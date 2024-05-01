Stamkos’ Playoff Performance Leaves Lightning With Difficult Decision

After the Tampa Bay Lightning’s playoff ouster at the hands of the Florida Panthers, much of the post-game conversation centered around the status of their captain, Steven Stamkos. The 34-year-old is on the verge of becoming an unrestricted free agent on July 1, as his $68 million contract signed back in 2016 draws to a close.

In September, Stamkos said he was disappointed that the team hadn’t engaged in meaningful contract talks ahead of training camp, with free agency looming next summer. General manager Julien BriseBois responded that it would be great for the organization if Stamkos could finish his career in Tampa Bay but noted the other factors at play. While not explicitly mentioned, BriseBois is facing a salary cap issue next season, and the conventional thought was he wanted to see how Stamkos would perform this season before offering him a contract.

Stamkos Outstanding in the Playoffs

While Nikita Kucherov got most of the attention with Art Ross Trophy-winning performance. it was Stamkos who shined in the playoffs, scoring five goals in five games. The next closest goal scorer was Brandon Hagel, with three. He has 101 points from 50 goals and 51 assists across 128 games in his entire playoff career. While he did not quite put up the numbers that he has in the past, Stamkos was outstanding down the stretch for the Lightning, scoring 16 goals in the final 20 regular-season games to secure a playoff spot.

It may have been easier if Stamkos had a big dropoff this season or performed poorly in the playoffs. But that didn’t happen, and now the Lighting has a big decision to make in the offseason. Unfortunately, it will not be as simple as offering him a fair contract and having him accept it.

Lightning’s Salary Cap Issues

Any team decision will be hampered by not having a lot of room to sign players for the 2024-25 season. Even though the salary cap for next season is expected to go up to $87.7 million, the organization will still have some hard decisions to make in assembling its roster. According to CapFriendly, the Lightning are projected to have around $10 million in cap space to sign or re-sign Stamokos and many others.

Will this be the last time we see the Lightning’s core group together, with free agency looming for Steven Stamkos? (Photo by Mike Carlson/NHLI via Getty Images)

The team’s other free agents include Tyler Motte, Austin Watson, Calvin de Haan, Haydn Fleury, Anthony Duclair, and Matt Dumba. With Brandon Hagel’s $5 million raise kicking in next season, building the lineup will be challenging, even if Stamkos is willing to accept the same contract of $8.5 million per season. However, this would make it nearly impossible to assemble a full roster, even with players signed at the NHL minimum or promoted from their American Hockey League squad in Syracuse.

Cooper Saying the Right Things

In his post-game news conference, head coach Jon Cooper made it very clear that he wants Stamkos back. ““I don’t know if there will be much conversation. I hope not anyway. He belongs here. We know it. He knows it. But, again, this is two seconds after a game. But he and I have grown up together. He’s a heck of a player. But he’s also, I suppose, in control of his own destiny. I don’t know what’s going to happen. He feels like a Bolt for life, but only he and Julien can answer that one.”

Stamkos has frequently discussed how much this community and the franchise mean to him. He is as beloved as any player in Lightning history and, quite possibly, the most iconic athlete the team has ever known. The unknown part of all of this is what Stamkos sees as a priority for the rest of his career. If he wants another chance at a Stanley Cup, he could decide to sign with another team if he believes the Lightning are at the end of their chances to win another Cup.

Then there is one of the more talked-about scenarios: He returns to his hometown of Toronto and plays for the Maple Leafs, a team that may change the core of its lineup if it makes an early exit to the playoffs.

With his play at the end of the season and in the playoffs, Stamkos has made a case that he can still play at an elite level. Many will be watching what decision lies ahead for such a pivotal figure in the Lightning’s success story.