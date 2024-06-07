Blackhawks’ Split With Vosters Outlines Vision For Future Broadcast

On June 6, the Chicago Blackhawks announced that they would be parting ways with play-by-play announcer Chris Vosters and will be replaced by long-time Calgary Flames announcer Rick Ball.

This news is surprising, and I did not see this coming. However, I believe it was the correct move.

Chris Vosters Broadcast Tenure

Since legendary play-by-play announcer Pat Foley retired and color analyst Eddie Olczyk took a job with the Seattle Kraken in 2022, the Blackhawks have been trying to find the right combination in the booth. They had Patrick Sharp and Troy Murray splitting color in 2022-23, with Vosters on play-by-play, before finally hiring Darren Pang to be Vosters’ right-hand man this season.

Vosters was hired in April 2022 to replace Foley. He was hired at the time because, at then-30 years old, he “was a mixture of new and old as a play-by-play broadcaster.” (from ‘Blackhawks Hire Chris Vosters as play-by-play announcer to replace Pat Foley’ – The Athletic – 04/03/2022). He also had experience with networks like Fox Sports and the Big Ten Network, and they were excited to see how that would translate. Maybe a younger and eager voice with a different perspective was what they needed to help reel in a newer generation of fans. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out.

President of Business Operations Jaime Faulker stated, in part, “We knew it would be difficult to replace someone as loved and talented as Pat Foley when we first started the process three years ago. Of everyone we looked at and available at the time, Chris was the clear favorite, and we were convinced we had found our voice. Chris did a tremendous job calling Blackhawks games, and while it’s certainly unfortunate that it didn’t work out with him in the end, we’re confident that Rick is going to help our broadcast reach new heights, and we’re excited for him to join the team.” (from ‘Blackhawks remove Chris Vosters from TV booth, hire veteran NHL broadcaster Rick Ball’ – The Athletic – 06/06/2024).

Related: Reflecting on Blackhawks’ Pat Foley & His Broadcasting Career

To add even more context behind the decision. Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reported, “But in Vosters’ first season with Pang, the longtime analyst and former Hawks goalie, sources say the two didn’t mesh. The team became unhappy with Vosters’ broadcasting and took fan feedback seriously.”

At first glance, it’s disappointing. You never want to hear of someone losing their job. However, from a Blackhawks’ standpoint, this is a critical decision.

The Impact of the Blackhawks’ Broadcast

I want to speak on this topic strictly as a Chicago fan. I think it’s unanimous that most feel that Voster was put in a tough situation to replace Foley, and he deserves snaps for even attempting that, as the pressure could not have been easy. Most know that no one will compare to Foley or Olczyk; however, they set a precedent that Chicago fans came to expect from broadcasts, and it’s not too much of a request. Those two were there through everything: the start of the Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews era, where the team was still mired in mediocrity, missing the playoffs nine of 10 seasons from 1998 to 2008, but were slowly on the rise, to the dynasty years where the Blackhawks could not be stopped with three Stanley Cups in six years, to the complete shakeup of the team that has led to some tough times, including a current seven-year playoff drought (not including the Edmonton playoff bubble in 2020).

The rise and fall of teams is how sports go, requiring the right voices to be the fans’ voices. It’s a tough job, but that is what Olczyk and Foley brought. They’re Chicago-raised and lived and breathed the Blackhawks, so they captured everything the fans felt during games. If the Hawks were doing well, it was relayed perfectly and exuberantly, and when things were going awry, they weren’t afraid to say it. It’s a delicate mixture of honesty, familiarity, and, most of all, entertainment that made them must-see TV. Beyond hockey knowledge, relatability is the biggest thing for a play-by-play or color analyst to be successful. They’re speaking to the fans at the end of the day, so how fans relate to what you call on the ice says a lot.

From watching Vosters over the past two seasons, that is where he was lacking. I don’t think he relayed what Hawks fans wanted to hear with his calls. If there was a bad call on the ice, fans wanted it voiced as such, and when something extraordinary happened, they wanted the energy on the call to match, and I didn’t feel that. For comparison, I think of the Chicago Bulls. They’re a team trying to find their way in the NBA, as they last won a championship in 1998. Still, suppose you tune into a Bulls broadcast. It’s phenomenal with Stacey King and Adam Amin, who can explain the intricacies behind every play and create a fun listening experience (this is coming from someone who does not have basketball expertise). The hockey intricacies were also missing from Vosters, too. The little details of the game, like player positioning or certain hockey plays, need quick analysis that wasn’t always available.

Related: Blackhawks News & Rumors: Draft Pick Swap, Bedard, Kane & More

I agree with the move because the Blackhawks need a different voice. With an up-and-coming team and with superstar players like Connor Bedard, there has to be a TV booth that can match the product on the ice. Chicago sports, in general, set a precedent by having some of the best voices to match some of the most historic teams in sports history, like the Cubs, the Bulls, and the Blackhawks. This market can’t settle for just “okay” in the booth.

But in closing, I want to speak on Vosters from another viewpoint. I don’t think he was the right man for the Blackhawks’ job. However, he came into every broadcast smiling and always looked ecstatic to be there. You could tell he was passionate about his career. He seems like a great guy, corroborated by what his colleagues had to say about him. I can tell he embraced the team. Again, it didn’t hurt to try, and sometimes, it takes trial and error to see which personalities work well together. After the Blackhawks hired him, Vosters said, “I think it’s the best sports town in America. I’m just really flattered and excited and really eager to pour my heart and soul into this job and be the best person I can be.” (from ‘Blackhawks Hire Chris Vosters as play-by-play announcer to replace Pat Foley’ – The Athletic – 04/03/2022).

He truly did, and I wish him the best.

The Blackhawks Booth Moving Forward

The Blackhawks hope they finally got the winning TV combination by hiring Rick Ball.

Chicago meet Rick Ball 🤝 🎙️



What he brings to the booth:



– 25 years of hockey broadcasting experience

– ‘Hockey Night in Canada’ Play-by-Play since 2011

– Previous 10 seasons with Calgary Flames



Read more 💻 https://t.co/I1YLhwYegn pic.twitter.com/T5zTsYugfW — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) June 6, 2024

As you can see, he has a ton of experience. Seeing how Calgary Flames’ fans reacted to the news, it seems like a big loss for their broadcast but the Blackhawks’ gain. He spoke to their fanbase, and that makes me excited right off the bat. Something else that stood out is his admiration of Darren Pang, calling him “one of the best all-time at his job.” (from ‘Blackhawks remove Chris Vosters from TV booth, hire veteran NHL broadcaster Rick Ball’ – The Athletic – 06/06/2024).

Hopefully, that helps for chemistry, and they have a good rapport.

The Blackhawks have been trying to get fans excited about the product on the ice, including TV. It hasn’t been easy on either side, with a lot of turnovers, but I see the fans finally feel heard, and that is the biggest takeaway. Hopefully, this is the start of something special for the Blackhawks’ broadcast in their new home for next season: the Chicago Sports Network.