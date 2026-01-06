NHL Rumors: Shesterkin Injury, Oilers Cap Dump, Flames For Sale Sign

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the New York Rangers are awaiting news on the Igor Shesterkin injury, which could very much dictate their direction ahead of the NHL trade deadline. Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers are working on an Andrew Mangiapane trade, hoping to move him in a cap-dump deal. Do the Calgary Flames have a for sale sign up? Finally, an update on Zayne Parekh’s relationship with his Flames teammates.

Shesterkin Injury Could Impact Rangers Trade Deadline Plans

The New York Rangers were reminded Monday just how thin the line is between contending and selling at the NHL trade deadline. A scary lower-body injury to Igor Shesterkin during a 3-2 overtime loss to the Utah Mammoth could force the organization into some uncomfortable decisions if his absence is anything more than short-term.

Shesterkin awkwardly fell back into his net after minor contact with J.J. Peterka and needed assistance leaving the ice. He did not return, with head coach Mike Sullivan confirming the star goaltender is being evaluated.

Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers (Brad Penner-Imagn Images)

Shesterkin is the backbone of this team, and asking the Rangers to survive long-term without their Vezina-winning goaltender is unrealistic.

Even before the injury, there were questions about whether this roster could truly compete. An extended absence would likely force the Rangers to accept that selling at the deadline is the best option.

Flames Aren’t Advertising Their Pending UFAs

Darren Dreger on Barn Burner on the Calgary Flames: “There’s no for sale sign that’s going to be put up any time soon, but there are still pieces,” he said of the team’s willingness to make trades. He added that if the right offers are made, and primarily I’m talking about Rasmus Andersson…Craig Conroy has no choice but to make that deal.”

There is also talk that Blake Coleman and Nazem Kadri continue to attract interest around the league and while the Flames are hesitant to actively sell off pieces, the right offers could make trades likely.

Meanwhile, Zayne Parekh commented on his remarks regarding NHL players being robots. He’s not in hot water with his teammates, but it was learned that MacKenzie Weegar did reach out during the World Juniors tournament to let his teammate know there was a time and place to make those comments and Parekh messed up. Parekh said after Canada won bronze:

“I think some things got spun out of proportion … probably worded things wrongly. But obviously it wasn’t my intent in the words I said, and I sincerely apologize to the Flames organization and my teammates. At the end of the day, that’s not acceptable and that can’t happen.”

Oilers Willing to Dump Mangiapane’s Cap Hit

It sounds like, as the Oilers check around the league on an Andrew Mangiapane trade, Edmonton is happy enough to kick their plans to replace him down the road. If they can dump his $3.6 million salary and not take anything back, the Oilers will consider that a win, for now.

Many believe that trading Mangiapane means potentially taking on someone else’s problem. Elliotte Friedman has shut down the idea of a Ryan Strome trade, knowing the cap situation doesn’t work for the Oilers. On the most recent episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast, the NHL insider explained that Strome makes about $1.5 million more than Mangiapane, and Edmonton doesn’t have the room to take that on. “So it would depend on how Anaheim feels about that situation.”

NHL insider Frank Seravalli told Oilers Now host Bob Stauffer that he felt the Oilers aren’t close to getting a trade done. Edmonton is likely keeping him out of the lineup to protect the forward from injury, but that doesn’t mean a trade is coming in the next day or two.