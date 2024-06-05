Stanley Cup Final Key: Oilers’ Special Teams vs. Panthers’ Physicality

From the outside looking in, the Florida Panthers seem to have one big job if they are to win the Stanley Cup Final. They have to physicalyize the Edmonton Oilers without falling victim to the Oilers’ elite power-play units. The Cup Final promises to be a tightly-contested series, with special teams playing a pivotal role in determining the victor. Here’s a breakdown of what each team needs to do to lift the Cup:

2 Aspects of the Oilers & Panthers Special Teams Showdown

There are two aspects of the special team showdown between the Oilers and the Panthers. First, how will the Oilers’ power play perform against the Panthers’ penalty kill? Second, how will it work the other way?

Edmonton’s Power Play vs. Florida’s Penalty Kill

The Oilers boast the best power play in the league, as demonstrated in their recent series against the Dallas Stars. In Game 7, they scored two power-play goals in the first period to advance. Their power-play efficiency is a critical factor in their success. That said, the Panthers have been effective on the penalty kill. Throughout the postseason, they’ve matched up well against top power plays; their ability to disrupt and neutralize power-play opportunities will be essential.

Florida’s Power Play vs. Edmonton’s Penalty Kill

The Oilers have an impressive penalty kill. They have killed 28 straight power plays against them. While that can’t go on forever, it shows that their defensive power might be up to the test of Florida’s offensive strategies. If the Panthers are to win, they must break through Edmonton’s staunch penalty kill. Their ability to capitalize on power-play opportunities will be a significant factor.

The Panthers’ Physical Play and Grit Will Be Forefront

Beyond the technical aspects of special teams, the teams’ physicality and grit will also play a crucial role. Florida is a physical team with a reputation for playing a sandpapery, hard-nosed game. They must use their physicality to disrupt Edmonton’s star players like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Florida’s ability to impose their physical game without taking costly penalties could shift the series in their favor. The Oilers must withstand Florida’s physical play and avoid being drawn into penalty trouble. Maintaining discipline while protecting their key players will be essential.

Edmonton Oilers Leon Draisaitl scores in the first period during game two of the Second Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup playoffs between the Edmonton Oilers and the Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Jamie Douglas/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Setting the tone early in the series is vital. If Florida can knock McDavid and Draisaitl around and establish a physical presence, it could rattle Edmonton’s top players and give the Panthers an early psychological edge. Both teams need to balance aggression with discipline, though; taking unnecessary penalties could be detrimental, especially against opponents with strong special teams.

Teams that excel in special teams and can handle the physical rigors of the series have the upper hand in Cup Finals. Edmonton’s power play must continue to fire on all cylinders while maintaining their impressive penalty kill. Florida must use its grit and physicality to disrupt the Oilers’ stars and capitalize on any power play opportunities it can get.

This Final could become a classic battle of skill versus will, and whichever team can execute its game plan more effectively will emerge with the win.

What Insights Do the Analysts Have to Add to the Upcoming Series?

In a recent edition of the Kyper and Bourne Show, former NHL player Garry Galley joined the two hosts to discuss the upcoming proceedings. Galley corroborated that the series would likely turn out to be a contest between the Oilers’ special teams and the Panthers’ physicality.

During the conversation, Galley laid out the following three questions:

Question 1: Can the Oilers’ power play beat the Panthers’ penalty kill?

In the conversation, Galley highlighted that the Oilers have the best power play in the NHL, but it took some time to get going in the series against the Stars. The Panthers have an extremely aggressive penalty kill, which could disrupt the Oilers’ ability to set up on the man advantage. In the Eastern Conference Final, Florida’s penalty kill was effective against the New York Rangers. They figured out how to neutralize New York’s power play by attacking at the blue lines and preventing them from setting up.

Question 2: Can the Panthers play right to the edge without going over it?

Second, Galley noted that Florida has improved their discipline significantly compared to last season. Under head coach Paul Maurice, they play on the edge without crossing the line into taking unnecessary penalties. Galley mentioned that, while Florida was willing to take a few penalties in the past, they are now more careful and disciplined, avoiding the kind of selfish penalties that could cost them.

Question 3: Can the Oilers defend against Florida’s offense?

Third, Galley noted that Edmonton’s goaltender, Stuart Skinner, has performed well but will need to handle a high volume of quality shots from Florida. The Panthers have a potent offense that generates numerous high-quality scoring opportunities. In his mind, the Oilers will need to figure out how to exit their defensive zone effectively and spend less time defending. He believes Florida’s relentless attack can wear down a team.

The Bottom Line: Which Team Has the Advantage?

Galley suggested that the Panthers might have a slight advantage due to their aggressive and effective penalty kill, combined with their disciplined play and ability to generate a high volume of quality shots. However, he also noted the Oilers’ top-tier power play could be a decisive factor if they can overcome Florida’s aggressive penalty-killing tactics and maintain strong goaltending.

Both teams are tough and it might come down to something that hasn’t been noted. That’s the quality of each team’s coaching. Maurice is a solid, experienced NHL coach. He’s been through the battles. On the other hand, the Oilers newcomer head coach Kris Knoblauch has less than a season under his belt. That said, would anyone argue that he’s not a quality tactician? He seems able to push the right buttons and figure out how to counteract what the other team’s best strategies.

It should be a good Stanley Cup Final.