4 Current Oilers Stars Who Matched 4 Legends’ Stats vs. Kings

Evan Bouchard, Leon Draisaitl, Zach Hyman and Connor McDavid, we’d like you to meet Paul Coffey, Wayne Gretzky, Jari Kurri and Mark Messier.

Today’s Edmonton Oilers stars now share company with the legends of yesteryear, after the Oilers beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 at Rogers Place on Wednesday (May 1) in Game 5 of the first round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Edmonton wins the best-of-seven series 4-1.

Draisaitl scored twice and Hyman potted the winning goal, while Boucher had three assists and McDavid picked up a pair of helpers as Edmonton eliminated the Kings in Round 1 for a third consecutive spring.

It was a fitting series finale for that quartet of Oilers stars, who each put up individual stats that rank alongside the greatest players in the history of a franchise that won five Stanley Cups in seven years from 1984 to 1990. Here’s a look at where Bouchard, Draisaitl, Hyman and McDavid can now find their names in the Oilers’ record book.

Bouchard Equals Coffey

With a total of eight assists against the Kings, Bouchard equalled current Oilers assistant coach Coffey for the franchise record of assists by a defenceman in a series lasting five games. Coffey had eight apples when Edmonton defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 in the 1985 Stanley Cup Final.

Evan Bouchard, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Bouchard also had a goal in Game 4, giving the 24-year-old nine points in the series. That’s the second most by an Oilers defenceman, trailing only Coffey, who recorded 11 points against the Flyers in 1985.

Draisaitl Equals Gretzky

Draisaitl scored five times in the five games against L.A., his fifth playoff series for the Oilers with at least five goals. He now shares second spot on that list with Gretzky and trails only Kurri, who scored at least five goals in six different Edmonton postseason series.

The first of Draisaitl’s two goals on Wednesday came while Edmonton was playing with the man-advantage. It was the fourth power-play goal (PPG) in the series for Draisaitl, equalling the franchise record for most PPGs in a single playoff series.

Hyman Equals Kurri

Hyman (who has recently been bestowed the nickname “Shaq”, because, like NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, he always scores in the paint) scored seven times against the Kings, which is tied for the second most goals in an Oilers’ playoff series lasting five or fewer games. The record belongs to Messier, who erupted for eight goals in Edmonton’s 4-1 victory over the Calgary Flames in the 1983 Smythe Division Final.

THIS WAS A SHAQ HYMAN GOAL ACTUALLY 🤜 pic.twitter.com/EdS6TzUaIM — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) May 2, 2024

Three of Hyman’s goals in the series came with the man advantage. He is the second player in franchise history to score at least seven goals, three PPGs, and one game-winning goal in a single Stanley Cup Playoff series, joining Kurri, who put up the same stats in Edmonton’s 4-1 victory over Los Angeles in the 1987 Smythe Division Semi-Final.

McDavid Equals Messier

McDavid scored a goal and dished out 11 assists against Los Angeles, for his sixth career postseason series with at least 10 points. That ties Messier for second most in franchise history, while Gretzky leads the way with an incredible 16 NHL Playoff series of 10-plus points for the Oilers.

Edmonton’s captain also joins Draisaitl and Gretzky as the only players in franchise history with double-digit assists in a series lasting five games. Draisaitl racked up 15 assists when Edmonton beat Calgary 4-1 in the second round of the 2022 NHL Playoffs, while Gretzky had 13 helpers in Edmonton’s 1987 series against the Kings.

Oilers Equal Devils

The individual greatness of the aforementioned Oilers foursome is just part of a larger collective performance that resulted in history being made on a teamwide level, as well. With nine PPGs scored and zero PPGs against in the series, Edmonton tied the 1997 New Jersey Devils for scoring the most PPGs while not allowing a single PPG in a Stanley Cup Playoff series. The Devils did it 27 years ago in their 4-1 opening-round defeat of the New York Rangers.

Edmonton now awaits its Round 2 opponent, which will be the winner of the ongoing series between the Vancouver Canucks and Nashville Predators. The Canucks currently lead 3-2 and will look to close out the Predators with a victory in Game 6 on Friday (May 3) at Bridgestone Arena.