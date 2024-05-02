Awards From the Avalanche vs. Jets First-Round Series

On Tuesday, the Colorado Avalanche beat the Winnipeg Jets for a ‘gentleman’s sweep’ of their first-round playoff series, winning 4-1. Many, including myself, thought the series would go to six or seven games as both teams, on paper, matched up well. The Jets had the Avalanche’s number during the regular season, sweeping the season series. But it’s the playoffs, and things changed.

What was supposed to be a series of unmovable objects versus an unstoppable force quickly turned after a Game 1 barn burner, as the Avalanche steamrolled Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, this season’s William M. Jennings Trophy winner and possible Vezina Trophy winner. Here’s a recap of the series through awards handed out for notable performances in these five games.

Best Player Of The Series – Valeri Nichushkin

While Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen led the team in points through the first series, Valeri Nuchushkin’s offensive impact was exceptional. In five games, he scored seven goals, had a 41.2 SH% (shooting percentage), a whopping 68.10 xG% (on-ice expected goals percentage), and was a plus-9 while averaging 22:02 minutes per game, totalling 110 minutes, which was fifth on the team. Nichushkin averaged a goal per game in the series, including his first-ever career playoff hatrick in Game 4.

Nichushkin’s goal-scoring was red-hot but cooled off after he returned from time spent in the Player Assistance Program mid-way through last season. He then scored three goals in his last ten games, including two in the final regular-season game of the campaign against the Edmonton Oilers, which ended a seven-game goalless streak. Nichushkin’s offence will be a significant factor heading into Round 2, and if he can keep it up, who knows if any team can stop them?

Best Player On The Losing Team – Josh Morrisey

Josh Morrisey was third on his team in points and did all he could for the Jets. He had three power-play points in the series – tied for the team lead with Mark Scheifele. He led the team in power-play goals with two – Kyle Connor had one. He averaged the most ice time at 24:35. Defensively, he was solid but ended up being a minus-three, though only three other players on the Jets were not a negative – Brenden Dillion and Colin Miller led the team with a plus-1.

Jets head coach Rick Bowness deployed many different lineups and pairings as they continued to sink. Some looked good, but his true defenceman, Morrisey, was the essential staple of their offence. He continued his elite production from the 2022-23 season when he exploded for a career-high 76 points. He finished this season with 69 points.

Most Disappointing Player – Connor Hellebuyck

I never imagined seeing his name on this list. Hellebuyk led the NHL in wins this season and tied for second in shutouts. With a minimum of 50 games started, he had the best GSAx (goals saved above expected). Second-best GAA (goals against average), and wins above replacement of 5.52; surely he could win the series, no? Everyone was shocked that the Avalanche tore him to shreds.

Hellebuyck had record numbers in this series, with a .864 SV% (save percentage), a 5.24 GAA, and a -5.0 GSAx. The Avalanche are the fourth team in Stanley Cup Playoff history to score 5+ goals in each of the first five games of the postseason – the others are the 1985 Chicago Blackhawks (seven games), the 1994 New York Rangers (six), and the 1981 New York Islanders (five). The Jets also became the first team in NHL history to allow 5+ goals in 5 straight games to begin the postseason.

Best Individual Game Of The Series – Mikko Rantanen (Game 5)

While I was going to hand this award to Nichushkin’s Game 4 hat trick performance, Rantanen stepped up big in Game 5 to help close out the series. He finished the game with two goals, including the game-winner, three points, a 52.56 xG%, a plus-4, three hits, three blocks and 22:46 of ice time. Before Game 5, he was performing, but he wasn’t living up to his potential, with six assists. That isn’t terrible, but with Rantanen’s skill and ability to score, the Avs expected him to be more aggressive with the puck and to shoot more.

As the series went on, he started to be more assertive. He finished Game 1 with one shot on goal, but after that, he continued to take more chances, rounding out Games 4 and 5 with five shots on goal. His first goal in Game 5 came from lining up in front of the net, above the goalie crease, and tipping in a point shot from Devon Toews. His second goal is what we expect when MacKinnon and Rantanen are given a two-on-one fast break, finishing the beautiful pass to make the game 5-3. It will be crucial if Rantanen can keep his game going.

The Avalanche now wait for the winner of the Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights series, while the Jets have some crucial decisions to make during the offseason, especially regarding trade deadline acquisitions Tyler Toffoli and Sean Monahan, who will become unrestricted free agents.

Do you agree or disagree with these first-round series awards? Let me know what you think.