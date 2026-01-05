Flames News & Rumours: Parekh, Pospisil, Beecher & More

In this week’s edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumours, Zayne Parekh has caused a bit of a stir with some recent comments he made at the World Junior Championship. In other news, Martin Pospisil is slowly starting to inch his way towards a return. Meanwhile, John Beecher was suspended for one game after a punch thrown at Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron over the weekend. Last, but not least, William Stromgren has been recalled from the Calgary Wranglers.

Zayne Parekh has been as good as hoped at this year’s World Juniors, notching five goals and 11 points through six games for team Canada. That said, it isn’t just his play that’s garnering attention. The 19-year-old defenceman had some interesting comments last week when asked about his outgoing personality.

“I think it’s more watching NHL guys be robots and not having any personality,” Parekh said. “I think you need to have some personality, and it’s the best way to grow the game. I don’t want to come in here and be a robot. When I’m in Calgary, I definitely have a lot of guys that are telling me to give really simple answers. But here I could kind of do what I want.”

Those comments, as per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960, have made their way back to Parekh’s teammates, and reportedly didn’t have them thrilled. It doesn’t sound as though it’s anything major, but it will be interesting to monitor what we hear from the young defenceman once he returns to Calgary to continue the 2025-26 season.

Pospisil Slowly Ramping Things Up

One of the interesting storylines from this season surrounds Martin Pospisil and his health. The 26-year-old, who has had a history of concussion issues, has missed the entire 2025-26 due to an undisclosed injury. Though things had been rather quiet in regards to a potential return, general manager Craig Conroy recently said that things are turning in the right direction.

“He should start ramping up soon,” Conroy said. “I’m hoping as we get through into probably January, he’ll be back skating with the team. He said he felt good on the ice. No complications. So I think we’re trending in the right direction.”

Pospisil, who has logged 144 career NHL games to date, was one of six players named to Slovakia’s Olympic roster this past summer. It’s unclear of whether or not he will be able to suit up for his native country just yet, though you can bet it’s steady on his mind as he aims to get back into the Flames lineup in the near future.

Beecher Suspended One Game

It was quite clear in a Saturday night game versus the Nashville Predators that Flames forward John Beecher would be receiving a call from the NHL’s Department of Player Safety (DoPS). The 24-year-old threw a late and unexpected punch at Michael McCarron, sending the Predators forward down to the ice. On Sunday, a decision had been made.

The DoPS announced that Beecher was suspended one game for the incident. That said, the suspension may not wind up mattering a whole lot, as the young forward also suffered an injury later in the game in a separate fight with Nicolas Hague. The Flames have yet to announce how long he could wind up missing due to the injury.

Stromgren Receives First NHL Call Up

Due to both the suspension and injury to Beecher, the Flames were in need of an extra body. With the likes of Rory Kerins, Dryden Hunt, Matvei Gridin, and Sam Morton already getting looks this season, the Flames instead elected to give William Stromgren a recall, a move which they announced on Monday morning.

Stromgren, 22, has yet to suit up for an NHL game in his career. The 2021 second-round pick has a high skill level, and is really starting to find his footing in the American Hockey League. In 33 games prior to this recall, he had six goals and 29 points.

Looking Ahead for the Flames

The Flames will have one final game at the Saddledome on Monday night versus the Seattle Kraken before going on a five-game road trip. That trip will see three games this week, including a back-to-back set against the Montreal Canadiens and Boston Bruins on Wednesday and Thursday. They will end their week with an afternoon tilt versus the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.