10 More Thoughts: Oilers vs Kings 2023-24 NHL Playoffs Round 1

Earlier today, I published a premium Substack article entitled: “15 Thoughts: Oilers vs Kings 2023-24 NHL Playoffs Round 1”. I realized while writing it that I had a few more thoughts when it came to the series versus the Los Angeles Kings that kicks off tomorrow.

10 More Thoughts:

16. While he did practice on Sunday, someone needs to step up if Evander Kane can’t go in Game 1. This isn’t necessarily on an offensive production level (although that would be helpful), but more on a tone-setting level. I believe that could be Corey Perry, who will set the tone in a different manner. The Oilers and Kings’ series of the past have been filled with animosity. Perry is the kind of player who tends to play like he just doesn’t like anyone on the other side of the ice. That could be helpful for Edmonton who might want to try getting under the skin of the Kings before the Kings get the Oilers on tilt. And, if Kane can go, a double-team effort of Perry and Kane driving the Kings players bonkers could be greatly beneficial to the Oilers. As long as they don’t cross the line and take stupid penalties, it’s a useful weapon to have in one’s arsenal.

Corey Perry, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

17. Dylan Holloway is going to be a game-time (maybe Monday morning) decision for the Oilers. He might not start, but he’s deserved the opportunity to. He has the speed and forechecking ability to really pressure the Kings and he makes the third line a lot faster when he’s on it. There are few players on this roster with as much to prove as Holloway.

18. The Oilers need to have a shooting mentality throughout the series. This is especially true for Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. The 100-assist chase for McDavid is over, so he doesn’t need to defer as often to his teammates if the shot is there. McDavid scored 64 goals last season and ramping up his shot total will help the Oilers and open up space for others. Evan Bouchard also needs to shoot as often as he’s got the opportunity. The Kings have a decent penalty kill and getting pucks on net without overthinking the man-advantage will be key to capitalizing early and making that power play a deadly weapon. And, while it’s not cool to wish injury upon anyone, blocking Bouchard’s shot comes at a price.

19. Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy likes the Oilers’ chances of winning it all. In fact, he posted a tweet of a wager he placed on Edmonton to win the Stanley Cup. Known for his sizeable bets, Portnoy placed $150K on the Oilers with the chance of a $1.2M payout. That’s a confident bet. He must see their path to the Cup a bit easier than most other teams. He’s not alone in that assessment.

20. Speaking of payouts, fans should be keeping an eye on the Oilers 50/50 this week. For the two home games, expect those jackpots to all exceed $1 million. The first game isn’t for 36 hours and Game 1 is already up to nearly $860K as of this writing. The atmosphere is going to be wild at Rogers Place, but the amount of money some fans are going to win on these 50/50 draws could be record-breaking.

21. Ken Holland might be the most nervous GM in hockey right now. There’s a lot of talk about this being his last season with the team in a general manager’s role with someone like Mark Hunter on the short list of candidates to take over. Holland has done a nice job of building a contender, even if there are some questions in certain areas. This season is likely his final run at a Stanley Cup.

Game 1 Thoughts:

22. Win Game 1. The Oilers have successfully battled back in both series against the Kings after losing the first game. It would be nice if they got the early lead in the series for once. There will come a time when being down will be too much of an obstacle to overcome. The Oilers are patient and confident in their ability to fight back, but that’s not a reason to do anything less than put their foot on the gas immediately upon puck drop in the opening game.

23. If the bottom six can get in on the action early, the Kings are in trouble. That means Ryan McLeod, Warren Foegele, Adam Henrique, Derek Ryan, and Connor Brown, among others, are critical to Edmonton’s making it hard to line match, especially if the Oilers aren’t forced to go with Leon and Connor on the same line early. If the Oilers are forced to rely upon their two stars and stack the line, it’s problematic and makes life much easier for the Kings.

24. No Grade A chances on Skinner in the first period. The best thing the Oilers can do is let Skinner face a few shots but limit the Grade-A chances against. That means no stupid pinches leading to two-on-ones or breakaways or forgotten and missed assignments. Skinner got lit up in the last game of the regular season and while he’s probably shaken that off, one quick goal can ruin things in a hurry.

25. Expect McDavid to come out flying.