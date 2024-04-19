Islanders’ New Faces Can Lead Upset of Hurricanes

A team run by Lou Lamoriello that keeps the core intact every season doesn’t appear to have new faces. That’s not the case with the New York Islanders who have plenty of new skaters on the roster who helped them secure a playoff spot and a matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Despite Lamoriello’s confidence in the roster in place when the offseason concluded, he brought in a few skaters midseason and made a few call-ups from the American Hockey League (AHL) to change the dynamics of the team. He also hired Patrick Roy halfway through the season, a move that altered the identity and style of the Islanders.

The Islanders enter the First Round as underdogs against the Hurricanes who many see as favorites to win the Stanley Cup. So, everyone must step up if the Islanders hope to pull off the upset and some depth skaters, particularly the ones who were brought in this season, will have to put together a strong series.

Kyle MacLean Leading The Fourth Line

At first, a pleasant surprise and then a key part of the roster. Kyle Maclean was called up from the AHL on Jan. 19 for a consequential game against the Chicago Blackhawks. His debut went unnoticed as the Islanders lost in overtime and Lane Lambert coached his final game as the head coach but since then he’s been a reliable skater on the fourth line.

Kyle MacLean, New York Islanders (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

MacLean wouldn’t light up the stat sheet, scoring only four goals and five assists in 32 games played, but his value on the forward unit can’t be measured by offensive production. He’s centered the fourth line and added a burst of speed and energy to an otherwise older and slower line that has Cal Clutterbuck and Matt Martin on the wings. More importantly, MacLean provided a strong defensive presence to the forward unit with great instincts and closing speed to force turnovers.

This series is one where the fourth line can make or break the Islanders. Last season, the undisciplined play and lack of offense from the line set them back against a Hurricanes forward unit that had plenty of scoring depth. With MacLean leading the line, he can both keep up with the speed of the opposition and help contribute on the offensive end of the ice. If he can create a few scoring chances, the Islanders will suddenly have a tight series that goes the distance.

Mike Reilly Adding a Spark From the Point

The unsung hero of the Islanders, Mike Reilly was acquired early on in the season to help sure up a defense that was ravaged by injuries. He not only added depth to the unit, he ended up becoming one of the Islanders’ top defensemen this season. His 2.0 defensive point shares were fourth-most on the unit while he also added 57 blocked shots and 47 hits, making him a well-rounded defenseman on the second pair.

He’ll be tasked with stopping the Hurricanes’ top skaters throughout the series. Sebastian Aho can create scoring chances and find the back of the net himself as one of the elite players in the NHL while Jake Guentzel is a constant threat to find the back of the net and a playoff-proven scorer. Reilly not only needs to keep up with the fast skaters, but he must also play gap-sound defense and limit both passing and shooting lanes in the offensive zone.

On top of that, Reilly must step up at the blue line and add a scoring presence. Noah Dobson has been battling an upper-body injury and was cleared to play but he won’t be the same dynamic defenseman who scored 10 goals and 60 assists this season. With this in mind, the Islanders need the rest of the unit to step up at the point and Reilly can lead the way. He scored six goals and 18 assists this season, making him one of the few skaters outside of Dobson who can make an impact at the point.

Simon Holmstrom Adding Scoring Depth

Last season was one to forget for Simon Holmstrom. He scored only six goals and three assists as he struggled to adapt to the NHL and ultimately, he was a healthy scratch down the stretch for the Islanders and missed the playoffs. This season, he’s found a role in the forward unit and with 15 goals and 10 assists, the 22-year-old skater looks like a depth skater who can put the Islanders over the top in his first playoff series.

Goals will be hard to come by having a shooter on the third line will make a significant difference against a strong Hurricanes defense. Holmstrom can score a few goals if he finds open looks on the net and it’s what the Islanders need to take over this series.

Robert Bortuzzo Adding Defensive Depth

Reilly was the biggest add of the season but Robert Bortuzzo was also a strong acquisition that helped secure the defense. In 23 games, he had 0.5 defensive point shares and 48 blocked shots as a third-pair option. It’s likely Bortuzzo won’t start the series with Dobson returning to the lineup but he’s the next skater in line to fill in and make sure the Hurricanes don’t overwhelm the team offensively. Injuries and fatigue are a guarantee in the playoffs and it makes him a vital part of this series.

Varlamov as a Savior

Semyon Varlamov is far from a new face for the Islanders. He’s 35 and started plenty of playoff games, notably leading the team in a deep playoff run in 2021. However, he’s the one getting the starting nod for the First Round, something unique compared to last season’s matchup. Varlamov helped the Islanders make the playoff with multiple strong starts down the stretch and his veteran presence can help them pull off the upset against the Hurricanes.

Which new face on the Islanders do you think will make the greatest impact in the First Round? Let us know in the comments section below!!