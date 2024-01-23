Mikko Rantanen Having Overlooked Season for the Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche have one of the best-built rosters in the NHL that can compete for a Stanley Cup every season, with a significant factor being their star players. Nathan MacKinnon is leading the offense, operating at above a point per game, and making his case for the Art Ross Trophy and the Hart Trophy. Cale Makar is leading the defense and putting up historic numbers and is currently in the race for the Norris Trophy. Throw in a healthy Gabriel Landeskog, and you have one of the best top-sixes in the NHL, but one player not mentioned yet is continuing from his career season from last season and continuing to be a top-10 NHL point scorer.

Mikko Rantanen has been under-recognized this season for his point production. He has picked up from where he left of last season — when he had a career-high of 105 points and 55 goals — and is continuing the success he has with MacKinnon on the top line. He is currently eighth in points in the NHL, and while the lack of recognition Rantanen is getting isn’t shocking considering how his teammates are playing, he still needs to get the recognition he deserves.

Rantanen Has Trophy-Winning Teammates Around Him

Many of the eyes around the Avalanche are going towards MacKinnon and Makar with their elite play, ability to take over games, and breaking many historic and franchise records. MacKinnon is having a historic 2023-24 season and is currently leading the league in scoring and assists. He is on pace to win the Art Ross Trophy and the Hart Trophy, which would be his first time winning both of those awards. Makar is having another elite season, as he’s currently three points behind Quinn Hughes for the NHL lead in points by a defenseman, currently at 54 points and on pace for a career-high 99.

The Rantanen, MacKinnon and Jonathan Drouin line has a 13.3 Expected Goals For (xGoals For), which is currently the 22nd-best xGoals For in the NHL out of all forward lines (that played a minimum of 100 minutes together). When Valeri Nichushkin was playing on the top line before he entered the Player Assistance Program, that top line had an 18.2 xGoals For, which was 11th in the league.

Comparing Rantanen To Other Wingers In The League

Recognizing his skills and talent is one thing, but getting recognition for his play this season is another, and with the league filled with a plethora of skilled wingers, young and old, it takes time to pick which are the best. However, it is hard not to be shocked at Rantanen’s point total. Last season saw Rantanen bust out in a major way, scoring 55 goals, which put him third in the league, and finishing with 105 points for fifth in the league. He is continuing that hot streak this season with 26 goals — tying him with MacKinnon for ninth in goals scored — and 60 points, eighth in the league.

Determining which player is better than another can be a case of “to each their own.” Whether it is skill, point production, cap hit, or all of the above, it’s hard to state who is better than who definitively. If it’s point production, Rantanen has more points than Mitchell Marner, Mark Stone, and Brock Boeser; he’s currently ranked fourth in points by right-wingers this season. Suppose you also want to add the cap hit in this situation with his $9.25 million contract. In that case, he is performing better than guys such Marner, who is making $10.9 million, one point shy of William Nylander, who just signed a $92 million extension with a cap hit of $11.5 million. The cap situation is unfortunate in the NHL, with how COVID-19 has played a role in keeping it stagnant, but Rantanen is right up there regarding dollar value per point.

Rantanen’s Impact On The Avs Future

While the Avalanche are in win-now mode and don’t have the deepest prospect pool in the league, many of their pieces are still relatively young and in their prime, with more pieces begging to shine. MacKinnon is 28, Rantanen is 27, and Makar is 25; those are win-now ages, and the team is built to win this season and in the future. When Rantanen and Makar get older, and MacKinnon and Landeskog are in their final years, players like Bowen Byram, Sam Malinski, Oskar Olausson, and Calum Ritchie are going to be the following fundamental pieces to continuing this team’s future.

An outstanding playmaker, Rantanen consistently poses a threat on the ice with his elite-level hockey sense, silky-smooth hands, and nimble skating. Paired with elite talent around him and a system built on scoring, Rantanen, this season and in the future, will always be in discussion for one of the best wingers and players in the game.