipeg Jets): Sacha Boisvert, C, Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL)

Sacha Boisvert is a center prospect who plays a well-rounded game that is highlighted by his heavy shot, which makes him dangerous from just about anywhere inside the offensive blue-line. I think he’s been under-appreciated this season since the USHL isn’t considered quite as much as the CHL (where he could be playing after being drafted twice into the QMJHL), but his talent is legit and the Habs would likely be getting a strong middle-six forward here.

27. Carolina Hurricanes: Yegor Surin, C/RW, Loko Yaroslavl (MHL)

It’s well-known at this point that the Carolina Hurricanes aren’t afraid to draft Russian players, and I think they’re in a good spot to snag a falling Russian in this year’s draft once again. Yegor Surin isn’t the most dynamic offensive player, but his motor is undeniable and should make him an effective NHLer. He is incredibly physical and gives every shift his all whether it’s game 1 of the season or the final game of the playoffs.

28. Calgary Flames (via. Vancouver Canucks): Leo Sahlin Wallenius, LD, Växjo J20 (J20 Nationell)

After using their first pick on yet another winger prospect, here I have the Flames selecting Leo Sahlin Wallenius, one of the best skating defenders in the 2024 Draft. Sahlin Wallenius is also pretty competitive defensively, finishing his checks and angling opponents to the boards well. He sees the ice well and gets his shots through traffic. I doubt he’ll be a dynamic offensive piece in the NHL, but Sahlin Wallenius could easily become a strong second-pairing defender.

29. Anaheim Ducks (via. Edmonton Oilers): Charlie Elick, RD, Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL)

Charlie Elick is an excellent skater, and pairing that with his 6-foot-3 frame and right-handed shot means he could be hearing his name much earlier than this on draft day. Elick’s biggest limiting factor is his ability with the puck, which is seriously lacking.

Charlie Elick, Brandon Wheat Kings (Photo Credit: Rick Elvin)

He just doesn’t look comfortable with the puck and can make some ill-advised decisions in his attempts to get rid of it. However, Elick is an excellent defensive player and I expect he’ll be a first rounder this year as a result.

30. Philadelphia Flyers (via. Florida Panthers): Dean Letourneau, C, St. Andrew’s College (PHC)

Despite taking an extremely uncommon development path for a top prospect (playing for St. Andrew’s College in the PHC), Dean Letourneau has a good chance to be a first rounder this season because of his pro skills and massive frame. Letourneau stands at 6-foot-6 (though some claim he looks even taller in person), and his hands are so strong close to his body/skates that you may hear some Tage Thompson comparisons. Letourneau has a long way to go before he’s a player of that caliber, but the potential will certainly excite many NHL teams.

31. Dallas Stars: Linus Eriksson, C, Djurgardens J20 (J20 Nationell)

Linus Eriksson is a strong center prospect who doesn’t have any glaring weaknesses. As the captain of his Swedish age-group (at the U18s, WJAC, and Hlinka Gretzky), Eriksson’s complete two-way game and compete level set the standard for his teammates. He has good skill with the puck and even managed to score a few goals in the Allsvenskan playoffs this season.

32. New York Rangers: Emil Hemming, RW, TPS (Liiga)

Emil Hemming is basically Cole Eiserman-lite, with many of the same strengths and weaknesses as the draft’s best goal scorer. Hemming has an excellent shot, which he can get off from a variety of stances very quickly. However, he can also get pushed to the perimeter a bit too easily and shoots into shinpads a bit too often for my liking. I see the potential as a middle-six goal scorer though, and wouldn’t be surprised at all if he’s a first rounder on draft day.

Honorable Mentions:

Nikita Artamonov

Nikita Artamonov is a winger who is great with the puck and is an excellent playmaker. He earned a regular role in the KHL this year, and his skill stood out at that level despite his age.

Dominik Badinka

If you want to get an idea for which players could rise on draft day, just look through projected second round targets for anyone who is a right-handed defenseman above 6-foot-1. Dominik Badinka is a right-handed defenseman who is 6-foot-3, and while his playmaking leaves a bit to be desired, his mobility and defensive game should lead to a long NHL career.

Marcus Gidlöf

If any goaltender jumps up into the first round, my bet would be on Marcus Gidlof. He is a massive goaltender (6-foot-6!) who tracks the puck really well and was borderline dominant in the Swedish J20 league. He will need some work when it comes to his footwork, as he can scramble himself into awkward positions, but the potential for him to become an NHL starter is there.