Avalanche Cool Down the Jets 5-2 in Game 2, Series Tied 1-1

As talented as the Colorado Avalanche are, going down 2-0 against the Winnipeg Jets in their Round 1 playoff series was to be avoided at all costs. The Avalanche answered the proverbial bell, fighting off adversity in the process, by winning the second game 5-2 to level the series at one game apiece.

Avalanche Go Down Early But Climb Back

One thing that can be said about Colorado is that they are a tough side to put down for the count. Even in Game 1, every time it seemed as though Winnipeg had pulled away, the 2022 Cup champions clawed back. On Tuesday, backed by a vastly superior performance by netminder Alexandar Georgiev, Jared Bednar’s group was not deterred by a 2-1 second period deficit. What’s more, Winnipeg’s second goal by Mark Scheifele was the sort of individual brilliance that would have broken the spirit of a lesser side.

But Artturi Lehkonen tied the score off a screened shot, Zach Parise made good on some catastrophically clumsy puck handling by Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyck, and Josh Manson went five-hole on the Jets’ goaltender on a breakaway with only seven seconds left in the middle frame. Suddenly it was 4-2 for the visitors and the home crowd’s whiteout became white with shock.

Winnipeg pushed in the third period but the aforementioned Georgiev stood tall. He needed a bounce-back game more than anybody. He repelled 26 of the 28 shots fired in his direction, surely restoring some self-confidence in the process. Valeri Nichushkin slotted the biscuit in a gaping net late to make it a 5-2 final.

For Game 3 on Friday the action will shift to Denver, Colorado.