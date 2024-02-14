Maple Leafs: Morgan Reilly Appealing Five-Game Suspension

The Toronto Maple Leafs have had a lot of news surrounding them lately, but nothing more interesting than the events that unfolded in the Feb. 10 game against the Ottawa Senators where defenseman Morgan Reilly responded to Senators forward Ridly Greig taking a slap shot into an empty net. Instead of hitting him lightly or letting it go, Reilly chose to cross-check Greig in the face and was ultimately given a five-game suspension for his actions.

Following the suspension, Maple Leafs and Senators fans have been going back and forth with arguments as to whether Rielly’s actions were justified or not, thus reopening the rivalry between the two teams and fanbases. Less than a day after the NHL Department of Player Safety assessed him a five-game ban, Reilly has chosen to appeal it.

Morgan Rielly, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Rielly is appealing the department’s ruling via the Players’ Association, but because his suspension did not exceed five games, there is only one step in the appeal process: to go directly through the commissioner. Gary Bettman often upholds rulings made by the Department of Player Safety. Reilly has already served one game of his suspension in the Maple Leafs’ 4-1 win over the St. Louis Blues.

Reilly has scored seven goals and added 36 assists for 43 points through 50 games. He has been the Maple Leafs’ top defender this season and is expected to be a big part of the team’s postseason. The 29-year-old skated as a substitute winger in practice Wednesday (Feb.14), as forwards John Tavares, Mitch Marner, and William Nylander were all absent due to illness.

The Maple Leafs are back in action tomorrow (Feb. 15) against the Philadelphia Flyers, where Reilly will serve the second game of his suspension. There has been no date set for his appeal yet.