Predators Shut Down Canucks With 4-1 Win in Game 2

If fans thought Game 1 of the first round series pitting the Nashville Predators versus Vancouver Canucks was a slugfest, that was but the tip of the iceberg. Nashville put in a textbook, shutdown road performance to down the Canucks 4-1 on Tuesday in Game 2 to tie the series 1-1 and claim home-ice advantage.

Predators Stifle the Canucks to Quiet Hostile Crowd

The underlying story heading into this match was of course Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko’s injury. While it came as a shock, most knew that Casey DeSmith is a more than admirable backup plan. Truth be told, it would be difficult to fault him for the 4-1 defeat. First, the last goal was an empty netter by Kiefer Sherwood. Second, the opening goal, which came 1:14 into the contest, was a freak deflection off Anthony Beauvillier that no keeper would have repelled.

More importantly, the Predators’ defence made the Canucks’ life miserable all night long. They blocked no fewer than 31 shots, an incredible number. The slugfest “broke open” so to speak in the middle frame when Filip Forsberg stole the puck along the boards in Vancouver’s zone and let his skill do the rest, roofing it over DeSmith’s left shoulder. Barely 90 seconds later, Colton Sissons pounced on a rebound DeSmith gave up on a two-on-one.

The way Nashville’s defence played, a 3-0 advantage was more than enough on the night, even though Nikita Zadorov wristed a shot late in the second period to make it 3-1. There were a couple of unlucky moments for the hosts, but overall the Predators pounced on the occasion to tie the series.

Game 3 goes Friday night in Nashville.