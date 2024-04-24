Maple Leafs’ Physical Play Has Been a Double-Edged Sword

The matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Boston Bruins was expected to be among the more physical first-round series of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. It has not disappointed in that regard through the first two games. The Maple Leafs had a 52-51 edge over the Bruins in Game 1, which included a whopping 48 hits between the two clubs in the first period alone. That mark matched the highest total recorded in any period over the entirety of the 2023-24 regular season, equaling a contest between the Maple Leafs and Bruins on March 7. The Bruins hold a 103-97 edge in the hit department going into Game 3 on Wednesday (April 24).

The Maple Leafs have gotten a bit too carried away at times, which could prove to be a troubling trend as the series progresses. However, staying on the body is typically a path to success in what often becomes a war of attrition in the postseason. Striking the right balance between being physical and staying disciplined could go a long way to a lengthy playoff run.

Staying Out of the Penalty Box Needs to Be a Priority

The penalty kill has been a sore spot for the Maple Leafs for the majority of the 2023-24 season. The team finished the regular season 23rd overall with a success rate of 76.9%. That represents the second-worst penalty-kill percentage among teams in the playoffs behind only the New York Islanders, who placed 32nd in the league (71.5%). That lack of success on the penalty kill has followed them into the postseason and was the elixir the Bruins needed to turn around their struggling power play. Despite only scoring three power-play goals on 32 chances in the final 12 games of the regular season, the Bruins netted three goals on six chances in four periods versus the Maple Leafs to begin the playoffs.

The pair of power-play markers that the Maple Leafs surrendered in Game 1 (April 20) gave the Bruins a 4-0 lead in the second period. The second tally was the result of an undisciplined slash to the wrist delivered by Max Domi to Brad Marchand following a face-off. The Bruins also capitalized on a bad cross-checking penalty by Jake McCabe at the midway point of the second period in Game 2 (April 22). The Maple Leafs were whistled for slashing and roughing infractions by Tyler Bertuzzi and Ilya Lyubushkin, respectively, at the 13:57 mark of the third period in Game 2. That kind of response is exactly what they need to avoid because it could have been a massive turning point in the contest. The Maple Leafs responded with a big kill to help even up the best-of-seven series at 1-1.

Tyler Bertuzzi, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Maple Leafs can’t afford to be suckered in by the Bruins, especially with the penalty kill struggling. Marchand is one of the better players in the league at eliciting that kind of reaction, which the slashes he received from Domi and Bertuzzi attest to. After being cross-checked by McCabe, Jakub Lauko stared at the referee and smiled. They know exactly what they’re doing and the Maple Leafs need to stop taking the bait. Getting involved in scrums after the play is one thing, but responding with gloved punches to the face, cross-checks to the back, or slashes is daring the on-ice officials to make a call against you. It certainly doesn’t help that it’s hard to tell on any given night what the standard for officiating will be. Still, it’s important to keep your foot on the gas and play with physicality.

Maintain Physical Play Within the Rules

The Maple Leafs are more than capable of staying physical and keeping the penalty minutes down. They did it during the regular season, finishing second in the NHL with 2,277 hits and ranking 11th overall in penalties taken (319). From 2021-22 to 2022-23, they placed fifth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with 38.89 hits per 60 minutes, while sitting 13th among 21 teams in penalties taken per 60 (4.40).

Piling up hits is a great way to force turnovers while wearing down and disrupting the timing of the opposition. Under no circumstances should that stop. During the postseason, it is common to see hits coming from up and down the lineup. That has been the case for the Maple Leafs in Round 1 versus the Bruins. Auston Matthews was credited with six hits in Game 2 to go along with his three-point, game-winning goal performance.

The fourth line of Ryan Reaves, Connor Dewar, and David Kampf has been physical and strong on the forecheck in both matches of the series so far. They got a bit overzealous with throwing hits early in Game 1, which led to a goal against them, but the trio was much more composed in Monday’s victory.

Keeping Emotions in Check

The atmosphere in Toronto for Game 3 will no doubt be electric. The players will need to control their emotions and avoid any unnecessary acts of aggression that could land them in the sin bin. For the most part, the Maple Leafs were better in Game 2 despite some hiccups that ultimately didn’t prove to be costly. If they can keep up the hits, progress on the penalty kill, and continue to record the bulk of the shots and scoring chances, the series could swing in their favour.