Trade Comparables Offer Maple Leafs Idea of Mitch Marner’s Value

The future of Mitch Marner with the Toronto Maple Leafs has become a hot topic of discussion, with various analysts and insiders weighing in on potential trade scenarios. Jonas Siegel of The Athletic speculates on what a potential Marner trade might look like, suggesting trades that included Pierre-Luc Dubois and Dougie Hamilton (the one Treliving made, not the trade to Vegas) could serve as templates for a possible Marner deal.

Siegel writes:

It’s possible the Leafs are presented with a trade offer that they bring to Marner and his agent, Darren Ferris. Or they may insist that Marner come up with a list of teams to which he would accept a trade. Fortunately for the Leafs, Treliving has experience operating under somewhat similar conditions. source – ‘What would a good Mitch Marner trade look like for the Maple Leafs?’ – Jonas Siegel – The Athletic – 06/06/2024

In both deals, the previous trades brought in younger, ready-to-blossom players. Siegel adds, “Treliving’s Leafs could look to pull off a similar trick were they to trade Marner: Target potential stars in waiting and/or players who figure to deliver value for years to come.”

Given these potential comparables, it’s evident that the Maple Leafs already have a blueprint for what a return package for Marner might look like. Toronto wants NHL-ready talent, to ensure the team’s competitive window remains open. Comparables suggest they can get it.

In the summer of 2018, Treliving’s Calgary Flames traded 25-year-old Norris contender Dougie Hamilton, Micheal Ferland, and Adam Fox for former top-five picks Elias Lindholm and Noah Hanifin, who had not yet made significant NHL impacts. Last summer, the Winnipeg Jets executed a sign-and-trade, sending unhappy Pierre-Luc Dubois to the Los Angeles Kings for Gabriel Vilardi, Alex Iafallo, Rasmus Kupari, and a 2024 second-round pick. Vilardi and Kupari were former first-round picks, and Iafallo had two years remaining on his contract with a $4 million cap hit. The early consensus is that the Jets won that trade.

Who Would Be Interested in This Type of Trade?

Siegel names the Carolina Hurricanes and Tampa Bay Lightning as potential trade partners for the Maple Leafs. Carolina is undergoing significant offseason changes and could offer players like Seth Jarvis, Andrei Svechnikov, and Martin Necas as potential centerpieces in return for Marner. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay could consider using Mikhail Sergachev or Brandon Hagel as trade assets. These young, talented players could provide the Leafs with the immediate impact they need to maintain their competitive edge.

Remaining a playoff contender will be key to any deal.

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

However, Siegel acknowledges the potential obstacles in executing a Marner trade. Marner’s no-movement clause gives him significant leverage, allowing him to veto any trade he deems unfavorable. This clause, combined with his pending free agency status means that interested clubs would want to know that Marner intends to stay and sign an extension.

When it comes to the players coming back to Toronto in these proposed deals, some of them need new contracts. It will be imperative Toronto have an understanding of what it would take to extend certain contracts.

This Marner Contract/Trade Situation Could Get Complicated

Elliotte Friedman recently commented on the ongoing situation surrounding Marner, suggesting that fans “shouldn’t be surprised if Marner’s situation plays out over the next season in Toronto.” Marner’s agent, Darren Ferris, has confirmed that there are no current discussions about a trade or contract extension this summer. Marner, a Toronto native, reportedly wishes to start the season with the Leafs and evaluate his future down the line. He has every right to do so as his current $10.9 million cap hit contract contains a no-movement clause and provides him substantial leverage in any negotiations.

While the Leafs mustn’t mess up a Marner move, the organization is not navigating uncharted territory with Marner’s potential trade. Previous deals will give Treliving an idea of what to expect in return. Still, there are several moving parts to any Marner trade and that makes a deal the furthest thing from a guarantee.